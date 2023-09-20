To-Do List (Sept. 20-26): The Mothers Improv at Trustus, Wheeler Walker Jr. at the Senate

September 21
Arrival: The Music of ABBA
There’s a myth that serious musicians dismissed the Swedish foursome ABBA as rubbish, yet early supporters included King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and Clash frontman Joe Strummer. Similarly, those who dismiss Arrival as a mere ABBA tribute act, should consider that when ABBA saw Arrival’s uncanny recreation of the Swedish sensations’ 1970s heyday, they gifted their countrymen and women with “Just a Notion,” an original – and unreleased –song written by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson. The September 21 concert is $50. More info at harbisontheatre.org PAT MORAN
Concert in the Gardens
There’s a surreal symmetry between setting and program in the concert at Hampton-Preston Gardens presented by the South Carolina Philharmonic. The sumptuous four-acre gardens were produced in the early 1800s and hearken to a time when an elegant veneer of civility masked a turbulent society. (The gardens were built by slave labor). The nostalgic program of light classical music evokes the 19th Century heyday of the genre, just before the clarion call of modernism. The September 21 concert is $50 and up. More info at historiccolumbia.org PAT MORAN
Jordan Davis
If you’re a fan of country music, particularly modern country with a polished pop edge, you’ll want to head over to the Township Auditorium for the Jordan Davis show. Davis is on fire right now, especially on the country singles charts. Since 2017, Davis has landed seven singles in the country Top Ten, with four of those songs, “Singles You Up,” Slow Dance In A Parking Lot,” Buy Dirt” and “What My World Spins Around,” going straight to No. 1. Danielle Bradberry and Dylan Marlowe open up the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $36-$78. Visit thetownship.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
The Root Doctors
The Icehouse Amphitheater’s “Icehouse Live” concert series rolls on with a performance by one of Columbia’s most beloved, fun-loving bands, The Root Doctors. As the band themselves puts it, “The Root Doctors are South Carolina's preeminent feel-good clinic, and their prescription is good-time funky music of both the original and cover variety." Combine heaping portions of bass, rhythm guitar and brass with uniquely hip, feel-good grooves and you have the beginnings of a healing party that is safe to administer in massive doses to any member of the family. Showtime is 6:30 p.m. and the show is free to attend. Visit icehouseamphitheater.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
September 22
The Mothers Comedy Group
Prepare to "yes, and..." your way through a Friday night at Trustus Theatre. Best Of Columbia winners The Mothers Comedy Group is presenting a night of improv comedy on Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. The group has more than a dozen members and consistently hosts open practices and auditions for people interested in sharpening their funny bone. But if the crowd is more you'll speed, catch the show for $10. More info on Instagram @themotherscomedy. ZOE NICHOLSON
September 23
Tom Braxton
As we should probably expect by now, Chayz Lounge isn’t just giving you a concert on Saturday night; they’re giving you a THEMED concert. Join Chayz and saxophonist Tom Braxton as they present “A Night of Sax & Soulful Grooves.” Braxton, a successful recording artist in his own right, will be playing his own chart-topping tunes, but also a selection of hits and classics by The Spinners, Grover Washington, Jr., The Stylistics and even The Beatles. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are $39. Dressy attire is required. Visit chayzlounge.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
September 24
Autocorrect, Bombay Gasoline
One of Columbia’s most eclectic and engaging musical outfits, Autocorrect’s bread-and-butter is whipsmart and acerbic nerd-rap, but as a band they can dabble in experimental noise and baroque indie pop (and even grunge catharsis) depending on the night. Or the song. Or the verse. And while frontman Cecil Decker and company are the headliners, sandwiched in between the two locals on the bill is the entrancing Asheville witchcore band Bombay Gasoline, whose vervy electro-rock should suitably unnerve even the Art Bar robots. Cover is $8, music starts at 9 p.m. More info at artbarsc.com. KYLE PETERSEN
Julia Moore is 76 and Counting!
Come celebrate the 76th birthday of OTM (Over The Mantle) gallery owner and contributing artist Julia Moore with style and panache. This solo exhibition of Moore’s original paintings also introduces the public to Moore’s coffee table book, “The Poetry of Painting,” a compilation of Moore’s art and verse. A native of Columbia, Moore earned BA and MAT degrees in art education from the University of South Carolina. Music by The Front Porch Boys. The September 24 celebration is free. More info at overthemantel.com PAT MORAN
September 25
MAE
MAE (or “Multi-sensory Aesthetic Experience”) is a progressive rock band out Norfolk, Virginia that is intent on expanding the palette and possibilities of traditional pop-punk. While you recognize the adrenaline-fueled power chords and high-pitched heart-on-sleeve sincerity, you’ll also be taken on EDM, prog, indie pop, and 90s alternative musical excursions. In short, it’s a ride, in more ways than one. The band plays New Brookland Tavern Sept. 25. Tickets are $25, doors at 7:30 p.m. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
Mobile Food Monday
What’s better than food? Eating food from a mobile truck outside of Curiosity Coffee Bar! Want to take part? Just pull up to the neighborhood coffee shop and bar on Monday, Sept. 25 from 5-8 p.m. as part of their Mobile Food Monday. The delicacies in question? A local favorite – Mary's Arepas. More information at curiosityco.shop HALLIE HOWE
Mala Making Workshop
Art and mediation. Sounds relaxing, doesn’t it? We think so, too. You can do both as part of Columbia Museum of Art’s Mala Making workshop on Sept. 25 from 6-9 p.m. Come out and design your very own Mala, followed by a meditation session led by Marlena Crovatt-Bagwell. This event is for ages 13 and up, and registration is required. For pricing and more information, visit columbiamuseum.org HALLIE HOWE
Frida at The Nick
It’s safe to say that Frida Kahlo is an inspiration to many – both artists and art admirers alike. Want to know more about this profound artist? The Nick is offering you that opportunity by screening “Frida,” a biopic about the artist's experiences in a difficult marriage and a life-changing injury. The showing starts at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit nickelodeon.org. HALLIE HOWE
September 26
Wheeler Walker Jr.
Wheeler Walker Jr. is one of the most interesting country music acts touring today, but your mileage may vary considerably depending on how much you appreciate the Andy Kaufman-esque level of satire at work here. The creation of comedian Ben Hoffman, the Walker character sings bawdy, in-your-face songs with unprintable titles with an undeniably authentic Bakersfield-style country music sincerity. It’s clearly struck a nerve, with the Spotify numbers to show for it, but divining what it means to be in on the joke is an open question. Walker plays The Senate on his “Spread Eagle” tour this September 26. Doors at 6:30 p.m., tickets are $30. More info at thesenatecolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN