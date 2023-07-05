To-Do List (July 5-11): Rex Darling at New Brookland, Pool(less) Party at Hendrix

SOCIAL
First Thursday on Main
First Thursday on Main is back with more art, drinks and live music. Come down to Columbia’s Main Street district on July 6 for an evening of supporting local as restaurants and shops will open their doors to the community just a little bit later than usual. You can also enjoy free admissions to the Columbia Museum of Art for the night. Bring friends, bring family and have fun with the community. More information at firstthursdayonmain.com. HALLIE HAYES
ACOUSTIC
Josh Bennett at Drip Coffee
Columbia singer/songwriter Josh Bennett, who plays Drip Coffee on Thursday, July 6, excels at crafting affable, pop-friendly tunes delivered with a sincere, emotive delivery that has worked for acoustic troubadours through any era, from Nick Drake to the Swell Season to Noah Kahan. Bennett is a student of the game and has plenty of material to deliver a quality show, including (hopefully) his paean to The Office sitcom “Heartbreak in the Breakroom.” Breakroom, or coffee shop, really. Music starts at 6 p.m. More info dripcolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN
ROCK
Rex Darling at New Brookland Tavern
One of South Carolina’s finest indie rock ensembles, Columbia’s Rex Darling returns to the New Brookland Tavern stage for this Friday, July 7 bill. While their eclectic-yet-infectious grooves are the most immediate live draw, it really is the entrancing quality of frontwoman Catherine Hunsinger’s voice and songwriting that maintains the band’s hold on their growing fandom. Also quite noteworthy on the bill are the long-running emo-tinged rockers Ghosts of the Kodiak. The Charlotte outfit is celebrating the release of their first album in seven years, Here’s to You tonight. With Hillmouse, The Simplicity. Doors at 7 p.m., cover is $12. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
COUNTRY
Chris Canterbury at Steel Hands
Steel Hands Brewing continues their “Nashville Nights” concert series with a performance by Music City singer/songwriter Chris Canterbury. He is a multi-instrumentalist (guitar, mandolin, and harmonica) who has shared a stage with Charlie Robison, T-Model Ford, Jimbo Mathus, Cody Canada and Chris Knight. He tours extensively through the south and Texas, playing barrooms, back porches, and on occasion, the back steps of the Ryman Auditorium. Michael Haney hosts the July 7 show, which begins at 6 p.m. and is free to attend. Visit facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
FUNK
Tony Opus at Hickory Tavern
This show at Hickory Tavern on Friday night gives us the chance to see one of our city’s rapidly developing musical artists. Singer/songwriter Tony Opus is R&B, funk-soul artist who incorporates a dash of pop/funk elements with every new project. Opus has taken a fascinating, years-long musical journey from covering smash hits that he turns into his own unique rendition to the release of his original works, all while maintaining his strong, supple vocal approach. Showtime on July 7 is 7 p.m. and the show is free to attend. Visit facebook.com/HT.Columbia for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
COUNTRY
Smokey Jones and the 3 Dollar Pistols at Carolina Western Pub
Almost all country music occasionally delves into honky-tonk revelry, but for Smokey Jones and the 3 Dollars Jones, it’s their whole raison d’etre. The Atlanta band never forgets that their tune, both covers and originals, are built for a cowboy hat-friendly dance floor party gorged with fiddle, pedal steel, and a solid backbeat. Jones and company hit the Carolina Western Pub in the Vista this Saturday, July 8. Show starts at 9 p.m., more info at carolinawesternpub.com. KYLE PETERSEN
COFFEE
Second Saturday Coffee Klatch at Mike Brown Contemporary Art Gallery
There are a lot of talented artists in Columbia, so it makes sense that they would want to gather somewhere and talk about their own art, and art in general. That’s where Mike Brown Contemporary Art Gallery’s “Mike’s Mugs: Second Saturday Coffee Klatch” comes in. On the second Saturday of every month (hence the name), the gallery hosts a gathering of the creative community for informal dialogue about art. You bring the mug, they provide the coffee, sweets and stimulating conversation. The Coffee Klatch begins at 10 a.m. on July 8 and is free to attend. Visit facebook.com/mikebrowncontemporary for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
MARKET
Meeting Street Artisan Market
There’s nothing like a good market, if I do say so myself. Every Saturday, you can head over to West Columbia for the Meeting Street Artisan Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You’ll find everything, from arts and crafts to fresh produce. This is a wonderful opportunity to shop locally. There truly is something for everyone. More information at westcolumbiasc.gov/meeting-street-artisan-market. HALLIE HAYES
GROOVY
Dead Register at Art Bar
With a shivery vampire movie keyboard sting, Atlanta’s groovy goth power trio Dead Register launches into “Alive,” the title track of their kaleidoscopic debut LP. As rampaging drums and dental drill synthesizers lay down a banshee-screeching hook, snake charmer guitar coils around M. Chvasta’s shamanic incantations. Formed by Chvasta and wife/bassist/keyboardist Avril Che, Dead Register enlivens its melodic doom rock with industrial noise, post punk time signature changes and glamorous dark romanticism. The July 8 show is free. More info at artbarsc.com. PAT MORAN
MUSEUM
Disability Pride Day at the SC State Museum
The South Carolina State Museum is known for creating an inclusive atmosphere for everyone, and that can easily be seen through their Disability Pride Day being held on July 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will create with Zot Artz Community Art Creation, enjoy museum tours and shows featuring ASL interpretation, meet Curious George and more. This event is free to the public with the exception of planetarium and 4D theater shows. Pre-registration is required. More information at scmuseum.org. HALLIE HAYES
DRINKS
Rose Wine Tasting at Hampton Street Vineyard
Hampton Street Vineyards’ July wine tasting is bringing you none other than a fan-favorite — rosé. Attendees will enjoy six different flavors of this popular wine and will learn more about its creation in the process. Snacks will be available for purchase and guests can order bottles of their wine of choice to take home. Tickets for the July 8 event are $33 and limited. More information at hamptonstreetvineyard.com. HALLIE HAYES
PARTY
Pool(less) Party at Hendrix
Ok, so hear us out: What if you threw a pool party with all of the trappings of a great outdoor summer get together, but you left out the “swimming pool” part. I mean, most of the time, people just end up walking around the pool instead of swimming, anyway, so why go to the trouble? That’s what Hendrix on Main Street has decided to do with their Pool (less) Party. Instead, they’ll have a set from DJ Apollo, a pop up with Peak Drift Brewing, your favorite classic pool day eats and boozy popsicles. Also, pool party attire is encouraged. The fun begins at 2 p.m. July 9. Visit facebook.com/HendrixCola for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
Looking ahead
Sept. 9: First 2023 home football game for Gamecock football at Williams-Brice Stadium
Sept. 9: Soulja Boy at The Senate
Oct. 10: Jonas Brothers at Colonial Life Arena