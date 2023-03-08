To-Do List (March 8-14): Iconic country, R&B stars hit Colonial Life, Cottontown Art Crawl

COUNTRY
Reba
Reba McEntire has entered that rarified realm of stardom where her last name is no longer needed. She is simply “Reba” now, the mega-platinum singer and actress who has spent the last few decades scoring an insane amount of country hits. But we all know why we’re here talking about Reba. We want to hear “Fancy,” Miss McEntire, and the crowd at Colonial Life Arena won’t leave until you play it. Showtime for the March 10 show is 6:30 p.m. and Terri Clark and The Isaacs are handling opening duties. Tickets range from $78 to $250. Visit coloniallifearena.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
R&B
New Edition
Iconic R&B group New Edition will hit Colonial Life Arena on March 9 as a part of their Legacy Tour. The Grammy Award-nominated group, which got its start in Boston, will be joined by special guests Keith Sweat, Tank and the original members of Guy. Tickets are on sale and start at $65. The concert kicks off at 7:30 p.m. More info at coloniallifearena.com HANNAH WADE
ARTS
Cottontown Art Crawl
The homegrown Cottontown Art Crawl will sprout for the fifth year on March 11, as the event continues to grow each year. The annual stroll will feature more than 140 artists — a new record — with food trucks and live music. The historic neighborhood also has local dining options, like The War Mouth and Noma Bistro by Al Amir. The event is free and will run from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Read more about the event from our previous coverage. STEPHEN PASTIS
HONKY TONK
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers and Sunny War
The road-hardened North Carolina alt-country outfit Sarah Shook & the Disarmers returns to New Brookland Tavern on March 10 to deliver their signature punk-inflected honky-tonk kiss-offs, but a sneaky bonus is that the Los Angeles-based Sunny War is on tour in support. The latter songwriter made a name for themselves with a gutsy folk-blues busking style. They've been growing their sound into a more expansive all-Americana roots sound in recent years, particularly on their 2023 album, Anarchy Gospel. Tickets are $18, doors at 7:30 p.m. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
MOVIE
Red Carpet Awards Party
Just because you can’t go to the Oscars doesn’t mean you can’t get dressed up and head down the red carpet. The Nickelodeon Theater’s Annual Red Carpet Awards Party is the place to be on the night of the 95th Academy Awards. Enter on the aforementioned red carpet, then enjoy live entertainment by Patti O’Furniture, an open bar with wine and local beers and delicious favorites from Hudson’s Classic Catering. Once the show begins, you’ll be able view every memorable moment of the Oscars on the big screen. Doors open March 12 at 7 p.m. and tickets are $75. Visit nickelodeon.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
DOWNTOWN
Chamber Music on Main at the Art Museum
If you’ve been following the Columbia Museum of Art’s Chamber Music on Main series, then you’ve probably been anticipating their next concert on March 13. Join CMA at 7 p.m. as a Columbia favorite trio spends the night serenading patrons with sensational chamber music. Amy Schwartz Moretti will be on violin, Raphael Bell on cello and Andrew Armstrong on piano. Galleries open at 6 p.m., where guests can view art by William Grant Still, Arno Babajanian and Felix Mendelssohn. Tickets are $42 for non-members, $35 for members and $5 for students. More information at columbiamuseum.org. HALLIE HAYES
ART EXHIBIT
South Arts Exhibit at 701 CCA
For the second year in a row, nine artists from nine different states across the southeast will bring their talents to Columbia through the South Arts 2022 Southern Prize and State Fellows exhibition. The gallery, which opens at 701 Center for Contemporary Art on March 9, is free to the public. It runs through May 7. More information can be found at 701cca.org. HANNAH WADE
BRUNCH
Cherry blossom brunch at Boku
It’s the season of the cherry blossom, and the ornate and uniquely colorful season has inspired Boku Kitchen and Saloon to hold a series of pop-up events. On March 12 at 12 p.m., the restaurant will serve dishes and cocktails at a brunch party, accompanied by a DJ. With a $10 admission ticket, guests will be provided with a sake bomb. Make no mistake — this is a blossom-themed event. Guests are encouraged to dress accordingly and will also receive a flower crown. More information at facebook.com/bokukitchenandsaloon. STEPHEN PASTIS
COUNTRY
Johnny Dailey at Tin Roof
Rising country-pop star Johnny Dailey may be well-entrenched in Nashville’s Music Row these days, but the singer developed his chops in the Charleston area for many years, giving his drawl a distinctive Lowcountry flavor. Dailey bounces around the various strains of contemporary country, but with a clear penchant for the stately, “gentlemen” country that recalls some of the '90s greats. Dailey plays the Tin Roof on March 9. Free admission, doors at 7 p.m. More info at tinroofcolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN
DANCE
Fairytales on Ice: Beauty and the Beast
Boasting champion ice skaters, cirque performers and live singers, Fairytales on Ice revamps beloved fairy tales with modern dance music, theatrical storylines and state-of-the-art special effects. Though this is far from the first modern make-over of novelist Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve’s 1740 tale “La Belle et la Bête” — that honor belongs to Jean Cocteau’s mystical 1946 film adaptation — Fairytales On Ice emulates Disney-era dazzle to emphasize the moral that virtue is more than skin deep. The March 11 extravaganza at Harbison Theatre is $40. More info at harbisontheatre.org PAT MORAN
PINBALL
Pinball tournament at Bang Back
It’s pinball and podcasters on March 8 at 7 p.m. at Bang Back Pinball Lounge. Pinball Profile, a podcast that talks all things pinball, is making a stop in Columbia as part of its “Played in America” tour, a cross-country trek of tournaments hosted by the podcast’s host Jeff Teolis, a flipper, pinball reporter and announcer. The event is a sanctioned, registration-only competition. Registration costs $29 and all competitors get a T-shirt. More about the matches and play is available at facebook.com/bangbackpinball STEPHEN PASTIS
BEER
River Rat's 10th anniversary party
Local breweries are a hit in Columbia, and River Rat has officially been around for 10 years. So, why not celebrate with them? Known for its in-house, freshly brewed beers, River Rat Brewery was founded in 2013, according to its website, but officially opened doors to the taproom in early 2014. In celebration of their original founding, they'll host a party March 11 at 12 p.m. More information can be found at facebook.com/riverrat.brewery HALLIE HAYES
BAND
Richard and the Twins
Columbia three-piece Richard and the Twins, comprised of guitarist/frontman Richard Hurteau, Chris Austin and Chad Phillips, claims it entwines a multitude of genres. With a recently released trio of songs, the band proves its claim. Hurteau’s “Street Racing” mines the story-telling guitar-driven power pop of Marshall Crenshaw, while the band’s “Stand Straight” boasts the feedback-laden grit and rumble of Neil Young and Crazy Horse. A cover of Freddie King’s “Big-Legged Woman” is suitably slinky and funky. The March 11 show is free at Art Bar. More info at artbarsc.com PAT MORAN
FOOD
Oyster series dinner at Smoked
Oysters have always been a specialty in the South, and Columbia restaurants love bringing them to patrons — including Main Street’s Smoked. On March 14 at 6:30 p.m., patrons can enjoy fresh oysters from oyster farms located on the East and West Coasts. Guests will receive eight oysters of assorted flavors with specialty alcohol pairings. Tickets are $60 and 10 oyster bar seats are available. More information at smokedsc.com HALLIE HAYES
Looking ahead
March 18: St. Pat's Festival in Five Points
March 27: SC Philharmonic's Tasting Notes event
March 28-29: "Legally Blonde: The Musical" at Koger Center for the Arts
April 1-2: Columbia International Festival at the SC State Fairgrounds
April 19-23: Columbia Food and Wine Festival