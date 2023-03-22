To-Do List (March 22-28): Legally Blonde at Koger, SC Philharmonic's party of the year

BROADWAY
Legally Blonde at the Koger Center
It’s a fan favorite film turned into a Broadway musical — we all love those. Join Elle Woods at the Koger Center for the Arts March 28 and 29 as she takes her famous blonde hair, incredible sense of fashion and too much pink to Harvard Law School. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $55. More information at kogercenterforthearts.com. HALLIE HAYES
PARTY
SC Philharmonic's Tasting Notes
Don’t forget to drink your fruits and taste your notes at the SC Philharmonic’s annual Tasting Notes event on March 27. The purchase of a $125 ticket buys a night of high-end wine sampling from wineries around the world and Epicurean delights from around the Midlands. The event will also feature a silent auction, music and Columbia Craft beer. Cigars will be available to purchase. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the SC State Museum and ends at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available exclusively online at scphilharmonic.com STEPHEN PASTIS
PARTY
Sunday Funday with the Contemporaries at the Columbia Museum of Art
Sure, “Sunday Funday” doesn’t exactly scream “museum,” but CMA and its affinity group the Contemporaries is a different kind of animal. Come take advantage of a party-like brunch atmosphere with light fare from Abundant Gaze and snazzy drinks from Kombi Keg in the lobby before going on special docent-led tours geared towards the hip young professional crowd. Tickets are $35 ($30 for Contemporaries members), which includes food, two drinks, museum admission, and tours, with additional drink tickets available for purchase. The event runs from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on March 26. More info at columbiamuseum.org. KYLE PETERSEN
SHOP
Y’all Mart Spring Shindig
You want the weird, odd or otherwise eccentric items? Art Bar has the weird, odd or otherwise eccentric items. Say hello to the Y’all Mart Spring Shindig. Y’all Mart is a flea market for southern eclectic folks with an interest in the strange and unusual, and this second annual Spring Shindig promises to be a unique event. You’ll find over 30 vendors selling everything from oddities, art, vintage, taxidermy, and much more. The Spring Shindig is free to attend and runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 26. Visit artbarsc.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
ROCK
Bones Hamilton, Sweet Spine
“I don't know what I'm doing but I like doing it,” writes crunchy rock trio Bones Hamilton on its Facebook page. The band’s bouncing pop gem Polaroid attaches agitated alt-rock vocals and wailing classic rock guitar to a rubbery blues-inflected baseline. It’s a carnival ride past a hall of mirrors that you hope never stops. Sweet Spine nods to grunge pop like Nirvana, grounding its noisy and buoyant punk rock in insanely catchy melodies. With Eighth House and Scrllt. The March 24 show is free. More info at artbarsc.com PAT MORAN
CLASSICS
Concert in the Gardens
Are you a fan of the Concert in the Garden series with Historic Columbia? Well, they’re ready for you to visit again. Meet the South Carolina Philharmonic in the Hampton-Preston Mansion & Gardens as they perform light classics on March 23 at 7 p.m. Bring a chair, bring a snack and bring friends. Wine will be available for purchase for $5 a glass. More information at historiccolumbia.org HALLIE HAYES
DANCE
Columbia City Ballet presents Studio 54
The Columbia City Ballet will host a production of Studio 54 ballet, essentially turning Koger's stage into a disco floor. With performances on March 24 and March 25, at the Koger Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. each evening it's not to be missed. The music is arranged and directed by Mark Rapp. Tickets range from $35-$60. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
R&B
Leone & the Ascension
Part of a burgeoning class of alt-R&B figures who deftly bring classic soul and funk into contemporary landscape (think Anderson .Paak, Blood Orange) with svelte musicianship and hip-hop smarts, Charlotte’s Leon & the Ascension headline this Friday night (March 24) New Brookland Tavern show alongside two of Columbia’s own brightest acts who fit nicely on either side of their compatriot from the north. Death Ray Robin leans towards the indie and DIY R&B penchants of Leon and company, while Galàn excels at luxurious, atmospheric full-band funk and soul. Tickets are $15, doors at 7 p.m. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
THEATRE
Milk Milk Lemonade at Trustus
It's great when a show sells out, but not so great if you didn't get to see it. Trustus Theatre traditionally revives popular plays for a second go-round, hence the return of Joshua Conkel's satirical allegory "Milk Milk Lemonade," which ran last fall. Running in the Side Door performance space for five days only, Jonathan Monk directs his original cast in a gentle yet R-rated coming of age tale that includes plenty of gender-bending, pre-teen angst and even a talking chicken. The show runs March 28 - April 1. More info at trustus.org AUGUST KRICKEL
JAZZ
Paul Dozier Presents An Evening of Soul Jazz
Touching down in the realm of R&B, fluttering around the perimeter of pop, and flirting with soul, smooth jazz has been marketed as jazz/not jazz since 1968, when producer Creed Taylor recorded slick instrumental versions of pop hits. With energetic covers ranging from Stevie Wonder to Norman Brown, dynamic guitarist Paul Dozier delivers on Taylor’s template, recalling hard bop guitarist turned smooth jazzer George Benson. In the process, Dozier proves that smooth need not be boring. The March 24 show is $25. More info at chayzlounge.com PAT MORAN
CREATE
Sweetgrass basket making at USC
The art of sweetgrass basket weaving isn’t going anywhere — and the same is true for its appreciation. The art will be taught at the McKissick Museum on March 25 at 11 a.m. during a reiteration of the free, public and all-inclusive basket weaving workshop by local expert Mary Grant. Organizers established the second event after seeing the first event’s popularity. The four-hour workshop is limited to 10 spots, and participants must reserve their spot online through Eventbrite or by calling 803-777-2876. STEPHEN PASTIS
THEATRE
The All Night Strut at Town Theatre
Are you “In the Mood” for “A Fine Romance?” If you “Ain’t Misbehavin’ “ then “It Don’t Mean a Thing.” Those and other jazz and swing hits from the big band era are featured in The All Night Strut, a perky musical revue running at Town Theatre and paying tribute to artists like Duke Ellington, Count Basie, and George and Ira Gershwin. The show runs March 10-26. Tickets and more info can be found at towntheatre.com AUGUST KRICKEL
Looking ahead
March 30: Eagles Hotel California Tour at Colonial Life Arena
March 31: Arts and Draughts at the Columbia Museum of Art
April 1-2: Columbia International Festival at the SC State Fairgrounds
April 6: Opening Night for Fireflies Baseball at Segra Park
April 14: Broadway's Annie at the Koger Center for the Arts
April 19-23: Columbia Food and Wine Festival