To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (April 14-21)

THEATER

“BROADWAY: Limited Exposure”

After a brief restart last fall, the nation’s oldest continuously operating community theater is back in action again. And it will directly address the COVID-19 pandemic, not just in its safety protocols, but in the material on the stage, as the cabaret production “BROADWAY: Limited Exposure” seeks to give a “a unique perspective to the pandemic that we have faced during the past year ... reminiscing and even poking a little fun at some of the realities of living in the times of COVID” with humor and song. Masks are required at all times inside the building, among other coronavirus measures. Tickets range from $15 to $25. The show runs April 16-18, with virtual streaming options available. Find out more at towntheatre.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

JAZZ

Saluda Shoals Jazz Series/Drive-In Music Night

The blossoming spring weather and the waning, but still present, concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic make this a wonderful time to enjoy jazz outside. This week presents two attractive options. Les Flat Out Strangers bring their jaunty and dynamic gypsy jazz vibes to the Saluda Shoals Jazz Series on April 16, playing on the deck at the riverside park. Admission to the 7 p.m. show is $10; beer and wine will be available for purchase. Find out more at icrc.net/parks/saluda-shoals-park. Harbison Theatre also has an outside jazz option this week, as it brings back its Drive-In Music Nights on April 17, with the Dick Goodwin Quintet and Kristi Hood, who should satisfy those looking for more old-school, big band-leaning vibes. Tickets range from $30 to $50 per parking space for the 6 p.m. concert. Masks required when purchasing concessions (including food from the Hippie Chicks truck). More info available at harbisontheatre.org. JORDAN LAWRENCE

ROCK

Rock the Block/Beat on the Brats

If you’re looking to hear some rock ‘n’ roll out of doors, there are two nice options there, too. At Trustus Theatre’s Rock the Block, you’ll find three female-fronted bands — the stalwartly sneering old-school punks Brandy and the Butcher, the Crazy Horse-leaning post-Liz Phair indie/classic rock band Paisley and the Birdwalkers, the wily and pummeling Athens-via-Japan garage duo Pinky Doodle Poodle — playing for a good cause: ensuring that the adventurous professional theater company bounces back from its pandemic woes. The April 17 concert starts at 4 p.m. and costs $10 to attend. More info is available at trustus.org. At Granby Grill’s Beat on the Brats, also on April 17, the five-act lineup is highlighted by Wombat Junction (which filters ’90s indie rock through a rootsier lens) and Harry & the Hootenannies (who indulge disparate inflections from prog to folk that very much earn their claim, “We don't believe in ‘genre.’ We only believe in Hoots”). The event is also a stop on local brewery Bierkeller Columbia’s spring tour around various Midlands locations, with a biergarten to enjoy their ever-refreshing German lagers. Granby Grill provides brats and pretzels. The event goes from noon to 6 p.m., and admission is free. Find out more at facebook.com/thegranbygrill. JORDAN LAWRENCE

DANCE

”Beatles the Ballet”

Imagine finger turns set to “Fool on the Hill,” or a petit jeté performed to “Paperback Writer.” Columbia City Ballet celebrates its 60th anniversary with a ’60s-themed multimedia ballet. Artistic director William Starrett’s concept, set to 40 songs, traces The Beatles’ careers as well as the cultural and social impact of their music. Tickets range from $15 to $52. Performances are at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on April 17. Masks are required at all times inside the Koger Center, among other COVID-19 safety precautions. Visit columbiacityballet.com for more info. PAT MORAN

ARTS

The First NoMa Flea

The new NoMA Warehouse, located next door to Indah Coffee in the Cottontown neighborhood, is an artsy space full of possibility. The First NoMa Flea tonight is a good chance to test those possibilities, with local artists, vendors and makers of all kinds hawking their various wares starting at 6 p.m. While it sounds like they are testing the waters with this event, the openness of the space and the surrounding area gives it a sense of burgeoning potential. Find out more at facebook.com/nomawarehouse. KYLE PETERSEN

FILM/ARTS

Friday Night HortiCULTURE

In conjunction with its ongoing “Art Blossoms” exhibit, which showcases the artistry of flower designers and garden clubs, the Columbia Museum hosts its Friday Night HortiCULTURE event on April 16. Taking place on Boyd Plaza, it features a screening of the 2017 documentary "Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf,” about the tituarl Dutch garden designer, as well as a talk from Keith Mearns, Historic Columbia’s director of grounds, and landscape designer, artist and horticulturalist Dave Robbins for “a botanically driven conversation.” The talk begins at 7 p.m., followed by the film at sundown. $35 tickets include admission to the CMA galleries. Find out more at columbiamuseum.org. JORDAN LAWRENCE

FOOD/MUSIC

Oyster Roast & Music Festival

If you’ve ever thought to yourself that there aren’t enough events around here that feature oysters, live music AND good causes, you’re in luck. The Oyster and Music Festival Benefiting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Man and Woman of the Year Campaign scratches all three of those itches at once, featuring performances from Lefty at the Washout, BC and Friends, The Herbie Jeffcoat Project, Civil Remedy, and Rut Spence, alongside ice cold beer and all the steamed oysters you can shuck. This mothershucker starts at 6 p.m. on April 16, and tickets are $50. Get more info at icehouseamphitheater.com. VINCENT HARRIS

FILM

“The Marijuana Conspiracy”

Get high, get paid and don’t get busted. What could go wrong? In this drama, based on events that took place in 1972, five young women take part in a study on the effects of marijuana on females. Trouble comes to toke town when the women perform better on assigned tasks after smoking, which is not the result the study sponsors want. The film is available through April 16 in the Nickelodeon Theatre’s Virtual Screening Room. Access it for $12 via nickelodeon.org. PAT MORAN

CLASSICAL

CMA Chamber Music on Main

The Columbia Museum of Art’s virtual version of the Chamber Music On Main concert series, live-streamed from the museum itself, continues with artistic director and pianist Andrew Armstrong welcoming Demarre McGill on flute, Valerie Muzzolini on harp and Ani Aznavoorian on cello. The program will feature arrangements by Kernis, Fauré, Falla, Jongen, Saint-Saëns and Poulenc. Tickets are $5 for students, $35 for members and $42 for non-members. Ticket buyers will receive an email with a Vimeo link to the April 19 performance after purchase. Visit.columbiamuseum.org to reserve your tickets. VINCENT HARRIS