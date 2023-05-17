To-Do List (May 17-23): Chamber Crawl at War Mouth, Beer Yoga

TRIBUTE
Runaway Gin: A Tribute To Phish
You’ve got to hand it to the Charleston band Runaway Gin. If you wanted to, you could form a tribute act that pays homage to any number of groups, and you could play basically the same songs every night. But forming a tribute band that plays the music of one of the most unpredictable, improvisatory groups ever is quite a challenge. But Runaway Gin have been doing this a long time, and their devotion shows in their high-wire act performances. Showtime for the May 19 show at New Brookland Tavern is 8 p.m., and tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Visit newbrooklandtavern.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
FOOD
Chamber Crawl at The War Mouth
Chamber Crawl, hosted by South Carolina Philharmonic, is returning to the War Mouth to offer classical pieces while patrons sip beer and wine and eat snacks. The event is Sunday, May 21. Doors open at 2 p.m., and the concert begins at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person. Reservations are recommended due to the series’ popularity and tight space at The War Mouth. More information can be found at scphilharmonic.com HOLLY POAG
FUNDRAISER
Vista Queen at Trustus Theatre
Everyone’s favorite pageant-turned-fundraiser is back, and this year’s theme is Jailhouse Rock. Join Trustus Theatre on May 19 for Vista Queens 2023. The event will be hosted by the queen herself, Patti O’Furniture, who has been featured on HBO’s “We’re Here.” This year's contestants are ready to put on their best dress and rock the stage. Tickets range from $50 to $100. More information at trustus.org. HALLIE HAYES
COMEDY
Kountry Wayne
When Kountry Wayne spins a tale about his disabled cousin, a greedy preacher and disastrous stab at faith healing, the results are kind of cringe, but it’s also laugh-out-loud funny. Pushing boundaries is Wayne’s stock in trade, whether it’s through his animated standup or the online sketches that have earned him millions of followers on social media. The material works because the former rapper and street kid understands the all-too human foibles that sabotage us all. The May 19 show is $37.50 and up. More info at thetownship.org PAT MORAN
TRIVIA
Columbia trivia night with femmeX
Do you support the Carolina Abortion Fund? If so, on May 18 you can join femmeX and put your reproductive knowledge to the test with reproductive justice trivia that covers a variety of facts about the reproductive system, important legislative bills in SC and more. Even better, you can meet representatives from the Carolina Abortion Fund while also supporting South Carolinians seeking abortion care. Tickets are $30 and include one drink. Drink and food will be available to purchase. More information at facebook.com/CarolinaAbortionFund. HALLIE HAYES
BASEBALL
Fireflies vs. Charleston Riverdogs at Segra Park
At the time of this writing, the Columbia Fireflies have a record of 17 wins and 10 losses, placing them first in the Carolina League's South Division. Not bad for a team named after soft-bodied beetles with glowing hindquarters. This week’s opponents, the Charleston RiverDogs, can claim a bit more luster in the guise of co-owner and famous comedian Bill Murray. Murray also serves as the team's Director of Fun. Tickets for the May 23 game start at $12. More info at milb.com/columbia PAT MORAN
POP
Marcus Gullen
Artists change a lot over the years, so it might be hard to judge what singer/songwriter Marcus Gullen sounds like now when you listen to his album “Peace’d Together” from back in 2017. But if that album is any indication, Gullen’s sound is polished, uproarious and joyful, full of life and positive vibes. There’s more than a little soul in what he’s doing on “Peace’d Together,” but the foundation is pure pop, with sunny vocal melodies and irresistible hooks. Not sure if he’s playing with a full band at The Woody On Main, but his full-of-life sound almost demands it. Showtime for the May 20 performance is 11 a.m. Visit facebook.com/TheWoodyonMain for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
OUTDOORS
Paddle and Pint with Saluda Shoals Park
Is paddle-boating your hobby of choice? Have you always wanted a reason to paddle the Saluda River? Well, this is your chance. On May 19, you can do just that as part of Columbia’s Paddle and Pint event. This 21+ event allows guests to paddle the Saluda River with new and old friends alike, ending with an evening of craft beer. All equipment is provided and tickets are $47 per person. More information at facebook.com/SaludaShoalsPark. HALLIE HAYES
MOTOWN
Elan Trotman
Born in Barbados (hey, same as Rihanna) and trained at Berklee (OK, no Rihanna there, but Branford Marsalis attended for a spell), sax man Elon Trotman makes his bones blending the sultry rhythms of his homeland with the crossover-jazz arrangements of heroes such as Grover Washington and Kirk Whalum. On Friday, May 19, Trotman leads a Motown tribute at Chayz Lounge in West Columbia, paying homage to Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and more stars from the legendary label. The show starts at 7 p.m., and admission is $40. Visit chayzlounge.com for more information. PATRICK WALL
MARKET
Mystic Market at NoMa Warehouse
A mystical market day at NoMa Warehouse awaits you on Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Mystic Market will offer herbalists, crystals, handmade jewelry, tarot readings, human design, reiki mini-sessions and art with 34 vendors. In need of some sage to cleanse your home? This is the place to be. Entry is free. More information is available at facebook.com/NoMaWarehouse. HOLLY POAG
TRIVIA
”The Office” Trivia
Quick: What’s Michael Scott’s middle name? What’s Angela’s favorite Christmas song? What was Ryan trying to heat up in the toaster when he started the fire? If you know the answers to these questions, you might just be able to win Tin Roof’s “The Office” trivia competition. Test your Dunder Mifflin mettle on Wednesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. at Tin Roof. Visit tinroofcolumbia.com for more information. PATRICK WALL
POP
Chris Gladson Band
On his Spotify page, it says Spartanburg singer/songwriter Chris Gladson‘s music pairs well with artists like John Mayer and Ed Sheeran. And while that’s a fair comparison, it doesn’t really tell the whole story of his music. If you listen to singles like “Get Away From You” or “Up Above” or the live, solo acoustic tune “Ain’t Worth The Heartache,” there’s a more sensitive, less pop-minded style in play than either Mayer or Sheeran. Gladson wears his heart on his sleeve in his songs, and that’s a good thing. Showtime for Gladson and his band at Steel Hands Brewing is 6 p.m. on May 20. Visit facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
YOGA
Beer Yoga on the Rooftop at Columbia Craft
Have you ever wanted to do yoga with a local craft beer in your hand? Now’s your chance. Sallie from Good Company Yoga will lead participants in your typical downward dog poses and breathing practices while sipping on Columbia Craft beer. Tickets are $20, and participants receive 25 percent off their beer tab for the evening. Make sure to pre-register for the class and bring your own mat. The event will be held on Columbia Craft’s rooftop on Thursday, May 18, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. More information can be found at facebook.com/ColumbiaCraft. HOLLY POAG
Looking ahead
June 6: Kevin Hart at Township
June 28-July 2: Dear Evan Hansen at Koger Center for the Arts
Sept. 9: First 2023 home football game for Gamecock football at Williams-Brice Stadium