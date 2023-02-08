 Skip to main content
To-Do List (Feb. 8-14): Valentine's Day pairings and Journey comes to town

  • Free Times’ arts, culture and music coverage is provided courtesy of a Knight Foundation grant.

ROCK

Journey w/ Toto

For some people, the idea of Journey and Toto playing together will bring great joy. For others, it will bring longing for an early demise. But if you’re one of the people who’s feeling happy about this pairing, enjoy “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Africa” and all the other early '80s hits that these two mega-platinum bands achieved. Showtime for the Feb. 10 concert at Colonial Life Arena is 7:30 p.m. and tickets run from $75-$200. Visit coloniallifearena.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

BEER

River Rat Beer and Chocolate pairing

There are three truths in life — chocolate is delicious, beer is delicious and the two are delicious together. It seems River Rat Brewery knows a thing or two about this. On Feb. 12, the brewery is having a Valentine’s Day event that pairs beer and chocolate. Hand-made small batch chocolate artisan, Evolution through Chocolate, is teaming up with the brewery to host this themed pairing night. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased online. More information can be found at facebook.com/riverrat.brewery STEPHEN PASTIS

COMEDY

Kevin James

We maintain that Kevin James’ Comedy Central special “Sweat The Small Stuff” is one of the funniest, most underrated specials ever, so we’re pretty sure that his Township Auditorium show on Feb. 11, part of the “Irregardless” tour, is gonna be hilarious. Sure, he’s a TV and movie star that you know from stuff like “King Of Queens,” “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” and “Grown Ups,” but the standup stage is where Kevin James is truly at his best. Showtime at The Township is 8 p.m. and tickets range from $33-$100. Visit thetownship.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

INDIE

Hillmouse

It’s indie rock night on Feb. 10 at New Brookland Tavern, with the hook-driven, emo-tinged rock tunes from Tyler Gordon’s Hillmouse project leading off the night. Expect that vibe to carry throughout the bill, whether it’s the anthemic catharsis of Ben Walker’s heart-on-sleeve musings, the literary-emo rock of the Upstate’s Quality Time or the American Football/Explosions in the Sky instrumental grandiosity of Charlotte’s Thousand Dollar Movie. Tickets are $10, doors open at 7 p.m. More info at newbrooklandtavern.comKYLE PETERSEN

WINE

Valentine's Day chocolate and wine pairing at Molto Vino

Chocolate and wine pairing for just $25? Yes, please. Evolution through Chocolate will team up with Moltó Vino on Feb. 14 to bring the perfect wine and chocolate pairings for Valentine’s Day. Pairings will include Freixenet Cava Gran Selección Stripe with a Ginger Peach Truffle and Alasia Brachetto d’Acqui with a Black Raspberry Truffle. This is the perfect Valentine’s date for your special someone. Seating is limited, so we recommend buying your tickets in advance. More information at facebook.com/moltovinocolaHALLIE HAYES

FOOTBALL

Super bowl watch party at Tin Roof

The most important football game of the year will be on screens across the country, and Tin Roof has you covered. With a plethora of televisions and a projector screen — with the sound turned on — the music joint will be a hot watch party to attend. And when you need a quick break from the game and commercials, there’s food and drink to order as well. The watch party starts at 6 p.m. on Feb. 12. More information can be found at facebook.com/TinRoofColumbia STEPHEN PASTIS

MARKET

Curiosity Coffee's Valentine's Day Market

Looking for a Valentine's gift for your special someone? Join Curiosity Coffee Bar on Feb. 8 for their annual Valentine’s Day Market where you can shop local – there’s something for everyone! Local artists and creators will sell their goods, while music by Martina Williams fills the atmosphere. Food by Mary’s Arepas will be available. Hangout, shop and enjoy one another's company! The event starts at 5 p.m. More information at facebook.com/curiositycoffebarHALLIE HAYES

CONCERT

Space Oddity

The truism about David Bowie is that he was a chameleon, shedding personas the way a snake slips out of its skin. Bowie’s famed characters, from Ziggy to The Thin White Duke, were facets of the artist’s psyche, which were gradually integrated throughout his career. David Brighton nails these various Bowies going through their ch-ch-changes with a note-perfect band that shifts effortlessly from Bowie’s space alien glam rock to his polished main-stream pop. Tickets for the Feb. 11 performance at 8 p.m. are $60-75. More info at newberry-operahouse.com PAT MORAN

FOOD

Galentine's Day dinner at Arabesque

Whether you’re single, taken or in an "it's complicated" situation this Valentines Day, all ladies are welcome to celebrate Galentine’s at Arabesque. This Galentine’s Day dinner will be held on Friday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. and will feature fine dining along with a motivational keynote from founder and CEO of Reaves Consulting Group, Witney Reaves. Following dinner will be a VIP experience at Suite Sixty with Mike Stone, featuring Larry Mallory, the masterful Luther Vandross impersonator. Tickets start at $80. More information at facebook.com/witney.reaves HALLIE HAYES

SPACE

Amore Under the Stars at the SC State Museum

Whether you’re quoting classic literature or reminiscing on a special night, stars are always romantic — maybe even amore comes from above. But you can find out for yourself at the Amore Under the Stars event at the S.C. State Museum on Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event gives attendees a view of the night sky from the museum’s observatory, live music, food and drinks, and access to other parts of the museum, including a tour of the galleries and a planetarium experience. General admission tickets cost $80 and can be purchased online. More at scmuseum.orgSTEPHEN PASTIS

TRIBUTE

Jasper Project’s Elvis Tribute

You “Can’t Help falling in Love” on Valentine’s Day when the Jasper Project presents dynamic performer Patrick Baxley as the King in a special tribute to Elvis Presley. Backed by an ace instrumental combo, Baxley focuses on some of the King’s most romantic musical numbers. The show is presented as a classic Las Vegas style review, suggesting that Baxley’s Elvis is the leather-clad 1969 comeback version of the icon. Tickets for the Feb. 14 show are $20-500. It's at 701 Whaley from 7-10 p.m. More info at jasperproject.orgPAT MORAN

Looking ahead

Feb. 15-16: "Hairspray" at Koger Center for the Arts

Feb. 18: Annual Mardi Gras Parade and Festival in Rosewood

Feb. 19: Annual Chili Cookoff in Lexington

Feb. 19-21: Jewish Film Festival at The Nickeloden Theater

Mar. 7-8: "Jesus Christ Superstar" at Koger Center for the Arts

March 10: Reba at Colonial Life Arena

March 28-29: "Legally Blonde The Musical" at Koger Center for the Arts

