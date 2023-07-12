To-Do List (July 12-18): Oz-tastic drag show at The Nick, Anthony Hamilton comes to Town

DIALOGUE
Let's Talk Race Community Conversation
The Columbia Museum of Art and Richland Library team up for another segment of “Let’s Talk Race” on July 8 at the museum. This discussion tackles a variety of topics surrounding race, equity and inclusion. This month's segment featuring work from “Resurgence and Renaissance: Art of the Catawba Nation since 1973.” Tickets are free and more information is available at columbiamuseum.org HALLIE HAYES
DRAG
Oz-Travaganza: A Dragtastic Show
I don’t think we’re in Kansas anymore. Head over to The Nickelodeon on July 12 for a drag show like no other, featuring the enchantment of Dorothy's Oz. Presented by Cola Kings N’ Things and hosted by Koko Dove and Marty McGuy, this is a drag spectacular that you won’t want to miss. Tickets are $15 and doors open at 7:30. Grab your ruby slippers and some friends. Find more at nickelodeon.org HALLIE HAYES
SINGER-SONGWRITER
Andrew Wakefield
It’s no accident that Andrew Wakefield dubbed his recent LP "Bluegrassish." An unmistakable thread of bluegrass-style round-robin guitar soloing winds through the collection, where brushfire flat picking dovetails neatly into a silvery skein of strumming before setting up an incendiary lead. The Asheville-based singer-songwriter-guitarist, however, is equally devoted to the “ish” in his musical equation — catchy pop songwriting chops that give Wakefield irresistible crossover appeal. The July 13 show is at O’Hara’s Public House in Lexington. More info at andrewwakefield.net PATRICK MORAN
ART
The Project 2022 Winners' Exhibition
If you love art, you’ll love this event. From July 13 through Sept. 15, you can head over to the Koger Center for the Arts to see art from the winners of “The Project: A 2022 Call for Art.” Artists include Nick Brutto, Virginia Dale Bishop, Jane Nodine, Meena Khalili, Dylan Fouste and Marge Loudon Moody. An opening reception will be held on July 13 at 7:30 p.m. More information at kogercenterforthearts.com HALLIE HAYES
FETE
Bastille Day Party at Hampton Street Vineyard
What’s better than a night party? A day party! Join Hampton Street Vineyard on July 14 to celebrate the National Day of France with their Bastille Day Party. For $100, guests will enjoy live music, a DJ, canapes, dinner and dessert, French lawn games and open bar options. It’s sure to be the perfect summer affair. More information at hamptonstreetvineyard.com HALLIE HAYES
BLUEGRASS
The Millhands
Underpinned by the persistent thump of Mike Cameron’s 1947 Kay upright bass, Columbia combo The Millhands unleashes lighting-in-a-bottle bluegrass, where Allen Fisher’s percolating banjo, Jim Graddick’s whirligig fiddle and lead vocalist Jason Amick’s elastic guitar collide. Although the old-timey foursome is not afraid to tackle Sam Bush-style new grass or a Grateful Dead cover on occasion, The Millhands excel at the kind of jug band stompers that fit Bill's Music Shop and Pickin' Parlor to a T. The July 14 show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are a $10 donation. More info at billsmusicshop.com PATRICK MORAN
JAZZ
Sway & Rod Foster
Let’s give another shoutout to the Columbia mainstay Chayz Lounge for putting together another evening of smooth jazz and R&B entertainment. Join the singer/guitarist known only as Sway and Chayz Lounge veterans Rod Foster & Company as they treat you to “A Night of Soulful Grooves” on July 14. You can expect to hear some serious soul and jazz, along with hits by Maxwell, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Brandy, The Isley Brothers and much more. So throw on your dressy attire (as is required at Chayz) and head over to the lounge for a musical evening. Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are $25. Visit chayzlounge.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
R&B/SOUL
Anthony Hamilton
Singer, songwriter and bandleader Anthony Hamilton’s velvet-smooth voice and confident delivery already attracted attention before his second album, “Comin’ From Where I’m From,” fully launched his solo career in 2003. A true monument of neo-classic soul, the platinum-selling album was beloved by audiences and critics alike. Since then, Hamilton has essentially gone from strength to strength, widening his stylistic range and releasing six more albums, including 2021’s “Love Is The New Black.” Hamilton’s show at the Township Auditorium on July 15 is sure to be full of sensual ballads, hip-hop spiked funk and, above all else, undiluted soul. Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets range between $50 and $150. Visit thetownship.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
POP-ROCK
Harbour
In one of the higher-end bookings you’re likely to see at the 300-ish person capacity rock club New Brookland Tavern, Cincinnati, Ohio’s Harbour is set to play this Saturday as part of their tour promoting their fourth full-length album, "To Chase My Dreams or Just Lie Down." The group has had real success thanks to their relatively sunny brand of emo pop/rock stylings and charismatic way with a hook–to wit. Their 2019 hit, “Float,” has 21 million-plus streams on Spotify. This is big rock and a small club, always something to cherish. The concert is on July 15. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $18. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
COVER BAND
Grand Roses
The history of Columbia rock bands features the most unlikely of impromptu cover groups, from the long-running Black Sabbath cover group, The Void, to the appropriately shambolic Replacements tribute, The Placemats, in the mid-2000s. Joining the club is “Grand Roses,” Grand Republic’s time-agnostic (but also influentially appropriate) homage to the iconic UK group Stone Roses. While Stone Roses never bested their incendiary 1989 debut, they have a set of shimmery, iconic tunes that are more than just in these Columbia vet’s wheel house. The July 16 show will also feature The Shimmer Dimes. Doors at 7 pm, cover is $6. More info at artbarsc.com. KYLE PETERSEN
Looking ahead
Sept. 9: First 2023 home football game for Gamecock football at Williams-Brice Stadium
Sept. 9: Soulja Boy at The Senate
Oct. 10: Jonas Brothers at Colonial Life Arena