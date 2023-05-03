To-Do List (May 3-9): Rosewood Crawfish Festival, Free Comic Book Day

FESTIVAL
Rosewood Crawfish Festival
Columbia loves it some crustaceans, as evident by the popularity of the long-running Rosewood Crawfish Festival. The annual shellfish shindig returns to the SC State Fair Grounds on May 6 with its usual assortment of good-vibe musical acts. S.C.'s own 90s singer/songwriter powerhouse Edwin McCain, and Nashville's bouncy Southern rockers The Vegabonds top the bill. Tickets are $10 in advance and $16 at the gate, and fully-loaded crawfish tables will be available for $250. Gates open at 11 a.m., more info at rosewoodcrawfishfest.com. KYLE PETERSEN
MAIN STREET
First Thursday on Main
There’s only one day each year where it is socially acceptable to wear your Jedi robes in public. With May 4 being the first Thursday of the month, that means it’s time for First Thursday on Main Street — but with a twist. For May the Fourth, otherwise known as Star Wars Day, the South Carolina Philharmonic will be performing selections from the iconic space opera, alongside tunes and funk from DJ Voodoo Child and Stankface. The monthly tradition continues with beer, wine and food trucks at Boyd Plaza at the Columbia Museum of Art, starting at 6 p.m. More information at firstthursdayonmain.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
METAL
GIDEON
Heavy metal fans won’t want to miss this — New Brookland Tavern features Alabama metalcore band GIDEON on May 8. They're considered one of the bigger bands in the scene thanks to their intense performances, adeptly incorporating melodic hardcore and industrial touches (and even hip-hop) into their sound. The show, with special guests Cane Hill, is still fundamentally about two things: loud catharsis and, possibly, moshing on a weeknight. Tickets are $25, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
TRIBUTE
Deep 6 with Adhesive
There was a time in the hallowed 1990s when it would’ve been a cardinal sin to lump Pearl Jam and Stone Temple Pilots together on one concert bill. As great as the Pilots ended up becoming, they started out sounding like clones of Pearl Jam, much to the chagrin of PJ fans. All that furor seems so quaint now. It’s totally cool for a Pearl Jam tribute band like Deep 6 to be on the same bill as Adhesive, a Stone Temple Pilots tribute band. So head over to The Senate on May 5, and enjoy “Even Flow” as much as you enjoy “Vasoline.” It’s perfectly fine. Showtime for the May 5 show is 8 p.m. and tickets are $15. Visit thesenatecolumbia.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
FESTIVAL
Thunderfest '23
Hard-touring festival favorite The Reggie Sullivan band tops the bill at this year’s Thunderfest ‘23 held outside the Harbison Theater building on Midlands Technical College’s campus. The band’s grooves prowl like a panther and the players’ energy is infectious, at times attaining the psychedelic verve of “Who’s That Lady” era Isley Brothers. Miami-born composer/arranger Iliana Rose brings her salsa band to the party, and Station Seven Band provides dance grooves. The May 6 fest charges $15 for an all-day pass. More info at harbisontheatre.org. PAT MORAN
COMICS
Free Comic Book Day at Cosmic Ray’s
Everybody has a relationship with comic books. Love them, hate them or collect them, they’re a celebration of culture and storytelling in a visual medium. And at Cosmic Ray’s on May 6, there will be a celebration of the form through Free Comic Book Day. It’s an annual event for most comic stores and this year is no exception. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. you can stop by for a free book, a store sale and prizes. More information at cosmicrays-online.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
FUNK
The Root Doctors
If you’re in a deep funk, what you need to get out of it is a whole lot of funk. That’s the prescription proffered by long-standing Columbia party band The Root Doctors. This veteran act brings precise playing and a genuinely joyous attitude to their potent mix of razor sharp arrangements, swinging rhythms, powerhouse horns, hard rock guitar pyrotechnics, soulfully ecstatic singing and a supremely funky bottom end. The May 4 show is free. More info at icehouseamphi-theater.com. PAT MORAN
THEATRE
Young Frankenstein
The Village Square Theatre and director Debra Leopard will present comedic genius Mel Brooks’ adaptation of his legendarily funny film “Young Frankenstein” starting on May 5. If you’re a comedy fan, you know the plot — grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor and a leggy lab assistant, Inga, Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. Visit villagesquaretheatre.com for showtimes and ticket prices. VINCENT HARRIS
POP
10 Years of Crocodile Tears
With a seeming battalion of chugging guitars, catchy choruses and Darren Young’s pissed off vocals, South Carolina pop punk group Brigades charged out of the gate with it’s consummate kiss-off anthem Crocodile Tears, the title track of perhaps the band’s best EP. Brigades celebrates the ten-year anniversary of that electrifying release with a bill that includes DIY SC hardcore crew Brass Tongue, and rock outfits Resistor, Thousand Dollar Car and Pretty Women. The May 6 show is free. More info at artbarsc.com. PAT MORAN
SPORTS
Family Fun Day at Segra Park
If you're looking for a chance to get out for an evening of family fun, here it is. Head out to the Segra Park’s Family Fun Day at 5 p.m. on May 7. Kids can stick around after the Fireflies vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans game to run the bases – a dream for some. Each ticket also includes a fireflies hat, and $5 from each ticket purchased will support the Lady Monarchs. Come spend a Sunday at the park. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit firefliestickets.com. HALLIE HAYES
Looking ahead
May 11-14: Art Blossoms event at Columbia Museum of Art
June 28-July 2: Dear Evan Hansen at Koger Center for the Arts