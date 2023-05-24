To-Do List (May 24-30): Disco at The Senate, Hampton Street's Caribbean dinner

PARTY
Gimme Gimme Disco at The Senate
The Senate is bringing the 1970s party to Columbia with the DJ-powered dance party Gimme Gimme Disco. ABBA hits? They’re on it. The Bee Gees? All over it. Donna Summer? Oh, you know it. If you’re into those classic dance hits from way back when, this is the perfect opportunity to shake, shake, shake your booty to some of the most transcendent music ever made. Disco sucks? Nah, disco RULES. Gimme Gimme Disco kicks off at 8 p.m. May 26 and tickets are $17. Visit thesenatecolumbia.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
EXPERIMENTAL
Elka Bong performs on Saluda Ave.
Editor's note: A previous version of this list was incorrect in stating the performance was at Mike Williams Gallery. It will be held at 711 Saluda Ave.
Collaboratively improvising experimental music is kind of like building what the surrealists called the “exquisite corpse.” Each collaborator works independently but builds off the input of the others, generating limbs and phalanges often in radical sonic opposition with the broader sonic body. Like surrealists, Hudson Valley weirdos Elka Bong (the long-running duo of noted outsider musicians Walter Wright and Al Margolis) and Tom Law (a Columbia expatriate who ran the avant-music space Conundrum Music Hall) construct bracing collages via irrational juxtaposition and pure psychic automatism, deconstructing recognizable sounds into anarchic alterations. The trio performs at 711 Saluda Ave. on Friday, May 26, with Great Britain-via-Asheville performance artist CillaVee; Law reconvenes his experimental group Occupants as the evening’s opening act. Doors open at 8 p.m.; admission is $15. Visit conundrum.us for more information. PATRICK WALL
JAZZ
Live in the Lobby Jazz: Jeremy Davenport
A partnership between Koger Center and ColaJazz, the Live in the Lobby Jazz series that brings New Orleans-based jazz players to Columbia returns May 30 with trumpeter and singer Jeremy Davenport. A Marsalis family acolyte who has toured with Harry Connick Jr. and appeared in celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse’s television shows, Davenport is a classicist-minded artist at heart who plays a combination of jazz standards and his own compositions. Tickets are $23, music starts at 7:30 p.m. More info at kogercenterforthearts.com. KYLE PETERSEN
ATL ROCK
Abrevity, Bones Hamilton, Gamine at Art Bar
Crunchy alt rock trio Bones Hamilton is a midnight drag race on a secluded stretch of highway between psych flourishes in one vehicle and classic rock virtuosity in the other. The racers careen across the road, bounce off the guard rails, and eventually morph into one rubbery punk blues-infused monster truck. Post grunge commandos Abrevity and ethereal Goth rockers Gamine fill the bill. The May 28 show is free. More info at artbarsc.com. PAT MORAN
SWING DANCING
Basement Blues
The Palmetto Swing Dance Association hosts a Basement Blues dance party at The Joint at 1710 Main on Tuesday, May 30. The “basement” seems self-evident — you gotta go down the stairs to get to the Joint’s underground area. But “blues”? Who can be blue when they’re swinging? Visit facebook.com/PalmettoSwing for more information. PATRICK WALL
GAMING
Commander Party at Firefly Toys and Games
Gamers rejoice! Firefly Toys and Games offers fun and engagement via board games, trading cards, role playing Games, a retro video games and pinball arcade and much more; but The Commander party ups that ante with a friendly neighborhood gamers’ battle for the multiverse. Patrons are invited to gather their decks, man their boards and play as if the whole wibbly-wobbly, timey-whimey ball of existence is at stake. The extravaganza takes place May 26-27. More info at facebook.com/FireflyToysandGames. PAT MORAN
ROCK
2 Slices, Hillmouse, Stay Here, Som'bout
This May 26 bill at New Brookland Tavern is a reliable selection of various strains of affable indie rock, starting with the the two headliners. Charleston’s 2 Slices is a dynamic indie pop act fronted by Danny Martin that delves into R&B and electro-synth, while hometown favorites Hillmouse churn out emo-tinged earworms with gloriously crunchy guitars. As musical meals go, this one will be well-rounded, with the lo-fi folkisms of Som’bout and pure second wave emo angst of Atlanta’s Stay Here filling out the plate. Tickets are $15, doors at 7 p.m. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
SOUL
TiffanyJ at SC ETV
Columbia soul singer TiffanyJ has had a dream for a long time. She’s always wanted to record a live album like neo-soul giants Erykah Badu and Jill Scott did in the late ‘90s/early 2000s. Well, after years of planning, her wish is coming true at SC ETV. TiffanyJ and a crack band of skilled players will be recording her first-ever live album with a full audience. The album will come out in September, and she’s planning a video release as well. TiffanyJ and co. will be recording “The Solbird Sessions,” 5-8 p.m. May 27 and tickets range from $20-$75. Visit scetv.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
SMOOTH JAZZ
Nathan Mitchell at Chayz Lounge
Smooth jazz multi-instrumentalist Nathan Mitchell produces the kind of music that fits with the vibe that West Columbia jazz bistro Chayz Lounge curates. It’s mature, finessed, button-down — the platonic ideal of “grown and sexy.” Mitchell plays Chayz Lounge on May 26 and 27; doors open both nights at 6:30, and admission is $35. Visit chayzlounge.com for more information. PATRICK WALL
DINNER
Hampton Street Vineyard Caribbean dinner
As if Hampton Street Vineyard isn’t a big enough hit for Columbia locals, it's now offering a special French Caribbean dinner reservation. Join at 6 p.m., May 30, for a pairing of two cocktails and four wines along with a four course tasting menu designed by Hampton Street Vineyard’s culinary team. Tickets to this event are required and run at $85 each. More information at hamptonstreetvineyard.com. HALLIE HAYES
DINNER
Whole Hog Roast & Patio Party at Smoked
If you’re from the South, chances are you love a good hog roast. How does a hog roast and patio party sound? Columbia's Smoked is offering just that at 6-9 p.m. on May 24. Come check out their new seasonal beverages from Peak Drift Brewing and enjoy a menu centered around a 140-pound hog. Your $75 dinner ticket will include your entree, live music and two Peak Drift vouchers. Couples can buy tickets at $125 for the pair. Learn more at smokedsc.com. HALLIE HAYES
Looking ahead
June 6: Kevin Hart at Township
June 28-July 2: Dear Evan Hansen at Koger Center for the Arts
Sept. 9: First 2023 home football game for Gamecock football at Williams-Brice Stadium