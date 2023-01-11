To-Do List (Jan. 11-17): Cosmos, Comedy lead up to MLK Day celebrations

AMERICAN IDOL
An Evening with Ruben Studdard
Ruben Studdard has gone from “American Idol” winner to Grammy award nominee and now interpretive singer extraordinaire. For his show at the Newberry Opera House, Studdard features selections from his Unconditional Love album, a tribute to some of his soul-singing idols with an unforgettable evening of music on Friday, Jan. 13. Ruben will showcase selections from Luther Vandross, Donnie Hathaway, Smokey Robinson and many others. With a set of pipes like Studdard has, it promises to be a memorable evening. Showtime is 8pm and tickets run from $65-$80. Visit newberryoperahouse.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
PROTESTS
King Day @ The Dome
King Day at the Dome, an annual event in South Carolina since the 2000 protest of the Confederate battle flag flying on the Statehouse dome, returns Jan. 16 in-person for the first time since 2020. The civil rights protest will be centered on the theme “If it happened once, it can happen again” and will begin, as is tradition, with a prayer service at Zion Baptist Church downtown before a march to the State House and a subsequent rally. KYLE PETERSEN
POST-IRONY
Shrek Rave
If you like your raves with a bit of Millennial postmodern panache, look no further than The Senate this Thursday Jan. 12. A dance party themed around Dreamwork’s iconic fairytale-pastiching Shrek franchise is in store, which presumably means a fascinating set of dance remixes of classic rock favorites, Counting Crows, Smash Mouth, and, uh, Eels? Whatever, irony is over, cool is dead, Mike Myers never dies. You’re an all-star, get the show on, something, something. Wait, is that a talking donkey? Doors at 8 p.m., tickets are $22. More info at thesenatecolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN
LECTURE
An Evening with Neil deGrasse Tyson
“We live on this speck called Earth - think about what you might do, today or tomorrow - and make the most of it.” So said astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson, who has made popularizing science his earthly mission. Tyson has written countless books on science and has hosted radio and television shows, notably his 2014 program “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey.” Tickets for the January 11 event start at $39. More info at kogercenterforthearts.com. PAT MORAN
ART
Get into CMA for free
What better way to spend a day off than taking in the works of African-American artists at the Columbia Museum of Art? On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the CMA is waiving its admission to allow the community in to view works by famed artists like Elizabeth Catlett. Don’t miss the Friends of African American Art & Culture’s storytelling celebration early on in the afternoon. More info is available at columbiamuseum.org. ALEX GALBRAITH
FOLK
Zachary Scott Kline
Nashville’s country-folk performer Zachary Scott Kline made the leap from football to music six years ago when he relocated from California to Tennessee. As one of the highest-rated quarterback recruits ever to play for the University of California, ZSK opted to pursue a career in music as a "truth-teller," favoring to express himself with deep narratives in his music reminiscent of Jason Isbell. His debut album, "Drugs, Jesus, and Fireworks," has established his footprint in music city, with even more music primed to release at the start of his Nashville Hits the Roof tour. Zachary’s show at Tin Roof on Jan. 12 is free and starts at 8pm. Visit tinroofcolumbia.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
COUNTRY AND WESTERN
Dolly Party
In a fabulous cross-cutting of cultural trends – 2020s Dolly Parton mania and artist-themed club parties – the touring “Dolly Party” hits The Senate Saturday Jan. 14. Not just a chance to strut your stuff to “9 to 5” or “Islands in the Stream,” this extravagantly-themed “Country Western Diva Dance Party” encourages folks to dress up appropriately for the celebration while also playing Dolly-inspired cuts that range from Dolly’s inheritors (Shania Twain, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves) to pop diva kindred spirits (Tina Turner, Madonna, Cher). It’s Dolly’s World, we’re just living in it. Doors at 7 p.m., tickets are $17. More info at thesenatecolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN
COMEDY
Nate Bargatze
New York is not a melting pot, says comedian Nate Bargatze. “It's actually a bunch of pots that want to live next to their own kinds of pots and not talk to other pots.” Bargatze crafts conversational and clean stand-up with flashes of matter-of-fact surrealism. The son of a former clown-turned-motivational-speaker, Bargatze has performed gigs ranging from NYC to entertaining troops in Iraq and Kuwait. Tickets for the January 15 show start at $37.75. More info at kogercenterforthearts.com. PAT MORAN
R&B
AP & Soul Touch
Veteran Columbia jazz and R&B guitarist Terence Young is expanding his horizons, moving beyond playing music and into presenting new young talent to the Columbia music scene. For his coming show at The Venue, Young is bringing up-and-coming R&B artists AP and Soul Touch to the fore. This is an excellent chance to see fresh soul music talent in an intimate setting. Showtime for AP and Soul Touch on Jan. 15 is 7pm and tickets range from $25-$180. Visit thevenuesc.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
Food
River Rat Brewery Oyster Roast
What’s better than an oyster roast and fresh beer on tap? Nothing, according to the folks at River Rat Brewery. On Jan. 13, the brewery will steam unlimited fresh oysters while also serving in-house smoked BBQ pork, baked beans, rolls and coleslaw. All this plus two pints of beer, shuckers and gloves will be included in your ticket. The event starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are $65. Visit riverratbrewery.com for more info. HALLIE HAYES
FREAKOUTS
Amittai Blakk, Xuluprophet, Opus & The Frequencies
Strap in for a night of genre-bending weirdness at Art Bar when these three acts converge from points across the South on Jan. 14. Charlotte’s Amittai Blakk mixes neo-soul melodies with metal percussion and New Age accoutrements for something entirely original. Savannah’s Xuluprophet adds a healthy dose of psychedelia to their reggae songs and Columbia’s own Opus and the Frequencies wrap the night with far-out freakouts from their recently released album. More info at artbarsc.com. ALEX GALBRAITH
COVERS
The Sounds of Soul Jazz
Soulful Jazz and R&B combo Geez Louise infuses their ebullient covers of material by Earth, Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Lauryn Hill and more with an ebullient sense of swing. For this Chayz Lounge engagement the band is joined by guest artist Beth Inabinett, a vocalist whose subtle shading encompasses the vivacity of Lena Horn as well as the sensuous croon of Sade. The January 13 show is $25. More info at chayzlounge.com. PAT MORAN
COMEDY
COLALaughs Comedy
NoMa Warehouse continues to bring some of the biggest local events to Columbia, and on Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. they continue with COLALaughs! Hosted by Allie Jones and Emcee Topher Riddle, the event will feature Charleston comedian Shauna Garrett and two of Charlotte's favorites, Jordan Centry and Paul Baeza. Tickets are $15.50. More info is available at nomawarehouse.com. HALLIE HAYES
HOLIDAYS
UofSC MLK Day Symposium
For decades, the University of South Carolina has celebrated MLK Day with a days-long symposium on the civil rights leader. Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, things are finally getting back to normal with the annual event which will once again be held in person at the Russell House Ballroom. Expect speakers, an awards ceremony, music and a ticketed commemorative breakfast. More info is available at sc.edu. ALEX GALBRAITH