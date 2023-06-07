To-Do List (June 7-13): Southeastern Piano Festival, Yoga at Steel Hands

THEATER
Little Shop of Horrors at Trustus Theatre
It's got man-eating plants, a 1960's doo-wop harmony trio, an attractive geek girl destined to realize that her hapless, introverted coworker is her soulmate, and a sadistic, motorcycle-riding dentist addicted to his own laughing gas. Factor in choreography (plus vocals for the plant) by multi-talented Terrance Henderson, and you've got a potential summer blockbuster in Little Shop of Horrors. The ever-popular, often-revived musical comedy runs June 9 until July 8 at Trustus Theatre, and ticket info can be found at trustus.org. AUGUST KRICKEL
ALT-ROCK
Bona Lisa, Cutthroat Suzie/Lilakk at Art Bar
This Saturday, June 10, bill at the Art Bar brings a trio of female-fronted heavy rockers for a night of classic rock club head-banging. Columbia’s Bona Liza headlines the proceedings and is the heaviest of the three, blending clear metal affinities in its alt-rock guise. Fellow hometown crew CutThroat Suzy excels in a more traditional grunge format, as does Savannah’s Lilakk. All together, there’s a bit of nostalgia-tinged perfection to bands like these blasting it out in the Vista’s funkiest dive. More info at artbarsc.com. KYLE PETERSEN
CLASSICAL
Southeastern Piano Festival
For a full week in June, Columbia becomes one of the highest virtuoso-in-residence cities per capita in the world when the Southeastern Piano Festival begins. Starting from June 11 and running through June 17, a slew of concerts and performances with internationally renown pianists (including headliner Anthony de Mare) will take place, culminating in the classic Arthur Frazer Piano Competition on Friday, June 10 that will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the USC School of Music Recital Hall. Ticket prices and times vary, more info at southeasternpianofestival.com. KYLE PETERSEN
TRIVIA
Marvel Trivia Night at Market on Main
Calling all Marvel fans — How many Infinity stones are there? How many years was Steve Rogers trapped in ice? If you think you know these answers to questions like these, join Market on Main June 13 for Marvel-themed trivia at 7:30 p.m. The modern Main Street restaurant with a massive outdoor dining area hosts trivia each Tuesday with occasional themed trivia like this one. Visit marketonmain.com. HOLLY POAG
Kaffeeklatsch
Mike’s Mugs
Craving a kaffeeklatsch? The Mike Brown Art Gallery (1223 Lincoln St.) hosts its second Saturday informal art dialogue series on Saturday, June 10. The gallery provides the java and the snacks; you bring the mug and the lively conversation. First pour’s at 10 a.m. Visit mikebrowncontemporary.com for more information. PATRICK WALL
PINBALL
Pinball Battle of the South Tournament at Bang Back Pinball
If slinging little balls for hours on end is where you find your happiness, you'll want to join Bang Back Pinball Lounge for its tournament weekend from June 8 to June 11. The lounge will be hosting five pinball tournaments over the weekend. Plus, if you hungry, the bar has a wide selection of food and drinks to choose from. For more information and times of the battles, visit facebook.com/bangbackpinball. HOLLY POAG
COMEDY
Comedy Night at Columbia Craft
Four comedians bring the laughs to Columbia Craft. “A Florida man was attacked by a brain-eating amoeba, but he survived,” says David Dowdy. “The amoeba starved to death.” Lauren Ansley tries to sell a skeptic friend on an overly aggressive grocery delivery, cooking, and cleaning service called “Honey, I’m Home …Invading.” With Keith Dee’s dirty dad jokes and hip hop nerd Phil Carter. Admission to the June 10 event is free. More info at facebook.com/ColumbiaCraft. PAT MORAN
FOOD
Oyster Series at Smoked
Smoked, the upscale Main Street oyster bar and microbrewery, has oysters every other Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. On Tuesday, June 13, enjoy gourmet oysters from the East and West Coasts with wine pairings and educational details. Only 10 seats are available at $60 a seat. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit smokedsc.com. HOLLY POAG
SINGER-SONGWRITER
Lyn Lapid
We live in interesting times, friends. Once upon a time, you had to spend years making demos, playing gigs, touring the country in a broken-down van, etc. And now, thanks to TikTok, you can become a star virtually overnight. That’s what happened with Katelyn Lapid, aka Lyn Lapid. Not that she doesn’t deserve the fame; Lapid is a classically trained pianist and also played violin for years before beginning to write her own songs. And she’s a remarkably confident, jazzy vocalist and an intriguing songwriter whose most popular song, “In My Mind,” has been streamed over 115 million times. See her at New Brookland Tavern before she hits the big time. Showtime for the June 9 show is 7 p.m. and tickets start at $18. Visit newbrooklandtavern.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
YOGA
$5 Yoga at Steel Hands Brewing
It’s Good Company Yoga’s fifth birthday, and to celebrate, they’re offering $5 yoga at Steel Hands Brewing on June 11. If outdoor yoga is your hobby of choice, or you’re looking to try something new, this is your opportunity. Yoga instructor Sallie will lead a class of vinyasa yoga one hour prior to the brewery opening. Afterward, reward yourself with a cold beer, brunch and cake. More information at facebook.com/SteelHandsBrewing. HALLIE HAYES
TOUR
Congaree Vista Walking Tour with Historic Columbia
Interested in the history of Columbia’s Vista district? Ever wondered how, what is now known as one of the most bustling areas of Columbia, started? If so, join Historic Columbia on Sunday, June 11 for a 75 minute walking tour through the Congaree Vista. You’ll have the opportunity to learn about the 700 through 1000 blocks of Gervais, discovering how the different businesses got their start. From the cotton warehouse and railroad district to an area known for entertainment, every place has a beginning — find out what The Vista’s is. Tours start at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 for Historic Columbia members and $10 for non-members. Anyone under the age of 17 can tour for free. More information at historiccolumbia.org/events. HALLIE HAYES
Looking ahead
June 28-July 2: Dear Evan Hansen at Koger Center for the Arts
Sept. 9: First 2023 home football game for Gamecock football at Williams-Brice Stadium
Sept. 9: Soulja Boy at The Senate