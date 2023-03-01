To-Do List (March 1-7): Jill Scott at Township, local DJ Preach Jacobs holds album release

CONCERT
Jill Scott at Township Auditorium
Who is Jill Scott? Well, listen to her essential 2000 debut album titled “Who is Jill Scott?” and you’ll hear a Philadelphian poet’s spoken-word verses and a musical cross between eclectic rhyme, hip hop, soul and melodic R&B. Nearly six albums later, the artist — actor, occasional television superhero and podcaster — is on her 23rd anniversary tour of the album and will stop in Columbia for a 7:30 p.m. March 4 show at the Township Auditorium. Tickets prices vary and more information can be found at thetownship.org. STEPHEN PASTIS
THEATRE
Jesus Christ Superstar
Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new production of the iconic musical phenomenon “Jesus Christ Superstar” returns to the stage. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (“Crazy for You,” “Into the Woods”) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (“King Kong,” “Strictly Ballroom”), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Showtime at the Koger Center for the Arts is 7:30 p.m. for the March 7 and March 8 shows and tickets range from $49-$89. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
FOOD
Taste of Lake Murray
Presented by Lexington Medical Center, Lake Murray Country’s popular party-with-a-purpose returns to raise funds for the region’s upcoming 4th of July Celebration Fireworks show. Sparks of a rhythmic nature fly with performances by Beach Music favorites The Swingin’ Medallions and local duo Prettier Than Matt. The main event, however, is a broad selection of delectable cuisine from a smorgasbord of area restaurants. Tickets for the March 2 event are $100. More info at lakemurraycountry.com PAT MORAN
DOWNTOWN
First Thursday on Main
March has arrived — signaled, of course, by First Thursday on Main Street. Boyd Plaza will fill up on March 2, starting at 6 p.m. with the usual collection of drinks and happenings. This month will bring something new. Transmission Arcade plans to start serving beer and wine at the regular event. The Main Street arcade bar and restaurant hopes to build on the First Thursday drink program that was previously showcased by The Whig before its closure. The Transmission tent will offer beer and wine for $6 until 9:30 p.m. More information at firstthursdayonmain.com STEPHEN PASTIS
MUSEUM
First Sunday at the SC State Museum
If you're a fan of the SC State Museum or you’ve never been but have always wanted to visit, Sunday, March 5 is the day to go. For just $1, guests can gain admission to the State Museum — and they can continue to do this every first Sunday of the month. For an additional $5, guests can enjoy 4-D movies and planetarium shows. It’s a great event for all ages. More information at scmuseum.org. HALLIE HAYES
STRING
Live in the Lobby
Imagine a country blues artist adding rock, reggae, jazz and Afro beat to his stark acoustic style. Building upon the bardic tradition and percussive strumming of itinerant Mississippi Delta bluesmen like Son House and Robert Johnson, South Carolina-based guitarist The Dubber does just that, holding court in the Koger Center lobby, accompanied by a string trio of cellist Ryan Knotts, violinist Sarah Land Knotts and bassist Shane Thomas. The March 3 concert is $18. More info at kogercenterforthearts.com PAT MORAN
HIP HOP
Preach Jacobs Album Release at The Nick
The Free Times’ award-winning contributor Preach Jacobs celebrates the release of his new album Frances after what he calls a “seven-year break from making music” (he did drop The Rona Tape in 2022) at The Nickelodeon this Sunday, March 5. His work as a DJ and writer has taken precedence in recent years, but Jacobs made his name in Soda City as a loquacious rapper who drank deep from the Kool-Aid of the “Golden Era” of early '90s hip-hop, and he clearly hasn’t lost a step. The new effort features collaborations with nationally renowned figures like Skyzoo and Georgia Ann Muldrow and has been pressed to vinyl. The 1 p.m. release event will feature commentary and a performance by Preach and tunes from DJ Luis Skye as well as a sit-down conversation between him and author and activist Dr. Napoleon Wells. Copies of the album will be available at the event with a signing to follow. Tickets are $10, more info at nickelodeon.org. KYLE PETERSEN
PUNK
Holy Locust with Yes Ma’am and My Singer My Songbird
Things are about to get weird at Vivid: Color Cut Style. This March 6 show features Holy Locust, a five-piece acoustic folk band, seamlessly blending the raw energy and ideals of punk music with refined folk traditions from around the world. Their music is dark, dynamic and steeped in the myriad of their worldly adventures. From street corners in Mexico to pubs in Ireland, Holy Locust has carried with them the folk tradition of resistance and equality. And that’s just the headliner. Be sure to check out Yes Ma’am’s “1920’s rock and roll from New Orleans” and the banjo-fiddle duo My Singer My Songbird. Showtime is 7 p.m. Visit facebook.com/VividColumbia for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
FOOD
Chili cookoff at City Roots
Columbia home cooks bring the heat and flavor to this chili cook-off, and you won’t want to miss it. Join City Roots Farm on March 5 for the 2nd Annual Community Chili Cook-off hosted by the Dreher Band Boosters. Twelve community members will battle to win trophies and bragging rights. Music by the Dreher Steel Band will be provided, and baked goods and sodas will be available for purchase. The event is free to attend, or $10 if you would like chili samples. More information at dreherband.org. HALLIE HAYES
HISTORICAL
Sweetgrass basket weaving at USC McKissick Museum
Sweetgrass basket weaving is a more than 300-year-old practice from the Gullah-Geechee people in South Carolina — and an art form that has continued to develop. In Columbia, it’s even being taught. Columbia-based basket maker Mary Grant will show the weaving to interested learners from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 4 at USC's McKissick Museum. The free workshop will provide attendees with everything they need to learn the craft. The event is part of the April exhibition at the museum, “Sewn Through Time: Sweetgrass Basketmakers Reimagine a Tradition,” which showcases the art form and how it has continued over time. More information on the event can be found at facebook.com/mckissickmuseum. STEPHEN PASTIS
COUNTRY
Joshua Ray Walker
The Dallas-based country troubadour Joshua Ray Walker, who plays New Brookland Tavern on March 4, follows in a long line of Texas singer/songwriters (think Guy Clark, Blaze Foley) who chart their own path of wind-spun lyricism and stately arrangements that blessedly evolve as if Music Row doesn’t exist. Walker utilizes his high-lonesome range a bit more than those forbearers, but the songs are every bit as story-driven and emotionally charged. Walker is joined by the raucous and rowdy Texas country-rockers Vandoliers on this tour to boot. Tickets are $20, doors at 7 p.m. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
Looking ahead
March 10: Reba at Colonial Life Arena
March 18: St. Pat's Festival in Five Points
March 27: SC Philharmonic's Tasting Notes event
March 28-29: "Legally Blonde: The Musical" at Koger Center for the Arts
April 1-2: Columbia International Festival at the SC State Fairgrounds