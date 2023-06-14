 Skip to main content
To-Do List (June 14-20): Celebrating Juneteenth around town, Columbia Fashion Week happens

singing 292126931_5741748449177741_4887899447216919199_n copy.jpg (copy)

John Simmons sings in front of the praise house at the 2022 Juneteenth celebration at Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park on Hilton Head Island. File photo/Gustavo Rattia/Provided

JUNETEENTH

Juneteenth Joyfest at Colonial Life Arena

Celebrate Juneteenth with an evening of music at Colonial Life Arena on Sunday, June 18, one day early. Juneteenth Joyfest: Decades of Joyful Noise will feature artists Yolanda Adams, Tye Tribbet, Jekalyn Carr, Le’Andria Johnson and Kelontae Gavin and the evening will be hosted by Jeffry Lampkin. Spend the night celebrating a holiday that deserves to be celebrated, doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets start at $42. More information at coloniallifearena.com. HALLIE HAYES

MOVIES

Drive-in movie night at Saluda Shoals Park

There are movie theaters, and then there are drive-in movie theaters — trust us, they aren’t the same. Something just feels so nostalgic about a drive-in movie, and on Saturday, June 17, you can experience it in all its glory at Saluda Shoals Park. Bring the whole family to watch “Minions: The Rise of Guru.” The movie starts at 8:45 p.m. with food available for purchase via food trucks starting at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $15 per car. More information at icrc.net/parks/saluda-shoals-park. HALLIE HAYES

JUNETEENTH

Juneteenth at the Columbia Museum of Art

Still deciding how you want to celebrate Juneteenth this year? The Columbia Museum of Art has you covered. Join them all day for free admission to view exhibitions including Resurgence and Renaissance: Art of the Catawba Nation since 1973, Tina Williams Brewer: Stories of Grace, Bullets and Bandaids: A Veteran Anthology and Constantine Manos: A Greek Portfolio. Dr. Nancy Tolsen will give a tour of Tina Williams Brewer: Stories of Grace at 2 p.m. presented by CMA affinity group Friends of African American Art and Culture. More information at columbiamuseum.org. HALLIE HAYES

FASHION

Columbia Fashion Week

If you’re into fashion or love keeping up with the latest trends, you’ll be happy to hear that the annual Columbia Fashion Week is back June 19 through June 25. Industry professionals, designers and fashion enthusiasts alike come together to appreciate new styles, trends and designs from leading fashion designers in the industry. A series of events will be presented throughout the week including pop-up events, runway shows and designer showcases. For more information and the schedule of events, visit columbiafashionweek.com. HALLIE HAYES

PUNK

Bedlam Hour Reunion Show 

“Bedlam Hour … now, that’s a name I’ve not heard in a long time. A long time,” will say many a Columbia music scene lifer. But rest assured, Bedlam Hour, regardless of whether they claim the Grand Strand or Columbia as their true home, is true Soda City royalty. The 80s/90s seminal outfit are currently reuniting for their 40th anniversary after a lengthy hiatus to bring their positive, progressive, post-hardcore and ska-tinged punk rock glory to venues across the Palmetto State, including New Brookland Tavern on June 17. God bless ‘em. Soda City Riot, Brandy and the Butcher open. Tickets are $15, show starts at 7 pm. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN

JUNETEENTH

SC Juneteenth Freedom Festival Parade

This is the 2nd annual SC Juneteenth Freedom Festival Parade, which bills itself as “the largest display of Black excellence in the Carolinas” and aims to live up the billing. Starting at 10 a.m., Black car clubs, bike clubs, drum lines and more will hit the historic Soda City Main Street on Monday, June 19th and showcase a vibrant, unyielding steadfast culture that is both central to our state’s history and has been systemically discounted for centuries. Happy Juneteenth, y’all. KYLE PETERSEN

JUNETEENTH

Seventh Annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest 

The Seventh Annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest will take place at Segra Park this year, where it will continue to showcase the overall achievement, perseverance and success of African-Americans in South Carolina with an eclectic day of programming and celebration that includes live music, vendors, a 50th hip-hop tribute and a host of other bits of revelry and performance. Admission is free, gates open at 1:30 p.m. Go to juneteenthfreedomfest.com for more information. KYLE PETERSEN

ROCK

Hillmouse with Featherpocket at Art Bar

Hillmouse is the musical alias for Columbia singer, songwriter and guitarist Tyler Gordon. Gordon’s most recent release, “See You In The Car” is an intriguing collection of tunes, mostly because his songwriting is so full-throated and passionate that it’s difficult to figure out why he’s not more well-known. “See You In The Car” is an eight-song dynamo, a salvo of deeply heartfelt Americana rock, whatever that means these days. Every song rocks in its own way, the guitars bristle with life and Gordon is an emotional, effective singer. Check out his Art Bar show with Featherpocket and take in the simple, straightforward qualities of his music. Showtime for the June 18 show is 8 p.m. Visit artbarsc.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

JAZZ

Akilah Renee at Chayz Lounge

Can we just take a sec and give a big shoutout to Chayz Lounge? All they’ve been doing is carving out a distinctive, high-end spot for contemporary jazz and soul for years, putting on at least two shows a week, every week, and bringing in some of the best regional, national and local talent that the overall jazz and R&B scenes have to offer. Their show with singer/guitarist Akilah Renee, called “The Songs Of Soul” is no exception. You can expect to hear hits and classics by Erykah Badu, Norah Jones, Jill Scott, Bob Marley and more. Showtime for the June 16 is 8 p.m. and admission is $30. Dressy attire is required. Visit chayzlounge.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

JAZZ

Live in the Lobby Jazz: Jenna McSwain at the Koger Center for the Arts

The Koger Center for the Arts’ “Live In The Lobby” jazz concert series continues with a performance by Jenna McSwain. McSwain is a dazzling vocalist with a true talent for swing-era jazz, with a little bit of New Orleans soul thrown in. In fact, the singer is a Columbia native, but she’s called The Big Easy home for more than a decade. Don’t miss this intimate, up-close show with a talented singer performing some of the most beloved jazz tunes ever written. Showtime for the June 16 show at the Koger Center is 7:30 p.m. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

