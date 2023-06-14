To-Do List (June 14-20): Celebrating Juneteenth around town, Columbia Fashion Week happens

JUNETEENTH
Juneteenth Joyfest at Colonial Life Arena
Celebrate Juneteenth with an evening of music at Colonial Life Arena on Sunday, June 18, one day early. Juneteenth Joyfest: Decades of Joyful Noise will feature artists Yolanda Adams, Tye Tribbet, Jekalyn Carr, Le’Andria Johnson and Kelontae Gavin and the evening will be hosted by Jeffry Lampkin. Spend the night celebrating a holiday that deserves to be celebrated, doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets start at $42. More information at coloniallifearena.com. HALLIE HAYES
MOVIES
Drive-in movie night at Saluda Shoals Park
There are movie theaters, and then there are drive-in movie theaters — trust us, they aren’t the same. Something just feels so nostalgic about a drive-in movie, and on Saturday, June 17, you can experience it in all its glory at Saluda Shoals Park. Bring the whole family to watch “Minions: The Rise of Guru.” The movie starts at 8:45 p.m. with food available for purchase via food trucks starting at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $15 per car. More information at icrc.net/parks/saluda-shoals-park. HALLIE HAYES
JUNETEENTH
Juneteenth at the Columbia Museum of Art
Still deciding how you want to celebrate Juneteenth this year? The Columbia Museum of Art has you covered. Join them all day for free admission to view exhibitions including Resurgence and Renaissance: Art of the Catawba Nation since 1973, Tina Williams Brewer: Stories of Grace, Bullets and Bandaids: A Veteran Anthology and Constantine Manos: A Greek Portfolio. Dr. Nancy Tolsen will give a tour of Tina Williams Brewer: Stories of Grace at 2 p.m. presented by CMA affinity group Friends of African American Art and Culture. More information at columbiamuseum.org. HALLIE HAYES
FASHION
Columbia Fashion Week
If you’re into fashion or love keeping up with the latest trends, you’ll be happy to hear that the annual Columbia Fashion Week is back June 19 through June 25. Industry professionals, designers and fashion enthusiasts alike come together to appreciate new styles, trends and designs from leading fashion designers in the industry. A series of events will be presented throughout the week including pop-up events, runway shows and designer showcases. For more information and the schedule of events, visit columbiafashionweek.com. HALLIE HAYES
PUNK
Bedlam Hour Reunion Show
“Bedlam Hour … now, that’s a name I’ve not heard in a long time. A long time,” will say many a Columbia music scene lifer. But rest assured, Bedlam Hour, regardless of whether they claim the Grand Strand or Columbia as their true home, is true Soda City royalty. The 80s/90s seminal outfit are currently reuniting for their 40th anniversary after a lengthy hiatus to bring their positive, progressive, post-hardcore and ska-tinged punk rock glory to venues across the Palmetto State, including New Brookland Tavern on June 17. God bless ‘em. Soda City Riot, Brandy and the Butcher open. Tickets are $15, show starts at 7 pm. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
JUNETEENTH
SC Juneteenth Freedom Festival Parade
This is the 2nd annual SC Juneteenth Freedom Festival Parade, which bills itself as “the largest display of Black excellence in the Carolinas” and aims to live up the billing. Starting at 10 a.m., Black car clubs, bike clubs, drum lines and more will hit the historic Soda City Main Street on Monday, June 19th and showcase a vibrant, unyielding steadfast culture that is both central to our state’s history and has been systemically discounted for centuries. Happy Juneteenth, y’all. KYLE PETERSEN
JUNETEENTH
Seventh Annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest
The Seventh Annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest will take place at Segra Park this year, where it will continue to showcase the overall achievement, perseverance and success of African-Americans in South Carolina with an eclectic day of programming and celebration that includes live music, vendors, a 50th hip-hop tribute and a host of other bits of revelry and performance. Admission is free, gates open at 1:30 p.m. Go to juneteenthfreedomfest.com for more information. KYLE PETERSEN
ROCK
Hillmouse with Featherpocket at Art Bar
Hillmouse is the musical alias for Columbia singer, songwriter and guitarist Tyler Gordon. Gordon’s most recent release, “See You In The Car” is an intriguing collection of tunes, mostly because his songwriting is so full-throated and passionate that it’s difficult to figure out why he’s not more well-known. “See You In The Car” is an eight-song dynamo, a salvo of deeply heartfelt Americana rock, whatever that means these days. Every song rocks in its own way, the guitars bristle with life and Gordon is an emotional, effective singer. Check out his Art Bar show with Featherpocket and take in the simple, straightforward qualities of his music. Showtime for the June 18 show is 8 p.m. Visit artbarsc.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
JAZZ
Akilah Renee at Chayz Lounge
Can we just take a sec and give a big shoutout to Chayz Lounge? All they’ve been doing is carving out a distinctive, high-end spot for contemporary jazz and soul for years, putting on at least two shows a week, every week, and bringing in some of the best regional, national and local talent that the overall jazz and R&B scenes have to offer. Their show with singer/guitarist Akilah Renee, called “The Songs Of Soul” is no exception. You can expect to hear hits and classics by Erykah Badu, Norah Jones, Jill Scott, Bob Marley and more. Showtime for the June 16 is 8 p.m. and admission is $30. Dressy attire is required. Visit chayzlounge.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
JAZZ
Live in the Lobby Jazz: Jenna McSwain at the Koger Center for the Arts
The Koger Center for the Arts’ “Live In The Lobby” jazz concert series continues with a performance by Jenna McSwain. McSwain is a dazzling vocalist with a true talent for swing-era jazz, with a little bit of New Orleans soul thrown in. In fact, the singer is a Columbia native, but she’s called The Big Easy home for more than a decade. Don’t miss this intimate, up-close show with a talented singer performing some of the most beloved jazz tunes ever written. Showtime for the June 16 show at the Koger Center is 7:30 p.m. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
Looking ahead
June 28-July 2: Dear Evan Hansen at Koger Center for the Arts
Sept. 9: First 2023 home football game for Gamecock football at Williams-Brice Stadium
Sept. 9: Soulja Boy at The Senate