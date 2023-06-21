To-Do List (June 21-27): Chamber Crawl, Fashion Week finale, Black Eats Week

CLASSICAL
SC Philharmonic's Chamber Crawl at Craft & Draft
In the vein of Beethoven and Blue Jeans, the concert series where the SC Philharmonic expanded the reach of classical programs by courting a dressed-down clientele, the Chamber Crawl brings small classical ensembles to neighborhood watering holes. Patrons are encouraged to head downtown to Columbia’s original Craft & Draft location for lager with Liszt or Debussy on draft. Reservations are encouraged because the popular series fills up fast. Tickets for the June 21 program start at $20. More info at scphilharmonic.com. PAT MORAN
COUNTRY/ROCK
Jordan Suber at Market on Main
“Personal, soulful, and fun,” is how Jordan Suber describes his genre-jumping music. When he first played in front of an audience at age 17, Suber knew where his life was headed. Harmony singing in particular, transformed his view of music from a formal system to be learned into a lively process to embrace. Proficient on piano, guitar, saxophone and cajón, Suber crafts a varied repertoire of country, rock and R&B. The June 22 show at Market on Main is free. More info at facebook.com/momcolasc. PAT MORAN
ART
Dom Flemons at Columbia Museum of Art
It’s hard to think of a more fitting closer for the Columbia Museum of Art’s “More than Rhythm: A Black Music Series” this Friday, June 23, than North Carolina folklorist and folk artist Dom Flemons. The former Carolina Chocolate Drop multi-instrumentalist has become one of the preeminent performers of early American popular music and is an engaging a speaker and educator as he is a performer. Old-time music never seems more black, or more relevant, than when Flemons is in the room. Conversation and concert are free with CMA admission, but reservations recommended. Galleries and bar open at 6 p.m., conversation at 7 p.m., and concert at 8 p.m. More info at columbiamuseum.org. KYLE PETERSEN
MOVIE
Spider-man: Across the Spiderverse screening and talkback at the Nick
The Nick is bringing a special screening of Spider-man Across the Spiderverse on June 23, and if you’re a fan of the film, you won’t want to miss it. Join them at 3:30 p.m. for a talkback featuring one of the illustrators from the film, South Carolina Native Sanford Greene. The event will be led by columnist and local DJ, Preach Jacobs. Come learn more about the creation of this marvel film. Tickets are $11. More information at nickelodeon.org. HALLIE HAYES
ROCK
Thunderwell, w/ Carne Con Papas and Occult Fracture at Art Bar
Another interesting multi-band bill at the Art Bar. Greenwood’s Thunderwell mixes heavy rock, blues, sludge, boogie and desert rock. Columbia’s Carne Con Papas is a balls-to-the-wall, straight-ahead hard rock band with an impossibly tight rhythm section and the intent to bludgeon. Charlotte’s Occult Fracture specializes in hard rock as well, but there’s a darker edge to their music. In short, this is gonna be a loud, heavy and pulverizing night, but there’s some serious variety here, too. Showtime for the June 24 show is 8 p.m. Visit artbarsc.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
METAL
Bask, Say Brother at New Brookland Tavern
There’s a certain old-school vibe that pervades this Saturday night, June 24 lineup at New Brookland Tavern. North Carolina’s long-running progressive heavy rock group Bask are the kind of invigorating, left-of-center act that hits the Tavern’s sweet spot, while the revelrous local country-rock chooglers Say Brother always burn the house down. Each act has a particular kind of rebellious, eclectic Southerness that feels authentic and well-earned, uniting the two headliners. Grief Leader opens. Doors at 8 p.m., tickets are $12. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
MARKET
Pride Market at NoMa Warehouse
To celebrate Pride Month, you could attend a pride parade, shop pride collections online or you could shop local and visit NoMa Warehouse. The eclectic vintage store will host a Pride Market on June 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include over 20 local vendors from the LGBTQIA+ community and other full-time vendors. In addition to shopping, enjoy great food and delicious drinks. More information at facebook.com/nomawarehouse. HOLLY POAG
LIVE MUSIC
LoCo Craft Beer Jam at City Roots
City Roots Farm, in the ever-changing Rosewood neighborhood will host the LoCo Craft Beer Jam on June 24 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. They'll have over 40 local, regional and national craft beer brands alongside three stages of live music and local food and art vendors. Tickets are $5 in advance. More information at facebook.com/CityRootsFarm. HOLLY POAG
FASHION
Columbia Fashion Week Finale
If you’ve been following Columbia Fashion Week, you’ll want to head over to the South Carolina Fair Grounds on June 24 for the ultimate fashion experience. Columbia Fashion Week’s Finale will feature the largest stage in Columbia, SC with over 10 designers showcasing their new collections. You'll also have the opportunity to shop the latest trends, unique accessories and more. Tickets start at $45. More information at columbiafashionweek.com. HALLIE HAYES
FOOD
Black Eats Week
From June 19 through June 25, come out and support black-owned restaurants and eateries across the Midlands. Black Eats Week features black-owned food establishments showcasing special breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert options throughout the Midlands including Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Fairfield and Sumter counties. Participating establishments will have exclusive deals and menu items galore. More information at experiencecolumbiasc.com. HALLIE HAYES
Looking ahead
June 28-July 2: Dear Evan Hansen at Koger Center for the Arts
Sept. 9: First 2023 home football game for Gamecock football at Williams-Brice Stadium
Sept. 9: Soulja Boy at The Senate