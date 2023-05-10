To-Do List (May 10-16): Art Blossoms at CMA, shows to catch at local theatres

COMEDY
Bored Teachers Comedy Show at The Senate
If comedy is your genre of choice and you’ve been looking for a good comedy show in the area to attend — well, look no further. On May 11, Bored Teachers will take the stage at Columbia’s The Senate as part of their “We Can’t Make This Stuff Up” comedy tour. Known for their relatable content, this group of teachers-turned-comedians are sure to be your night muse. Show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $41.50. More information at thesenatecolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES
TRIVIA
Taylor Swift trivia at Market on Main
Calling Swifties near and far – this one is sure to put you in a Lavender Haze. Didn’t get your Era’s tour tickets but want to prove you're Taylor’s No. 1 fan? Travel through Taylor’s most iconic moments with Market on Main on May 16 for Taylor Swift Trivia. How much do you know about the queen herself? Grab your fellow Swiftie friends, buy yourself a drink and test yourself. Trivia starts at 7:30 p.m. More information at facebook.com/momcolasc. HALLIE HAYES
METAL
River of Deceit, Embr, Hellfire 76
With Bryant White’s charging drums and Andrew Duncan’s groaning bass and growling vocals, Clemson stoner/doom metal trio River of Deceit touches all the bases for a traditional heavy outfit. It’s Evan Botkin melodic guitars that cut the combo loose from the SC metal pack and give the band’s self-aware songs buoyancy. The group gets points for Tolkien-esque song titles like “Last March of the Ents.” The May 13 show is free. More info at artbarsc.com. PAT MORAN
ART GALLERY
Art Blossoms at the Columbia Museum of Art
For Mother’s Day, all moms deserve flowers — lots of flowers. Some might even say they deserve rooms full of flowers, and the Columbia Museum of Art will have just that. With the third annual “Art Blossoms” event, the museum will fill with blossoming botanical beauties. The floral artwork is available from May 11 through May 14, and events will be held throughout the weekend, such as tours, classes, talks, brunch and tastings. Some events are free with admission, while others require prior registration. The full lineup of events and information can be found at columbiamuseum.org. STEPHEN PASTIS
CLASSICAL
Best of Hollywood featuring SC Philharmonic at Harbison Theatre
If John Williams’ score from "Jurassic Park" plays anywhere, chances are you’ll recognize the classic sound. It’s iconic, like that of other movies such as "Titanic" or "The Wizard of Oz." The SC Philharmonic is holding a Best of Hollywood event on May 13 to celebrate this feeling of movie love. Starting at 3:30 p.m. at the Harbison Theatre, the Philharmonic will take you on a trip down memory lane hearing the nostalgic tunes of these movies. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online. More information on the event and tickets at harbisontheatre.org. STEPHEN PASTIS
MUSICAL
Hood Book at Township
For an uplifting Mother's Day weekend experience, it gets no more old school than "Hood Book: The Original Love Story," a celebration of Black culture that concludes a national tour with three performances at The Township Auditorium May 12-13. A disillusioned urban youth is transported back to the first day of Creation for some valuable lessons about the transformative power of God's love, with plenty of R&B, Gospel and hip-hop music included. The message may be from the Good Book, but as promo material promises, "It's all Hood." More info at thetownship.org. AUGUST KRICKEL
MUSICAL
Grease at Town Theatre
Grease might be the word, but the authentic homages of the rockin' melodies of the 1950s are automatic, systematic, hydromatic and will likely have you be-bopping all the way home as Town Theatre revives the original stage version of the hit film. Teen romance is explored at the drive-in, the prom, the soda shop and the slumber party, but look for the numbers cut from the movie: "Freddy My Love," "Those Magic Changes" and "Mooning," an ode to a safer, yet, errr…cheekier kind of drive-by. It runs May 12-28. More info at towntheatre.com. AUGUST KRICKEL
THEATER
Hundred Days at Workshop
Stage musicals benefit from authenticity, and "Hundred Days," presented by Workshop Theatre in Cottingham Theatre on the Columbia College campus May 12-27, is as authentic as it gets. Composers Abigail and Sean Bengson based the story on their own romance, in which a couple decides to live life to its fullest, as if there were only a hundred days left. The actors, including vocalists from local bands such as Rex Darling and Say Femme, accompany themselves live in a performance that's as much rock concert as play. More info at workshoptheatreofsc.com. AUGUST KRICKEL
COUNTRY
Brooke Lee
Brooke Lee was born and raised in Charlotte, so the small-city-girl-moves-to-Nashville-to-make-it-big trope doesn’t quite fit her. The rest of her music-was-always-around-me bio, though — her grandparents getting her into worship leading, daddy getting her into classic rock — tracks with the grist of the Music City Machine and informs the slick modern country she makes today. Her lacquered ballads coast with the glabrous sheen of contemporary Christian music; her pret-a-porter rockers carry a machined edge, like Janis Joplin in pre-distressed jeans. Lee plays Tin Roof at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 12; the show is free, but RSVP’ing at tinroofcolumbia.com guarantees admission. PATRICK WALL
Looking ahead
June 6: Kevin Hart at Township
June 28-July 2: Dear Evan Hansen at Koger Center for the Arts
Sept. 9: First 2023 home football game for Gamecock football at Williams-Brice Stadium