To-Do List (Sept. 6-12): A tribute to Rocketman, Creighton Waters performs with his band

September 7
First Thursday on Main
Kick off the fall month with everyone's favorite event, or at least that’s what we like to say. First Thursday on Main is coming back around Sept. 7. Spend the evening listening to live music, shopping local business, viewing beautiful art and trying delicacies at Main Streets eateries. Main Street brings lots of treasures, and this is your opportunity to explore them all. Bring your partner. Bring your friends. Bring your family. More information at firstthursdayonmain.com HALLIE HOWE
September 8
Lighten Up Francis featuring Creighton Waters
So this show at Steel Hands Brewing is an interesting one on a couple of levels. First off, you’ve got the band itself: Lighten Up Francis featuring Creighton Waters. The Columbia-based group plays multiple genres of music, with their primary focus being getting your feet tapping or maybe even getting you out on the dance floor. And we guess the other important thing to note is that the band’s guitarist, Creighton Waters, led the team that prosecuted the infamous Charleston attorney and criminal Alex Murdaugh. Showtime for Waters & Co. is 6 p.m. and the show is free to attend. Visit facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
Rocketman: A Tribute to Sir Elton John
Introspective singer-songwriter, impeccable pop tunesmith and glamorous showbiz superstar. In an extraordinary career that has kept him in the charts for decades, Elton John has run through all these personae and more. Yet even amid the glitz of his flashiest outfits and rhinestone-studded glasses, Sir Elton has been, at heart, a soulful tunesmith. His songs are at the heart of this tribute show, performed by Columbia band Tokyo Joe, which includes longtime Elton John drummer Charlie Morgan. The September 8 show is $29. More info at icehouseamphitheater.com PAT MORAN
Reggie Graves & Jazz Theory
Join Chayz Lounge, singer/guitarist Reggie Graves and his band Jazz Theory for a show called “An Evening of Soulful Rhythms.” Take a smooth, jazzy, funky trip back in time as Graves & Jazz Theory play the nostalgic ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s tunes that get you up and dancing. You can expect to hear classics by Incognito, Stevie Wonder, Jacob Webb, Michael Jackson, Kool & The Gang and more. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., showtime is 8 p.m. and admission is $30. Visit chayzlounge.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
Cabarrus Station
Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlor can be counted on for a few things: They’ve got the most down-home atmosphere around, they love acoustic music and, on Friday nights, you can usually catch some of the best bluegrass-gospel players around. The Friday of Sept. 8 is no exception. Cabarrus Station is a fast-rising bluegrass group out of Midland, North Carolina that sprinkles in a little modern bluegrass to mix with their solid repertoire of classic ‘grass and gospel.' Showtime is 8 p.m. and admission is a $10 donation. Visit billsmusicshop.com for more information. VINCENT HARRIS
September 9
Soulja Boy
When “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” became an unlikely rap hit in 2007, it seemed like Soulja Boy was going to be a flash in the pan. The track, although catchy, featured rudimentary rapping and felt both roughshod and superficial. Little did we know that the Atlanta rapper would be plying his skills through two additional decades, nor that his methods (YouTube and social media promotion) would become the dominant mode of modern music promotion. Anyway, Soulja Boy plays The Senate this Saturday, Sept. 9. Doors at 7 p.m., tickets are $35. More info at thesenatecolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN
Saliva
There’s something impressive about the handful of nu-metal bands who made it out of the early 2000s and soldiered on despite diminished commercial appeal and a maligned critical reputation. Of course, Saliva only counts on a technically–the longest tenured member, vocalist Bobby Amaru, joined back in 2011 after frontman Josey Scott left the group, just after they released their greatest hits collection. Still, hearing a track as iconic and genre-defining as “Click Click Boom” never really gets old, does it? Saliva plays New Brookland Tavern this Saturday, Sept. 9 with Slackjaw and Navtec. Doors at 6 p.m., tickets are $27. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
Trustus Block Party
There's no party like a cast party. Trustus Theatre supporters and fans — as well as the Trustus-curious — have the chance to see some of their favorite performers by daylight at the Trustus Season Kickoff Block Party, held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot next to the theater at 520 Lady Street. Bands will play (Natural Mystic, Pluto Wilson, Tony Opus), food trucks will dish up goodies, the Trustus bar will sell beer and wine and cast members will perform numbers from the upcoming "Sweeney Todd" musical. Admission is $15, and includes a raffle ticket to win an adult season pass. Trustus.org for more info. AUGUST KRICKEL
September 10
Mozart's Piano in Concert: Daniel Adam Maltz
We may never know how audiences first experienced Mozart’s sublime and boundary pushing “Rondo Alla Turca,” or what it was like to hear the first notes struck by Haydn when he debuted his richly harmonic and emotional “Piano Sonata in E-flat major,” but a concert by Daniel Adam Maltz comes close. Maltz plays these musical treasures on a Viennese fortepiano, the instrument used by Mozart and Haydn for both composition and performance. The September 10 concert is $25. More info at kahnjcc.org PAT MORAN
Public Tour: Carolina in the Collection exhibit
We love any excuse to check out local art! View works by Osamu Kobayashi, Richard Samuel Roberts, Frank Lloyd Wright and more at the Columbia Museum of Art on Sept. 10 as part of their Public Tour: Carolina in the Collection exhibit. This is the perfect opportunity to explore the art of local South Carolinians, along with the treasures that once adorned local homes. Maybe it’ll even give you some home renovation inspiration! Event starts at 1 p.m. More information at columbiamuseum.org HALLIE HOWE