To-Do List (March 15-21): Is there a big holiday coming up this week, or something?

FESTIVAL
St. Pat's in Five Points
The annual emerald-themed shindig in 5 Points this Saturday, March 18 is primarily a music-driven festival, with legit national headliners like Moon Taxi, Hippo Campus and Nate Smith alongside some serious undercard gets like Charleston’s Doom Flamingo and the reunited duo of Josh Roberts and Ryan Monroe (formerly of Band of Horses). But the college neighborhood’s love of the Irish draws crowds in the five digits is because it’s knows how to throw a complete party, with a parade, 5K/10K, kid–themed activities and more. And that’s even before you get to the multitude of private party offerings from local watering holes. Festival gates open at 10 a.m., music starts at noon. Advance tickets are $25, $30 day of. More info at stpatscolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN
JAZZ
USC Jazz Festival: Michael Dease with the Left Bank Big Band
The two-night special with jazz musician and prominent trombonist Michael Dease will conclude at the Koger Center for the Arts on March 18. Dease has lent his talents and sound to over 200 recordings. He'll perform the finale alongside The Left Big Band, USC's top jazz ensemble led by Dr. Matthew White. Showtime for the performance is 7:30 p.m. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
ST. PAT'S
Steel Hands St. Pat's celebration
Columbia’s Steel Hands is taking their St. Patty’s celebration to the next level, and we’re here for it. Join them March 16, 17 and 18 for a three-day party consisting of live music, food specials and of course, green beer. The event will start at 4 p.m. on March 16 and 12 p.m. on March 17 and 18. More information at facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing. HALLIE HAYES
ALT ROCK
Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Thirty years ago, Big Head Todd and the Monsters — who, yes, are fronted by a dude named Todd whose melon seems almost disappointingly average-sized — released Sister Sweetly, their biggest critical and commercial success. The H.O.R.D.E. Festival crowd latched onto the record and the Colorado rock band’s jam-adjacent, blues-derived, laid-back, roots-ish rock; buoyed by three Billboard Mainstream Rock singles — though “Bittersweet” always seemed to get the most play around here — the album went platinum. A lifetime later, the band’s still kicking, still churning out the same loose-limbed amphitheater rock. They play The Senate on March 16; doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets are $35. Visit thesenatecolumbia.com. PATRICK WALL
FOLK
Mikaela Davis
Prolific and eclectic Hudson Valley harpist, vocalist and songwriter Mikaela Davis draws on her classical music background to create her genre-blending catalog of alternative tunes that draw from freak folk, 1960s chamber pop, Americana-tinged rock and bluegrass. Adept at originals like last year’s swaggering honky tonk rocker “Don’t Stop Now,” Davis is equally at home with haunting voice and harp covers of indie artists like Sufjan Stevens. Tickets for the March 17 show are $15-18. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com PAT MORAN
ST. PAT'S
St. Patrick's Day at Tin Roof
Need a way to pregame for Columbia’s famous St. Pat’s in Five Points? Tin Roof has you covered. Join them March 17 to get totally shamrocked, or just to listen to live music. Green beer, music by Davis & The Love, and Phillip Michael Parsons — what more could you ask for? Music starts at 5:30 p.m. More information at tinroofcolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES
ROCK
King Saul and the Heretics
There’s always been a fascinating mélange of influences in the voodoo garage rock zealotry that Saul Seibert created in Boo Hag, something which became even clearer in his gypsy-folk solo shows and psych-stoner rock concept album Zion. With his new outfit King Saul and the Heretics, he’s letting the full gumbo go in fascinating new directions, as evidenced by the 60s-tinged psych-pop leanings of new single “Run.” The band plays Art Bar on March 18 with Kudzu, It’s Snakes, and Marshall Brown. Doors at 8 p.m. More info at artbarsc.com. KYLE PETERSEN
EXPERIMENTAL
Tatsuya Nakatani
Tatsuya Nakatani performs a solo percussion set at 711 Saluda Ave. (the old White Mule space) on March 15, but his music isn’t at all about bashing out John Bonham-esque beatings. Nakatani has spent decades honing his distinctive approach, eschewing vicious snare rolls and thundering toms for sharp, resonant tones and piercing squalls from an array of cymbals, gongs, singing bowls and such. He’s not after forceful but fleeting impact; through sustained, overlapping tones, he pursues the human foundation of pulse and explores the infinite reaches of consciousness. The music begins at 8:30 p.m. with an opening set from locals Michael Crawford and Gabe Madden; admission is $15. PATRICK WALL
ST. PAT'S
Irish Music Session at The Aristocrat
If you’re a fan of traditional Irish music, you’ll want to head over to The Aristocrat for their Irish Music Session. It’s an evening of live jamming with an Irish slant that’s perfect for St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The music begins on March 18 at 5 p.m. and runs until 7:30 p.m. Even better, there will be Irish dancers performing at 6 p.m. So if you’re into the wearin’ o’ the green, this is the perfect event for you. Plus, it’s free to attend. Visit facebook.com/thearistocrat803 for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
HISTORY
Free Sundays with Historic Columbia
Just steps from the quickly upcoming and bustling BullStreet District and not far from Main Street, there are pieces of history preserved in some of Columbia's old houses and gardens. And once a month, on a Sunday, Historic Columbia opens up one of these houses to Lexington and Richland county residents for free tours (which will save you some cash, as the tours are usually ticketed). All you'll need is a valid I.D. to prove you live in town to see this month's selection — the Robert Mills House — on March 19 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. More info at historiccolumbia.org. HANNAH WADE
THEATRE
The Light at USC
With so many live performances to choose from this weekend, let's give thanks that the University of South Carolina is opening a show on a Thursday (as is Chapin Theatre Company, profiled in last week's issue.) "The Light" is described as a "searing drama" from playwright Loy A. Webb that explores uncomfortable aspects of romance and relationships in the era of the "Me Too" movement. Visiting artist Ibi Owolabi directs this two-character play, which runs March 16-19 in the Lab Theatre at 1400 Wheat St. More info under the Department of Theatre and Dance page at sc.edu AUGUST KRICKEL
MUSEUM
College Night at the State Museum
Calling all South Carolina college students. The South Carolina State Museum has something special in store for you. For just $5 with the presentation of a valid student ID, college students across the state can experience the State Museum after hours. Tickets include four exhibitions showcasing art, history and more, the opportunity to see the Orion Nebula in the Boeing Observatory, the chance to experience the new planetarium show, James Webb Space Telescope: the Story Unfolds and more. College night is March 16 and doors open at 7 p.m. More information at scmuseum.org. HALLIE HAYES
EXPERIMENTAL
Helen Gillet
You don’t really think of a cellist’s feet as important. But avant-garde cellist and singer-songwriter Helen Gillet’s right foot is as critical as either of her hands. She uses it to operate her looping pedal—the unit forms the core of her solo performances, allowing Gillet to layer graceful bowings, plucked ostinatos, enigmatic melodies, vocal chirrups and improvised percussion into haunting, rhythmically intricate sonic collages. Gillet performs at Mike Williams Art (1221 Lincoln St.) at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 18; admission is $15. PATRICK WALL
Looking ahead
March 27: SC Philharmonic's Tasting Notes event
March 28-29: "Legally Blonde: The Musical" at Koger Center for the Arts
April 1-2: Columbia International Festival at the SC State Fairgrounds
April 19-23: Columbia Food and Wine Festival