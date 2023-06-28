To-Do List (June 28-July 4): Independence Day Celebrations, Dear Evan Hansen at Koger

THEATER
Dear Evan Hansen at the Koger Center
It’s the show all local Broadway fans have been waiting for, and it’s finally made its way to Columbia’s Kroger Center. Deemed “Theatrical magic” by The Washington Post, Dear Evan Hansen is a musical about life. With a production crew consisting of Tony Award and Academy Award winners, it’s a show you’ll want to be in the audience at. The show will run from June 28 through July 2 and tickets vary in price. More information at kogercenterforthearts.com. HALLIE HAYES
COMEDY
Comedy Night at Trustus
Hosted by Columbia comedy impresario Joel Dollinger, Local Jokels Comedy night kicks off a showcase headlined by grandfatherly homespun humorist Yuncle Boudreaux, who’s apt to shade off-color. Augusta Georgia’s Skyler Adams, who’s worked various jobs from pest control to real estate, as well as playwright and voice-over artist, provides raucous story-telling standup. Fellow funny people Pudgee and Bobbie Gall round out the bill. Tickets for the June 28 event are $10 on Eventbrite or $15 at the door. More info at trustus.org. PAT MORAN
DANCE
DJ Voodoo Child at Tin Roof
As his name suggests, DJ Voodoo Child is not above conjuring up some polyrhythmic magic to get the dance floor slipping, swaying moving and grooving from his command post on the Tin Roof stage. Voodoo Child hosts the best damn dance party in Columbia, not only reading a room, but guiding it with telepathic ease, folding the latest hits into a supernatural-seeming flow that entwines hip-hop, funk, soul, R&B, rock 'n' roll and more. The June 29 event is free. More info at tinroofcolumbia.com. PAT MORAN
METAL
EyeHateGod at New Brookland Tavern
There’s something to be said for steadfast sludge metal that nails the fundamentals — monstrous, bluesy-and-detuned heavy guitar riffs and tortured, misanthropic vocals hit for a reason. The New Orleans-based EyeHateGod have been working that territory for decades, pushing and pulling at their signature sound for consistently cathartic ends. The band plays New Brookland Tavern this June 29. Doors at 7 p.m., tickets are $20. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
DRAG
Beach Blanket Bingo at the Columbia Museum of Art
Drag Bingo returns at the Columbia Museum of Art on June 29, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Drag Queen Patti O’Furniture from the hit show on HBO We’re Here, will host a night full of fun, bingo and fine art. Make sure to ‘fish’ out your beach-themed costumes because participants can win prizes in bingo and a tropical costume contest. There will be a cash bar and open galleries, too. The event is open to ages 18 and up. Doors open at 6 p.m. To find out about ticket prices and more information, visit columbiamuseum.org. HOLLY POAG
ROCK
Prettier Than Matt at The Woody on Main
God bless Columbia’s Prettier Than Matt. They’ve been a band on this scene for a long time, and they seem to be indefatigable. They play a lot, they play well, and they can switch styles like a chameleon changes colors. Just when you think that melodic pop rock is what they do, they’ll release a single like “Better Me,” a mostly acoustic ballad that touches on folk music and delivers a heartfelt message of love without seeming trite or melodramatic. The band’s June 29 show at The Woody On Main starts at 8 p.m. and there’s no cover. Visit facebook.com/TheWoodyonMain for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
INDEPENDENCE DAY
Independence Day Celebration at Icehouse Amphitheater
Looking for a free event to celebrate Independence Day? We got you covered. Head over to the Icehouse Amphitheater in Lexington on June 30 for their Independence Day Celebration. Enjoy live music by the 246th Army Band at 7 p.m. and a fireworks show directly after. It’s the perfect event for the whole family. More information at icehouseamphiteater.com. HALLIE HAYES
INDEPENDENCE DAY
Fort Jackson Independence Day at Ft. Jackson Army Base
Join Fort Jackson in a spectacular fireworks display and a concert by Blanco Brown and special guest, Sell Out. There will be a kid’s zone, food trucks and a beer tent. The patriotic festivities kick off on July 1 and gates open at 4 p.m. The celebration takes place on Hilton Field at the Army Base. For more information, visit facebook.com/selloutcolumbia. HOLLY POAG
INDEPENDENCE DAY
Fourth of July Celebration on Lake Murray
It’s probably the signature Fourth of July celebration in the Midlands, to the point where it’s too bad you need to be on a boat for the best view. But the annual fireworks spectacular launched from Spencer and Dreher Islands on Lake Murray is as spectacular as their traditional boat parade is, well, corny. Boat parade starts at noon on July 1, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Tune in to B 106.7 for musical accompaniment, and be careful in the biggest lake crowds you’re ever likely to experience. More info at lakemurraycountry.com. KYLE PETERSEN
ROCK
Starbenders with The Haunt at New Brookland Tavern
Sure, you could spend your Fourth Of July holiday watching fireworks and listening to “The 1812 Overture” again, or you could head over to New Brookland Tavern for this great show. Atlanta’s Starbenders are one of the more exciting, and filthy, bands on the rock scene right now. Their rhythm section is as tight as drum, the guitars are loud, but sleek and melodic and lead singer/guitarist Kimi Shelter has one of the most merciless vocal sneers since Johnny Rotten. The surfy garage rock LA refugees The Haunts open the July 4 show, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. Visit newbrooklandtavern.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
READING
Silent Book Club at The Graduate Hotel
Introverted but love to be around other people? Bookworm? Both? If this describes you, then what’s better than an introverted happy hour? At 6 p.m. on July 4, head over to The Graduate Hotel for a silent book club with no assigned reading. Bring a book of choice, grab your favorite drink and get cozy for an afternoon of reading. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit facebook.com/oddbirdbooks. HALLIE HAYES
Looking ahead
Sept. 9: First 2023 home football game for Gamecock football at Williams-Brice Stadium
Sept. 9: Soulja Boy at The Senate