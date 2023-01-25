To-Do List (Jan. 25-31): 2 plays come to Columbia theaters, City Roots' pig roast

PARTY
Columbia Contemporaries Ball
If you’re looking to embrace your inner elegant fairytale, the Columbia Contemporaries Ball held at the Columbia Museum of Art is an affair you don’t want to miss. Presented by the CMA affinity group the Contemporaries, this annual fundraising event calls for your most elegant floral attire as you’ll spend the evening daydreaming in the flowers. Dance the night away in a whimsical garden as local DJ Preach Jacobs spins the best hits. Enjoy delicacies from South Way, sip on a glass of champagne and bid on local art. The event starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are $125 to the public. More information at columbiamuseum.org. HALLIE HAYES
FOOD
City Roots' 10th Annual Pig and Oyster Roast
For 10 years now, F2T Productions, a farm to table group that occasionally hosts ticketed dinners, has put on an annual pig and oyster roast. This year, the group will be roasting whole pigs from local farms while Honey River Catering Chef Gabrielle Baggette Watson and Bourbon and Black Rooster's Kristian Niemi will handle the sides and oysters. The Jan. 28 event at City Roots Farm kicks off at 12:30 p.m. and will be all you can eat of some genuinely great food. Tickets will run you $65, and bring some cash if you want to enjoy the bar. Tickets and more info can be found at facebook.com/F2TProductions. HANNAH WADE
THEATRE
The Play That Goes Wrong
It's the classic actor's nightmare, and sometimes the audience's too: a prop breaks onstage during a performance, a castmate flubs a line, a door gets stuck or an unprepared understudy has to step in at the last minute. The Play That Goes Wrong experiences all this and more, but something must be working, as this madcap backstage spoof has been running in London since 2012. The merry mayhem begins at Town Theatre on Jan. 27 and runs through through Feb. 12. Tickets and more info at towntheatre.com. AUGUST KRICKEL
COUNTRY
Cody Johnson
Amid the rise of bro-country in the 2000s and the increasing adoption of hip-hop and R&B sounds and signifiers on country radio, it can be easy to forget the format still has its share of arena-filling neo-traditionalists like the Texan and former bull rider Cody Johnson. Like George Straight and Alan Jackson before him, Johnson is adept at drawling an image of authenticity and cranking up honky-tonk templates to rock a big room or outdoor amphitheater. Dust off your cowboy boots and hats and come sing along to his hits like “‘Til You Can’t” and “Me and My Kind.” Randy Houser also plays. Tickets start at $79 for the Friday, Jan. 27, show at Colonial Life Arena. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. More info at coloniallifearena.com. KYLE PETERSEN
ALTERNATIVE
Stranger Boy
Alternative pop group Stranger Boy from Nashville won’t be a stranger to Columbia after its performance at Tin Roof on Jan. 27 starting at 9:30 p.m. The group’s sound appears to be influenced by Maroon 5 and John Mayer, creating an acoustic leaning groove with heavy pop influences — and the lead singer seems to be taking fashion notes from Aerosmith’s Steve Tyler. More at tinroofcolumbia.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
FOOD
Grand opening of PJ's Coffee in Elgin
It might come as a surprise for the Midlands — hundreds of miles from Bourbon Street or any marshlands — that New Orleans coffee and beignets can be found in Elgin at PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans. The coffee chain has locations in 14 states and serves specialty coffees like the “King Cake Velvet Ice” coffee — a mountain of Mardi Gras sprinkles and whipped cream with some coffee, too. The location is having a grand opening event on Jan. 27 starting at 11 a.m. with free coffee, treats and prizes. More at facebook.com/PJsCoffeeElginSC. STEPHEN PASTIS
THEATRE
Columbia City Ballet’s Romeo & Juliet
Shakespeare's romantic tragedy of star-crossed lovers caught in the crossfire arguably finds its purest distillation in dance. Even shorn of the bard’s masterful language, the story’s elemental passions thrive in fluid movement. Sergei Prokofiev's ballet may be the most famous dance interpretation of the tale, despite its incongruous happy ending. This version by Columbia City Ballet artistic director William Starrett is the definitive one. Tickets for the Jan. 27-28 performances range from $15 to $20. More info at artscenterkc.org. PAT MORAN
TRIBUTE
Runaway Gin
This local Charleston band has found a dedicated following nationwide for its expansive approach to being a Phish tribute band, with lengthy jams that show off its own chops and sensibilities as much as it sits in the shadow of the famous Vermont quartet. Lately, it's also been including a few Police songs, grafting its jam-friendly sensibilities onto a whole new set of funky tunes with left-field sensibilities (and a tad more pop). The band plays two sets at New Brookland Tavern this Thursday, Jan. 26. Tickets are $15, music starts at 8 p.m. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
COUNTRY
Lauren Watkins at Tin Roof
If you find yourself mesmerized by sultry country-rock vocals, head over to Tin Roof on Jan. 26 and welcome music city’s Lauren Watkins as part of the venue's "Nashville Hits the Roof!" series. The Nashville-based singer not only knows how to move a crowd with her dynamic tone, but she is a well-established songwriter. This free event will showcase the artist’s newest musical content. The show begins at 8 p.m., and all ages are welcome. More information at tinroofcolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES
CONCERT
Ears Wide Open concert at USC School of Music
Music can be cinematic. Music can be an adventure. And the USC School of Music explores those feelings through the Ears Wide Open concert series. The latest concert with the series, “Nature Industry,” is happening Jan. 31 at 6:30 p.m. in the University of South Carolina's Russell House student union. The public, free concert explores the relationship between nature and industry and will be performed by The Collective, mixed-instrument ensemble of graduate students. More at facebook.com/GamecockMusic. STEPHEN PASTIS
SPACE
Virtual Planetarium Sky tour at the State Museum
Astronomical oddities like green comets and flashing meteor showers will appear in the night sky this year. But it can be difficult to know what to look for — or find the courage to get out of bed so late at night. That’s why the State Museum has begun a free virtual event exploring the stars, planets and constellations at 6:30 p.m. on its Facebook page every Thursday. More information can be found at scmuseum.org. STEPHEN PASTIS
AMERICANA
Live in the Lobby at Koger with Admiral Radio
The Koger Center for the Arts “Live in the Lobby” series continues this Thursday, Jan. 26, with local Americana husband-and-wife duo Admiral Radio. Named after an antique family heirloom, there’s a certain homespun wholesomeness to the sound and songs of the duo mixed with contemporary panache, something emphasized by their excellent, minimalist 2022 effort Songs from the Vault that imbued new life in songs from the public domain. Tickets are $18, music starts at 7:30 p.m. More info at kogercenterforthearts.com. KYLE PETERSEN