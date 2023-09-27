To-Do List (Sept. 27-Oct. 3): ColaJazz Fest, Stagbriar concert at New Brookland

September 27
Chris Corsano
Improvising drummer Chris Corsano makes a rare kind of racket. His sparring partners overlap in the worlds of free-improv jazz, outré experimental rock and unclassifiable pop. Pace and force are just two of his tricks: Corsano’s expansive palette — his prepared drum techniques involve kitchen instruments and bowed violin strings stretched across drum heads — provides as much melodic texture as it does rhythmic propulsion. During live improv, Corsano’s playing charts an unpredictably thrilling path, pirouetting between steady beats, explosive rolls and ecstatic exploratory drones. Corsano performs solo at the CMFA ArtSpace at 914 Pulaski St. Doors open at 8 p.m., tickets are $15. Visit cmfaonline.com for more information. PATRICK WALL
September 28
2023 Fall Plant Sale
Sunroom looking a little bare? No worries – Historic Columbia can take care of that. Check out their Fall plant sale Sept. 28 through Sept. 30 to spruce up your plant game. With a variety of plants to choose from, we’re talking woody perennials to evergreens, there's something you’re bound to take home. Most of these plants are rare and will sell out fast, but members get early access to the sale. For sale times and more information, visit historiccolumbia.org HALLIE HOWE
NBT Fundraiser: The Callous Daboys
New Brookland Tavern’s bread and butter has always been heavy and hard rock bills, so it’s fitting that this fundraiser show for the venue’s pending move and/or building sale features a legion of such acts. Headlined by Atlanta math/metalcore outfit The Callous Daboys, but also featuring local favorites Abacus, this is a night of thrashing for a good cause. Tickets are $10. Cramped Caskets and Dryrot are also on the bill. Doors at 7 p.m. for this Sept. 28 show. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
Moon Taxi
Nashville alt-pop band Moon Taxi has fashioned a career out of making music that straddles the line between commercial pop-rock affability and wily jam band eclecticism. Fortunately for them, whether dabbling with synths or banjos, they tend to make sure they have those indelible melodies and crowd-pleasing hooks to go along with it. If you’re a hardcore fan, each show is a steady confection of joyful sounds. And if you’re a casual fan, it means many of these songs will sound familiar and fun whether you’ve heard them before or not. The group plays The Senate on Sept. 28, with The Stews supporting. Tickets are $27, music starts at 7:30 p.m. More info at thesenatecolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN
September 29
Stagbriar Album Release Show
A decade after their debut LP, reigning local indie rock champions Stagbriar celebrate the release of their third LP, "Telepathy," on Sept. 29 at New Brookland Tavern. Expect plenty of their signature sibling duo vocal blend and atmospheric excellence, but also an increasingly loud and raucous set of electric guitars that dominate much of the new album. The troupe will be supported by Charleston’s indie-pop outfit 2 Slices and local post-punk group Flippants. Tickets are $15, doors at 7 p.m. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
Chicago
In the late 1960s, a trio of music students in Chicago decided to fuse the kind of punchy horns favored by R&B groups with the instrumentation popularized by rock groups. The resulting band, Chicago, scored chart-topping hits with lively rock tunes like “25 or 6 to 4.” Over the ensuing decades, the group added and subtracted members until its sound softened. Today, Chicago is a pop music institution and one of the most influential bands of the rock era. Tickets for the Sept. 29 concert start at $62.50. More info at thetownship.org PAT MORAN
Lori Williams
Chayz Lounge has long had a reputation of bringing in some of the finest jazz talent around, and Lori Williams is no exception. A remarkably skilled vocalist with a wide range, you can expect “An Evening Of Songs,” the name of Williams’ show, to feature hits and favorites by The Emotions, Ella Fitzgerald, Al Green, plus classic songs like “I Can’t Help It," "Don't Ask My Neighbors," and more. Showtime is 8 p.m. and admission is $30. Dressy attire is required. Visit chayzlounge.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
September 30
ColaJazz Fest
Day 1 of the annual festival will be at the SC State Museum at 301 Gervais St. Day 2 will be at the 1700 block of Main Street. Get ready for performances by Wycliffe Gordon & Friends, The Pete Neighbour Swingtet, Fred Wesley, the Houston Person Quartet, the Mitch Butler Quartet and the Cottontown Soul Society. ColaJazz Fest is free to attend. Visit colajazz.com for artist showtimes and locations. VINCENT HARRIS
Women’s Empowerment 2023
We’re all about women's empowerment. If you are too, don’t miss out on a whole day filled with it. The Columbia Convention Center will host Women’s Empowerment 2023 on Sept. 30. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. Listen to guest speakers and artists including Tanya Nolan, J. Brown, Glenn Jones and Donnie McClurkin. More importantly, come lift up your fellow women within the community. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit columbiaconventioncenter.com for more info. HALLIE HOWE
Channel Zero, Les Merry Chevaliers and Choir Of Babble
There are few things that Columbia’s eclectic Art Bar does better than multi-band shows, and they’ve constructed another winner here. Macon, Georgia's Choir Of Babble has a unique sound that combines infectious and haunting melodies with a highly energetic and intimate live show. Columbia’s own Les Merry Chevaliers will follow with some pomp, powdered wigs and pumping hard rock, and then the Belgian metal band Channel Zero closes things out with a heavy-rock explosion. Showtime is 8 p.m. and admission is $8. Visit artbarsc.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
16th Annual Palmetto Peanut Boil
The tradition of boiling peanuts originated with the culinary practices of African slaves brought to the colonial South. Today, delicious recipes featuring the boiled peanut, South Carolina’s official state snack, are celebrated and sampled at this event, where culinary teams vie for the title of Best Boiled Peanut in the state. Attendees can sample the plethora of flavors as well as music by DJ Voodoo Child, Chris Compton and The Runout. The Sept. 30 event is free. More info at animalmission.org/palmetto-peanut-boil PAT MORAN
October 1
Yoga at Steel Hands
Good Company Yoga is stopping at Steels Hands as part of their Fall Yoga Tour, and we think it’s a great way to officially kick off the fall season. Guest teacher Jenn Smith will lead an outdoor vinyasa session on Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. End your session with brunch and a cold beer from Steel Hands. There isn’t much better, if you ask us! Tickets are $20; food and beverages are not included. More information at steelhandsbrewing.com HALLIE HOWE