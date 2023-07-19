To-Do List (July 19-25): 'Barbenheimer' showings, Halloween in July

Art
Stormwater Studios BIPOC Exhibition
Supporting local art your thing? Enjoy nights out at local exhibitions? Consider checking out Stormwater Studios upcoming exhibition, “Cultural Heritage | Creative Expression.” This exhibition showcases the studio’s residency finalists and celebrates diverse voices. An opening reception will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on July 20. The exhibition lasts until July 30. More information at stormwaterstudios.org HALLIE HAYES
Movies
"Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" double feature
She’s everything, he’s just the destroyer of worlds. By now you’ve probably seen the memes about the upcoming release of “Barbie,” a comedic take on the classic doll, and “Oppenheimer,” the story of the man who created the atomic bomb. While it may be a strange pairing, The Nickelodeon will screen the two films July 20-23 as a double feature. You can choose which film you want to see first, and you get a 30-minute break in between films to get some more concessions before heading back into the theater. Tickets are $24. Showtimes for July 20-23 can be found at nickelodeon.org FIONA SCHREIER
Family friendly
Frozen II
Icehouse Amphitheater is brining another movie to the big screen on July 21. Come spend a night with Elsa and Anna — well, kind of. Disney’s “Frozen Two” will be the film of the night and it’s the perfect film for a family-friendly experience. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are free – what more could you want? More information at icehouseamphitheater.com. HALLIE HAYES
Soul
James Brown Tribute w/ Opus & The Frequencies Soul Brother
The Hardest Working Man In Show Business, Mr. Dynamite. The Godfather of Soul. The legendary James Brown, master of skin-tight funk and heart-rending soul, is irreplaceable. There will never be another like him. But the good news is that we have an opportunity to experience his incredible music one more time at New Brookland Tavern. This show will no doubt feature some downright nasty funk classics, like “Soul Power,” “I Got You (I Feel Good)” and “Papa Don’t Take No Mess." Even better, Opus & The Frequencies, a fascinating Columbia band that mixes funk, rock and soul, are opening the show. The fun (and the funk) kick off at 7:30pm. Tickets are only $10, an absolute steal for this show. Visit newbrooklandtavern.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
Party
Halloween In July
Once again, the Art Bar throws a multi-act party that proves they aren’t messing around when it comes to their big shows. The Halloween In July celebration begins July 22 and runs through July 23 is their 5th annual edition of the event. Tthey’ve put together some heavy hitters, with an emphasis on “heavy.” After an opening set from DJ D, the lovable Columbia hard-rockers Les Merry Chevaliers take the stage, followed by Hellvis, a combination of Elvis impersonation and propulsive proto-punk rock. lowercase gods, another local hard-rock band, follows. The show ends with sets from the straight-ahead rockers Bona Lisa and the streamlined, ultra-modern rock of Five Ohm. Doors open at 6 p.m. and admission is $8. Visit facebook.com/artbarvista for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
Country
Ben Chapman & Co.
Steel Hands Brewing’s “Nashville Nights” concert series rolls on with a performance by Ben Chapman & Co. Chapman is not your typical country artist, though. In fact, his music combines the twang of straight-ahead country with the experimental spirit of the Grateful Dead. And somehow, that unlikely combination is working. After his debut album came out in 2022, Chapman got noticed, playing shows with Flatland Cavalry, Drake White, Marshall Tucker Band, Hailey Whitters, Joshua Ray Walker, William Clark Green, Muscadine Bloodline, The Cadillac Three and Corey Smith, among others. Host Michael Haney kicks things off at 6 p.m. and the show is free to attend. Visit facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
Bluegrass
Backline at Bill’s Pickin’ Parlor
Contemporary bluegrass 6-piece Backline focuses on tight arrangements and clean harmonies. While most of the combo’s material is original, all of it boasts the expected quickening stream of jangling mandolin, coiling dobro, shimmering guitar and switchback fiddle that marks authentic yet risk-taking ‘grass. The band’s mix of grassed-up country covers and traditional down-home tunes benefit from the members’ seamless fusion of virtuosity and directness, the homespun and the unexplored. The show is at 7 p.m. on July 21. Tickets cost $15. More info at billsmusicshop.com PAT MORAN
Soul and R&B
Ron Richardson & Friends Presents The Sounds of Soul
Bassist and composer Ron Richardson has made his living freely moving through the jazz-fusion worlds with panache, whether it's as a writer, sideman or musical director. That makes him a great fit for the similarly-minded Chayz Lounge in West Columbia, where he and his ace crew will tear though both soul and R&B classics as choice neo-soul numbers with aplomb for this July 21 date. The show will also feature guest vocalist Beth Inabinett. It starts at 8 p.m., with doors at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30, more info at chayzlounge.com. KYLE PETERSEN
Art
Indigenous Corps of Discovery Tour at Columbia Museum of Art
Despite a history of oppression, the Catawba Nation has preserved millennia-old traditions and tribal identity through arts, particularly the tribe’s distinctive blue-gray pottery. A special tour through CMA’s exhibit, "Resurgence and Renaissance: Art of the Catawba Nation Since 1973," led by queer artist, educator and Catawba Nation member DeLesslin “Roo” George-Warren, tells a tale of a people’s perseverance and triumph through art. Admission for the July 23 tour is $5-10. More info at columbiamuseum.org PAT MORAN
Nature
Owl Prowl
Join the Congaree National Park on July 23 for your chance to see an owl! Well, maybe. Experience a guided hike along the Boardwalk and Sims trails where your tour guide will give you information about owls and their way of life. Keep your eyes opened — the park is no stranger to the night hunting creatures. The tour will start at 7:30 p.m. and reservations for the hike are required. More information at nps.gov/planyourvisit. HALLIE HAYES
Math Rock
Pool Kids
New Brookland Tavern owner Mike Lyons likes to say that his club books bands on their "way up" to bigger venues and when they are on their way back down. Tallahassee's Pool Kids could definitely be the former, with more than a streak of the anthemic in their mathy-yet-melodic brand of hooky emo-punk. The group plays NBT on July 24 with Sydney Sprague and Chase Petra for support. Doors at 7 p.m., tickets are $18. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN