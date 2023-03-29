To-Do List (March 29- April 4): Eagles at Colonial Life, Craft Beerfest on the Saluda River

COUNTRY/ROCK
Eagles: Hotel California Tour
Fans may be shrieking with joy that classic rock veterans (and mega-platinum sellers) the Eagles are coming to the Colonial Life Arena. That joy will no doubt turn to ecstasy when you add that the band is playing all of their iconic 1976 album “Hotel California” as a part of this show. So for those of you who are thrilled by this prospect, rejoice in the glory that is Don Henley and Co. hauling out their best-selling studio album one more time on March 30. Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets range from $129-$449. Visit coloniallifearena.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
FESTIVAL
Columbia International Festival at the State Fairgrounds
Circumnavigating the globe is not for the faint of heart. It’s an adventure that demands everything from its hero. But it can be done, even by those right here in Columbia — without even packing snacks. On April 1 and April 2, locals can travel the world at the 28th Annual Columbia International Festival. The yearly event has food, exhibits, ceremonies, entertainment, parades and fashion from countries all over the world. Admission costs $7, and parking costs $5. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 1 and from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 2. More information can be found at cifonline.org STEPHEN PASTIS
ART
Arts and Draughts at the CMA
When you think museum, you might not think party, but the Columbia Museum of Art aims to change this narrative with its popular Arts and Draughts event. The March 31 party has it all — live music, beer from WECO Bottle & Biergarten and scavenger hunts. The good times kick off at 7 p.m. Friday and last until 11 p.m. Tickets are $10 (or $5 for members). More info at columbiamuseum.com. HANNAH WADE
BEER
Lower Saluda Craft Beerfest
Saluda Shoals Park partners with KW Beverage, offering more than 25 unique craft beers in a bucolic setting. The park is situated in an environmentally sensitive riverfront where visitors can experience the beauty of the Saluda River, and the craft beer fest is one of several recreational activities. In addition to the brews, patrons can enjoy live music and local food trucks. Tickets for the March 31 event range from $30-$35. More info at icrc.net/event/lower-saluda-craft-beerfest. PAT MORAN
FOLK
Kath Bloom
Though Kath Bloom cut a string of excellent avant-folk records with Loren Connors between 1978 and 1984, she’d all but quit music by the early 1990s, save for a few spare gigs in her native Connecticut. Then Richard Linklater used “Come Here” to soundtrack Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke’s first furtive glances in Before Sunrise, reinvigorating interest in Bloom and her yearning, elegantly rustic folk songs. Bloom specializes in those kinds of suspended, Linklaterian snapshots — moments frozen in time, feelings and desires just out of reach — and across her career’s second act she’s captured them with grace and gravity. Bloom performs with guitarist and frequent collaborator David Shapiro at 8 p.m. March 31 at 711 Saluda Ave. in Five Points (the former White Mule space, for the old heads); admission is $15. PATRICK WALL
ROCK
Screaming Females
A power trio of unerring consistency led by blue-collar guitar goddess Marissa Paternoster, New Jersey-based Screaming Females bring their punk- and grunge-inspired riffs to New Brookland Tavern for this March 30 show. It’s not often you can catch a band with this kind of long-running critical acclaim and rip-roaring, Sleater-Kinney-esque rock bonafides at a club this size. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., tickets are $22. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
JAZZ
A Night of Jazzy Grooves with Jacob Webb
Bassist and pianist Jacob Webb excels at the top-notch smooth jazz and soul sounds that the West Columbia club Chayz Lounge has made its calling card, so naturally the NYC-based artist stops in for a show on April 1. Webb excels in both collaborative roles (he famously played with Valerie Simpson) as well as is in his own JT Project, so expect a nice mix of soul and neo-soul tunes alongside is his own compositions. Tickets are $35, doors at 6:30 p.m., music starts at 8 p.m. More info at chayzlounge.com. KYLE PETERSEN
DANCE
Studio 54 Ballet
If you missed the spectacular “Studio 54” ballet at the Koger Center for the Arts, you’re in luck: It’s back, this time at the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. This Columbia City Ballet production takes you back to the premier nightspot of the 1970s, to a writhing melting pot of celebrities, artists, and club culture that captured the zeitgeist of a hedonistic era. It’s a dazzling multi-media production that was conceived by William Starrett, executive and artistic director of Columbia City Ballet. The March 30 showtime is 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $40. Visit harbisontheatre.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
COMEDY
First Sundays Comedy Series
Columbia’s comedy scene can often seem nonexistent. Besides a handful of places, events and tours, the Midlands isn’t known for its laughs. But Akintunde Warnock, a comedian in Columbia, seems to want to build this culture. First Sundays is a new monthly comedy event hosted by Warnock that costs $25 to attend. The next event is on April 2 starting at 6 p.m. More information can be found at iamakintunde.com STEPHEN PASTIS
COMEDY
April Fools Concert
This exceptional Art Bar April Fools show is anything but a prank. Columbia’s Soda City Riot excel at anthemic punk singalongs that suggest a Southern-fried Sham 69. Gastonia gothic folk rockers The Menders barreled out of the gate like a blast of brimstone, rocking a chugging '70s vibe that channels The Sweet’s Desolation Boulevard. Squirt Vile and Come in Travis fill the bill. The April 1 concert is free. More info at artbarsc.com PAT MORAN
ANIMALS
Pup Crawl Adoption event at Craft Axe Throwing
Few things can make you cry quicker than puppies or axes being thrown 30 feet through the air. At the Pup Crawl Adoption Event, locals can now enjoy both. Whether you’re looking for a new furry friend or to get over your fear of axes, Craft Axe Throwing will be holding the adoption event on April 1 starting at 12 p.m. and running until 5 p.m. The event is from PetsINC, a non-profit shelter, vet clinic and rehabilitation center. More information can be found at facebook.com/craftaxethrowingcolumbiasc. STEPHEN PASTIS
COUNTRY
Larry Fleet
With an ear for the perfect hook, a knack for lyrics that are plain spoken poetry and a powerhouse voice, soulful country singer-songwriter Larry Fleet balances R&B swagger with approachability. Making his mark on music competition TV show Real Country, Fleet released the near-perfect debut album Workin’ Hard, which is only transcended by his latest LP Stack of Records. Tickets for the April 1 concert are $28 and up. More info at thesenatecolumbia.com PAT MORAN
Looking ahead
April 6: Opening Night for Fireflies Baseball at Segra Park
April 14: Broadway's Annie at the Koger Center for the Arts
April 19-23: Columbia Food and Wine Festival