To-Do List (May 31-June 6): Kevin Hart at Township, Outfest happens in the Vista

COMEDY
Kevin Hart at Township
So we have a question: Is there anywhere on Earth right now that comedian/actor Kevin Hart is not? He’s in every movie. He’s in every commercial. He might be behind the counter at your local McDonald’s serving you up your Big Mac. It’s a really, really good thing Hart is actually funny and talented, or else he’d be unbearable. Hart brings his Reality Check tour to the Township Auditorium tonight, and you can count on laughing til you cry. Showtime for the June 6 is 7 p.m. and tickets range from $99.50 and $249.50. Visit thetownship.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
PRIDE
Outfest
Not to get political, but the LGBTQ community is going through a scary time right now all across the country. In a time where representation matters a lot, Outfest Columbia 2023 is one of the most important events on the local calendar. Of course, it also helps that it’s one of the best, biggest parties of the year. Outfest, the music, the pageant, the people and all of the spectacle, takes place on the 1200 block of Park Street and starts at noon on Saturday, June 3. It’s free to attend. Visit scpride.org/outfest for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
POP
Those Lavender Whales & Family & Friends
The surviving members of Those Lavender Whales and Fork and Spoon Records are reuniting for a concert-and-potluck this Friday, June 2 at New Brookland Tavern to celebrate the memory and music of Aaron Graves, the bandleader and label co-founder who passed away in 2019 after a years-long battle with brain cancer. With the surviving members and special guests coming from across the country to break bread and sing songs, the concert will likely have the feel of a grand family reunion of a Columbia music scene diaspora. A new limited edition printing of Those Lavender Whales’ 2012 debut full-length Tomahawk of Praise will also be available for purchase. Tickets are $10. Potluck starts at 6 p.m., music to follow. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
DOWNTOWN
First Thursday on Main
It’s almost that time again, folks. Every first Thursday of the month, Columbia locals gather on Main Street for First Thursday on Main, an event that features Main Street’s unique galleries, restaurants, shops and live music from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This month, First Thursday falls on June 1. The best part? Boyd Plaza has a special treat with Preach Jacobs kicking off the night spinning fresh hits and pop punk band, Flippant, putting on a live show. Plus, it’s free. More information at firstthursdayonmain.com. HALLIE HAYES
TALKS
The Vulnerability Project
Curiosity killed the cat, but satisfaction brought it back. If you’re in a relationship, single, searching, engaged, divorced, married or just plain curious about what cements relationships or rents them asunder, look no further than Curiosity Coffee Bar. The open, inclusive and community-minded hang hosts The Vulnerability Project, night of games, music by Airborne Audio and relationship talk with Calvin Graham, a licensed professional counselor associate. Tickets for the June 2 event are $5. More info at facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar. PAT MORAN
ART
'Tall Women' Collection at 701 Whaley
Sure, 701 Whaley is a great event venue, with an awesome contemporary art gallery upstairs. But don't forget The Hallway, the downstairs space that showcases work by local artists. Up next is "Tall Women," a collection of collage artwork from Ginny Merett, that doesn't so much depict statuesque physiques as celebrate women who stand tall in the face of adversity. An opening reception will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, along with music and refreshments. The event is free. For more info, visit facebook.com/GMerettArtist. AUGUST KRICKEL
THEATER
Much Ado About Nothing at Icehouse Amphitheater
Lordamighty, they got Shakespeare up in Lexington County now. The SC Shakespeare Company brings the Bard's sparkling rom-com "Much Ado About Nothing" to downtown Lexington's Icehouse Amphitheater for six performances, running June 1-10. Just remember, Shakespeare was doing broad comedy, slapstick and double entendre centuries before SNL, Seth Rogan or your favorite site for naughty memes, right along with tender romance and happy endings that might put a Hallmark movie to shame. So broaden your horizons, and see what all that much ado is about exactly. The show is free. For more info, visit shakespearesc.org/in-the-spotlight. AUGUST KRICKEL
MOVIES
Meet Miles at Spotlight Cinemas
Miles Morales, Brooklyn’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, gets catapulted into the multiverse in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The animated adventure pits Miles against a team of Spider-people, in a quest to save the people he loves most. With all that on his plate, Miles still finds time to swing by Spotlight Cinemas Capital 8 for a meet and greet at the Columbia screening of his new Spider-Man movie. Tickets for the June 2 and June 3 screenings are $8. More info at spotlightcinemas.com. PAT MORAN
OUTDOORS
Float the River at Columbia Riverwalk
What better way to kick off the “almost” summer season than with a good ol’ float down the Saluda River? Well, now's your chance with Columbia’s third annual Float the River event on June 4. The event will kick off at the Saluda Riverwalk at 11 a.m. Be sure to bring your float, cold drinks, snacks and sunscreen. Oh, and maybe a few friends, too. HALLIE HAYES
FOOD
Collaboration Dinner at The War Mouth
Join guest Chef Mikey Fredericks of Tiffany’s, a sweets bakery in Columbia, at The War Mouth to explore Polish cuisine with a “War Mouth Twist.” The dinner happens June 4 beginning at 5 p.m. Tickets are $80 per person and wine and cocktail pairings will be included. To make reservations, email the restaurant at thewarmouth@gmail.com or call (803) 569-6144. HOLLY POAG
NETWORKING
Women in Business talk at Indah Coffee
Are you a woman in business? Do you love coffee? Well, Cottontown's hip coffee shop, Indah, has just the event for you. Women in Business, a local group of women in the corporate or business world, meet on June 6 at the coffee shop for their bi-monthly coffee talk. The event, hosted by You Go Girl Networking, is meant to inspire women entrepreneurs and bring together a community of locals. More information can be found at facebook.com/YGGNetworking. HOLLY POAG
Looking ahead
June 28-July 2: Dear Evan Hansen at Koger Center for the Arts
Sept. 9: First 2023 home football game for Gamecock football at Williams-Brice Stadium