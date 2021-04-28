To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (April 21-28)

MUSIC/FOOD

Rosewood Crawfish Festival

Did someone say, “Enjoying crawfish etouffee over rice while Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ play live?” Well, if not, we’re sayin’ it, because the Rosewood Crawfish Festival at the State Fairgrounds has both, as the Southern indie rock road dogs from Georgia get back to doing what they do best during the post-COVID return of one of Columbia’s biggest festivals. There will also be performances from Prettier Than Matt, Flipturn, Space Force, and Duncan Sims & The Accused, and while you’re listening you can chow down on chicken and andouille sausage gumbo, chicken sausage jambalaya, assorted po' boys, boudin sausage and fried alligator tails. The festival, organized by the Greater Rosewood Merchants Association, will also feature arts and crafts vendors and a kid-friend Lil’ Crawdaddy Carnival. There will even be burgers for those who don’t want crawfish for some reason. COVID-19 protocols are in place, which you can read more about in our previous stories on the festival’s 2021 return at free-times.com. For more info on the event, which goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 1 and costs $10 to attend, head to rosewoodcrawfishfest.com. VINCENT HARRIS

CHARITY

Midlands Gives

It’s no secret that nonprofits of all stripes have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Which makes this year’s Midlands Gives a particularly good opportunity to help some local ones out. The annual day of giving on May 4 will have 480 nonprofits participating — the most in the event’s history — with $155,000 in prizes available to further entice your generosity. The online event goes from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. at midlandsgives.org. JORDAN LAWRENCE

FOOD

Cinco De Mayo Harvest Dinner

It’s a great time of year to get out and eat a nice meal outside, which makes the upcoming Cinco De Mayo Harvest Dinner especially appealing. The ever-popular series from the food event specialists at F2T Productions returns to City Roots Farm on May 5. The family-style, four-course farm-to-table dinner from Bourbon/Black Rooster chef-owner Kristian Niemi highlights ingredients from local farmers and artisans, and includes a welcome cocktail and wine pairings. It starts at 6:30 p.m. and costs $85. Find out more at f2tproductions.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

HISTORY

Wednesday Walk: Robert Mills Historic District

Robert Mills, the architect who designed the Washington Monument in our nation’s capital, also drew up plans for the 1823 house which gives its name to the Columbia historic district covered by this walk. Starting at the house, the tour takes in the nearby 1828 asylum as well as 111 other historic structures. It starts at noon on April 28 and costs between $5 and $10. Find out more at historiccolumbia.org. PAT MORAN

MUSIC/ARTS

SC Philharmonic: Concert in the Gardens/Mad Hatter’s Art Party

There’s more fun to be had at the Robert Mills House and Gardens this week. The South Carolina Philharmonic Chamber Ensemble returns to the beautiful gardens for another outdoor performance at 6 p.m. on April 29. Find out more about the concert at scphilharmonic.com. Then on May 2, at the “Alice in Wonderland”-themed event the Mad Hatter’s Art Party you can enjoy sweet treats by 1+ A Million Cake Confections, wine tastings and more beverage fun from The Vino Garage, arts and crafts ranging from photography to sculpture to jewelry and more, and live music from saxophonist Russell Perkins, violinist Nick Zapata and guitarist Lily. The free party goes down at 5 p.m. on May 2. Find out more at southcarolinaartists.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

PARTY

Derby By Design

The Columbia Design League hosts a Kentucky Derby party on the plaza to watch the ponies run at Churchill Downs. The event features a best bowtie or hat contest, perhaps because the race has traditionally drawn Southern belles in wide-brimmed chapeaus. Fashionistas can add a string of pearls to their ensemble — to clutch if their horse doesn’t come in first. Entry to the party, which goes down at 5 p.m. on May 1 on Boyd Plaza (adjoining the Columbia Museum of Art), costs between $75 and $85. More info is available at columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN

ROCK

Tokyo Joe

You can count on three things in life: Death, taxes and Columbia’s Tokyo Joe playing a couple hundred shows a year, banging out melodic, crisp and tight pop-rock tunes that are polished enough for mainstream radio. This outdoor show at Steel Hands Brewing on April 29 is a great chance to bring your folding chairs, visit the beer garden and enjoy the (hopefully) pleasant spring weather. The free show starts at 6 p.m. Visit steelhandsbrewing.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

FILM

“Nina Wu”

“They don’t just want to take my body, they want to take my soul!” An overripe piece of dialog from a film within a film takes on sinister meanings in “Nina Wu.” Actress Nina, played by screenwriter Wu Kexi, gives the performance of her life as on-set abuse from her director skyrockets. It’s a #MeToo story filtered through David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive,” where reality and nightmares entwine. Access it for $10 via the Nickelodeon Theatre’s Virtual Screening Room through April 30. Find out more at nickelodeon.org. PAT MORAN

VISUAL ART

Pop Up Art Show

The Richland Library continues its series of Pop Up Art Shows highlighting BIPOC artists in their own neighborhoods on May 1. The exhibitors this time out are photographer Donaven Doughty and street artist/painter Joel Nathan (who will work alongside children, with sidewalk chalk provided). The free event goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More info is available at richlandlibrary.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE