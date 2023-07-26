To-Do List (July 26 - August 1): Shag the night away, yoga in the swamp

Dance

Christmas in July Shag Night

Embrace the post-jitterbug, pre-rock and roll culture of the Carolinas at Bill’s Pickin’ Parlor. Many places along the Palmetto state seaboard claim to be the birthplace of Shag dancing, but it all springs from fast dancing at swinging Columbia club The Big Apple in the 1930s. Shag is vibrant today, especially when accompanied by memorable beach music like “Under the Boardwalk” by the Drifters, or “My Guy” by Mary Mary Wells. Suggested $5 donation for the July 27 celebration. More info at billsmusicshop.com PAT MORAN

Theater

Annie Warbucks

Leapin' Lizards! That adorable red-headed tyke, Little Orphan Annie, is back in action. While not as well-known as its multiple-Tony Award-winning predecessor "Annie," the film adaptation, or the comic strip upon which they were based, "Annie Warbucks" ran successfully off-Broadway and was created by the same composer and writers as the original. Presented by the Broadway Bound Vista Theatre Project at Cardinal Newman School, this musical sequel runs July 27-30 and features Abby Prijoles McCracken and Rylee Whitehair alternating as Annie, with Tracy Steele as Oliver Warbucks and Hannah Mount as Grace Farrell. Find more info at BroadwayBoundMTC.com AUGUST KRICKEL

Jazz

Dick Goodwin Presents The Big Band Experience

You might not be able to go back in time and experience the original big bands like Count Basie or Duke Ellington’s classic combos, but perhaps you can watch some first-rate musicians recreate that rich, full, brassy sound. Dick Goodwin’s Big Band is your chance to do just that. This 12-piece band, featuring a stellar brass section and vocalist Kristi Hood, will be performing some of the most enduring selections from a number of decades. Showtime is 7 p.m. on July 27 and admission is $25. Visit chayzlounge.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

Party

Come On Barbie Let’s Go Party with DJ Olive Garden

Are you a Disco Barbie? Maybe you’re more like Astronaut Barbie. No matter which Barbie you are, all the cool Barbies are meeting at New Brookland Tavern on July 28 for a party. Bring your best friends or come make new ones and listen to all the best dance tunes from DJ Olive Garden. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $5. More information at newbrooklandtavern.com HALLIE HAYES

Sports

American Pickleball Tournament

Has pickleball been your hobby of choice lately? Perhaps it’s a sport you’re looking to pick up? Whether you’re a beginner or have been playing for years, Columbia’s American Pickleball Tour is your perfect opportunity to get a tournament in. All skill levels and ages are welcome. Registration includes access to indoor courts, a visor, hand towel, swag bag and more. The event will be held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center July 28-30. To register, visit americanpickleballtour.com/columbia-sc/ HALLIE HAYES

Cinema

Top Gun free showing

Spoiler: there's no Kelly McGillis or Meg Ryan, and Goose is still gone, as are the sultry sounds of Berlin performing "Take My Breath Away." Still, "Top Gun: Maverick" features the return of Tom Cruise in his iconic role as the still-brash fighter pilot turned middle-aged flight instructor. The sequel became the highest-grossing film of Cruise's career, plus, it's got Iceman Val Kilmer and Miles Teller as Goose's son. See the Oscar-nominated action flick for free at 8:30 p.m. on July 28 at Lexington's Icehouse Amphitheater. More info at icehouseamphitheater.com/events AUGUST KRICKEL

Outdoors

Forest Wellness Program

Begin your weekend stress free by reconnecting with nature as part of the Forest Wellness Program at Congaree National Park. On July 29, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a yoga class amongst the trees. The class is led by a certified yoga instructor and includes a two-mile guided walk. The best part? It’s free! Bring some water and prepare yourself for a relaxing start to your Saturday. More information on the event, location and time at nps.gov/planyourvisit HALLIE HAYES

Alternative

Michael Cera Palin

As band names goes, the Atlanta-based, portmanteau-loving Michael Cera Palin didn’t do half bad. The band's wry self-awareness carries over to the sincere but sharply-observed emo-punk that the group traffics in. While the emotional and sonic heft is undeniable, their commitment to strong melodies and melancholy lyricism win them comparisons to more widely accessible and admirable acts like The Weakerthans or The Long Winters. The group plays New Brookland Tavern on July 29. Daisy Lace, SCRLTT and Twin Toasters support. Tickets are $15. Doors at 7 p.m. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN

Singer/Songwriter

Brendan Mullis

Singer/songwriter, barroom troubadour and cover-song peddler Brendon Mullis calls New England home these days, but the sensitive folkie and MOR pop lover returns to familiar confines at the O’Hara Public House in Lexington for his July 29 show. Mullis, as always, will deliver a wide range of popular hits from the 60s through the 21st century while also sharing a few of his own Americana-tinged originals. Music starts at 7 p.m. More info at oharas-public-house.com. KYLE PETERSEN

Acoustic

Scott Smith

Steel Hands Brewing is usually pretty reliable when it comes to their live music, and this show is no exception. The brewery has invited singer/songwriter Scott Smith to their stage for a 6 p.m. show on July 29. Smith’s music sounds simple enough on paper — he blends acoustic guitar and vocals. The difference is that Smith strives to include multiple genres in his sound and goes for a smooth, rhythmic and soulful style. The concert is free to attend. Visit facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

Art

Becoming Catawba: A Conversation with Dr. Brooke Bauer

As part of CMA’s “Resurgence and Renaissance: Art of the Catawba Nation since 1973” exhibit, Catawba Nation historian, writer and artist Dr. Brooke Bauer discusses her book, "Becoming Catawba: Catawba Indian Women and Nation-Building, 1540-1840." It’s the story of mothers, providers and protectors who helped preserved the Catawba people’s traditional crafts, folklore and identities, thereby setting the stage for the Nation’s resurgence in modern times. The July 30 discussion is free with $10 museum admission. More info at columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN

Rock

Bombadier, w/ Sunhouse, Middletooth and Olympic Goal

This is yet another of those great Art Bar shows where you can see four great bands for under $10. First up is Olympic Goal, followed by the California emo-pop-punk band Middletooth. Up next is Sunhouse, an adventurous combo that mixes indie rock, eighties pop rock, folk and grunge into a sound that’s entirely their own. Rounding out the night is headlining band Bombadier, an indie-alternative group from right here in Columbia. Showtime is 7 p.m. on July 30. Admission is $8. Visit artbarsc.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

