To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (April 7-14)

FOLK/COUNTRY

Ashley Wright and Prettier Than Matt Release Parties

One happy return as COVID-19 (hopefully) keeps up its slow departure from the front of our minds: album release celebrations. Two projects that emphasize female singers with bright, clear twang get their due this week. One, Prettier Than Matt, gets to toast an album that’s just been released, as the polished but richly emotive folk-pop duo issues its third original album, “Colors,” and celebrates with a free outdoor performance at 1 p.m. on April 10 at Steel Hands Brewing (and a 6 p.m. virtual concert via Twitch on April 9). The other, Ashley Wright and the Vance Gap Ramblers, celebrates a vinyl release of 2019’s “Too Good to Be True,” a fine showcase for the country-rock group’s rustic warmth and easygoing instrumental chemistry. The band plays outdoors with no cover at Indah Coffee (on Sumter Street) at 7 p.m. on April 10, with support from the Station Seven Band. JORDAN LAWRENCE

THEATER

“You on the Moors Now”

Who needs Heathcliff? Four beloved heroines — Jane from “Jane Eyre,” Jo from “Little Women,” Elizabeth from “Pride and Prejudice” and Cathy from “Wuthering Heights” — ditch their suitors to discuss sexist ways of wooing in modern language that may offend Victorian sensibilities. Heartbroken Heathcliff, Rochester, Mr. Darcy, and Laurie retaliate with a battle royale between the sexes, culminating in a series of Moors wars. Catch the University of South Carolina production April 9 to 17 at Drayton Hall. Tickets cost $15 to $22. COVID-19 protocols include mandatory mask-wearing at all times. Find out more at theatre.sc.edu. PAT MORAN

FOOD

Spring Fair Food Drive-Through

Mmm cotton candy. Mmm elephant ears. Mmm roasted corn. Mmm Fiske Fries. All of that and more continues to be available to you as the South Carolina State Fair continues its Spring Fair Food Drive-Through this week, looking to replicate the success of last year’s car-bound replacement for its annual marquee event in October. It’s open every day through April 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Head to statefair.org for more info. JORDAN LAWRENCE

JAZZ

Jazz Al Fresco: Mark Rapp Quintet

Celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month, the return of spring, and with it the return of outdoor seating on Boyd Plaza. Trumpeter, composer, and bandleader Mark Rapp founded ColaJazz, a jazz initiative to grow and support jazz in and around Columbia, along with its corresponding ColaJazz Festival. Rapp has released eight diverse albums, and his quintet, featuring clarinetist Pete Neighbour, revives and reimagines music from the swing era. The free concert on April 9 starts at 11:30 a.m. Find out more at columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN

FILM

Movie in the Garden: “Field of Dreams”

You can act tough all you want, but you know that deep down inside of you there’s a gooey place that loves the moment in the 1989 film “Field Of Dreams” when Kevin Costner asks his Dad to play catch. You’ll have a chance to relive that moment and pretend not to cry again on April 9 when Historic Columbia’s Movies in the Garden series presents “Field Of Dreams” in all its baseball-y splendor at Hampton-Preston Gardens at 8 p.m. Food will be provided by local food truck, Doggy Bagz, in addition to drinks from Craft & Draft! You can get yourself a socially distanced pod for $40 (HC members) or $50 (non-members). You’ll have to bring your own tissues, though. Head to historiccolumbia.org for more. VINCENT HARRIS

NATURE

Lexington Herb Festival

ARE YOU READY FOR SOME HERBS? Not, like, guys named Herb, but herbs that you use to liven up your special recipes. The Herb Bunch of Lexington presents the 9th Annual Herb Festival on April 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lexington County Museum. There will be more than 120 different kinds of herbs on sale, not to mention a bake sale and an auction. And better still, The Herb Bunch will donate a portion of proceeds toward a scholarship to a student of Lexington County to further their education in the fields of agriculture, horticulture or nutritional science. Face masks and social distancing are required, and admission is free. More info is available at lexingtoncountymuseum.org/events. VINCENT HARRIS

FILM

“Nina Wu”

“They don’t just want to take my body, they want to take my soul!” An overripe piece of dialog from a film within a film takes on sinister meanings in “Nina Wu.” Actress Nina, played by screenwriter Wu Kexi, gives the performance of her life as on-set abuse from her director skyrockets. It’s a #MeToo story filtered through David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive,” where reality and nightmares entwine. The film is available to stream through April 16 via the Nickelodeon Theatre’s Virtual Screening Room. Access costs $10. More info available at nickelodeon.org. PAT MORAN

ART/OUTDOORS

Art Blossoms

This unique exhibition/fundraiser for the Columbia Museum of Art sees garden clubs and designers trying out fabulous floral interpretations of world-class works of arts. Only open for four days (apparently flowers are time-sensitive or something), the opening celebration of the exhibit is tonight at 7 p.m. — tickets are $60 a piece, social distancing enforced. Head to columbiamuseum.org for tickets or other event details surrounding Art Blossoms. KYLE PETERSEN

DANCE

“Cinderella”

If you missed your opportunity to see Columbia City Ballet’s production of “Cinderella” at the Koger Center last month, this week brings a chance to see it in a more intimate setting at the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Tech. As with the Koger Center, masks are required at all times, among other COVID-19 safety protocols. Buy tickets and find more info at harbisontheatre.org. JORDAN LAWRENCE

DRINK

Bierkeller On Tour

It’s been a while since we have had the opportunity to enjoy some of Bierkeller Columbia’s crisp and crushable German lagers right on one of the city’s beautiful river walks. This week, it won’t be on the Columbia side, as was custom before the pandemic, but it will be a smaller biergarten at the West Columbia Riverwalk as part of the brewery’s spring edition of its On Tour events. The event goes from noon to 7 p.m. and will feature Bierkeller’s Kölsch, Kellerbier, Kraeusenbier, Fastenbier and Bockbier. Tables available to reserve in advance, but that’s not required. Head to facebook.com/bierkellercolumbia for more info biergarten, and the other dates on Bierkeller’s On Tour calendar, which stretches through May 29. JORDAN LAWRENCE