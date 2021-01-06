To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (Jan. 6-13)

GAMES

Virtual Trivia Night

Hankering for a little bar trivia, but not ready to get back out to a bar? The Columbia Museum of Art has you covered with a Virtual Trivia Night on Jan. 12. The topics and themes will be related to the CMA collection, and Eric Bargeron, host of The Whig’s old Trivi-Yeah! nights will host. There will be prices for first, second, and third place, most creative team name and more. Adult themes will be covered. Limit six people per team. Find out more and register for the 7 p.m. event via columbiamuseum.org. JORDAN LAWRENCE

JAZZ

LIVEstream: Sam Edwards Quartet

If you like jazz and you like good causes (and why wouldn’t you?), check out the ColaJazz LIVEstream performance by the Ben Edwards Quartet on Facebook. Bassist Edwards will be joined by alto sax player Ben Eidson, Brendan Bull on drums, and a mysterious special guest guitarist. And as for the good cause, viewers are being encouraged to donate to ColaJazz to support musicians like this very quartet and the LIVEstream series itself. The performance begins on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. via facebook.com/colajazz. VINCENT HARRIS

CLASSICAL

The Music of Reena Esmail

Indian American pianist and composer Reena Esmail creates music that exists in the spaces between Western and Indian culture. Baroque choruses and exuberant crescendos dovetail seamlessly with shimmying tabla rhythms and the sitar’s twang. Esmail channels empathy and understanding of the human experience into music that’s clear, beautiful and thought-provoking. For this virtual concert, the composer joins South Carolina Philharmonic Music Director Morihiko Nakahara to introduce and discuss each piece. The free event on Jan. 10 at 3 p.m. can be accessed via facebook.com/columbiamuseum. PAT MORAN

FOOD

Country Shrimp Boil

Ah, the shrimp boil, probably my favorite communal Southern meal. Corn, potatoes and shrimp boiled together can be zesty perfection, and a great companion for good beer and good conversation — especially when it’s outside and socially distanced during this ongoing pandemic. Second Wave Coffee and More in Lexington offers such an opportunity, augmented by live music from Chris Reed, promising shrimp boil and frivolity around a campfire on Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m. $12 tickets are available via Eventbrite. More info is available via facebook.com/SecondWaveCoffeeBooks. JORDAN LAWRENCE

[Update: Event delayed until Jan. 16.]

RECREATION

Get Out at Harbson or Sesqui

Get a jump start on trying to be healthier with a trip to one of the Columbia area’s great state recreation areas. Harbison State Forest is, its website reminds, “one of the largest public greenspaces inside the city limits of a metropolitan area in the eastern United States,” and a great place for a hike or a bike ride. Sesquicentennial State Park, with its picturesque central pond, is also a lovely place to travel along some trails. For hours and more info about each, head to state.sc.us/forest/refharb.htm and southcarolinaparks.com/sesqui. JORDAN LAWRENCE

THEATER

”Days to Come”

With its Silver Lining Streaming series, New York's Mint Theater offers archival recordings of six productions, leading off with Lilian Hellman’s “Days to Come.” Hellman’s second play, produced in 1936, depicts a family torn apart by labor strife in a small Ohio town. This dark drama can be seen as a harbinger of film noir as it explores class struggle murder and intrigue with caustic dialog and tough female characters. The archival recording is available for free through Feb. 21 at minttheater.org. PAT MORAN

FILM

“Soul”

On the surface, Pixar is an animation studio that makes movies for kids. But somehow, adults love the films just as much (and maybe shed a few tears in the process). And, as it pretty much always is, it's a must to check out “Soul,” the latest Pixar offering, which follows a jazz musician named Joe (voiced by Jamie Foxx) who gets the chance of his life and then tries not to lose it Warning: If you're a creative, the movie may hit you in the feels pretty hard. It’s available to stream via Disney+. PREACH JACOBS

MENTAL HEALTH

Burn 2020 Grievances

One of the great ideas for ridding 2020 from your psyche came from the Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance.” Legendary coach Phil Jackson talks about a technique for closure by writing down things you want to get over and then burning them in a coffee can. My advice: Write all your 2020 grievances and symbolically get the closure you need. If it's good enough for the most fantastic NBA team ever, it should work for me, right? PREACH JACOBS