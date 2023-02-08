To-Do List (Feb. 8-14): Valentine's Day pairings and Journey comes to town

ROCK
Journey w/ Toto
For some people, the idea of Journey and Toto playing together will bring great joy. For others, it will bring longing for an early demise. But if you’re one of the people who’s feeling happy about this pairing, enjoy “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Africa” and all the other early '80s hits that these two mega-platinum bands achieved. Showtime for the Feb. 10 concert at Colonial Life Arena is 7:30 p.m. and tickets run from $75-$200. Visit coloniallifearena.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
BEER
River Rat Beer and Chocolate pairing
There are three truths in life — chocolate is delicious, beer is delicious and the two are delicious together. It seems River Rat Brewery knows a thing or two about this. On Feb. 12, the brewery is having a Valentine’s Day event that pairs beer and chocolate. Hand-made small batch chocolate artisan, Evolution through Chocolate, is teaming up with the brewery to host this themed pairing night. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased online. More information can be found at facebook.com/riverrat.brewery STEPHEN PASTIS
COMEDY
Kevin James
We maintain that Kevin James’ Comedy Central special “Sweat The Small Stuff” is one of the funniest, most underrated specials ever, so we’re pretty sure that his Township Auditorium show on Feb. 11, part of the “Irregardless” tour, is gonna be hilarious. Sure, he’s a TV and movie star that you know from stuff like “King Of Queens,” “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” and “Grown Ups,” but the standup stage is where Kevin James is truly at his best. Showtime at The Township is 8 p.m. and tickets range from $33-$100. Visit thetownship.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
INDIE
Hillmouse
It’s indie rock night on Feb. 10 at New Brookland Tavern, with the hook-driven, emo-tinged rock tunes from Tyler Gordon’s Hillmouse project leading off the night. Expect that vibe to carry throughout the bill, whether it’s the anthemic catharsis of Ben Walker’s heart-on-sleeve musings, the literary-emo rock of the Upstate’s Quality Time or the American Football/Explosions in the Sky instrumental grandiosity of Charlotte’s Thousand Dollar Movie. Tickets are $10, doors open at 7 p.m. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
WINE
Valentine's Day chocolate and wine pairing at Molto Vino
Chocolate and wine pairing for just $25? Yes, please. Evolution through Chocolate will team up with Moltó Vino on Feb. 14 to bring the perfect wine and chocolate pairings for Valentine’s Day. Pairings will include Freixenet Cava Gran Selección Stripe with a Ginger Peach Truffle and Alasia Brachetto d’Acqui with a Black Raspberry Truffle. This is the perfect Valentine’s date for your special someone. Seating is limited, so we recommend buying your tickets in advance. More information at facebook.com/moltovinocola. HALLIE HAYES
FOOTBALL
Super bowl watch party at Tin Roof
The most important football game of the year will be on screens across the country, and Tin Roof has you covered. With a plethora of televisions and a projector screen — with the sound turned on — the music joint will be a hot watch party to attend. And when you need a quick break from the game and commercials, there’s food and drink to order as well. The watch party starts at 6 p.m. on Feb. 12. More information can be found at facebook.com/TinRoofColumbia STEPHEN PASTIS
MARKET
Curiosity Coffee's Valentine's Day Market
Looking for a Valentine's gift for your special someone? Join Curiosity Coffee Bar on Feb. 8 for their annual Valentine’s Day Market where you can shop local – there’s something for everyone! Local artists and creators will sell their goods, while music by Martina Williams fills the atmosphere. Food by Mary’s Arepas will be available. Hangout, shop and enjoy one another's company! The event starts at 5 p.m. More information at facebook.com/curiositycoffebar. HALLIE HAYES
CONCERT
Space Oddity
The truism about David Bowie is that he was a chameleon, shedding personas the way a snake slips out of its skin. Bowie’s famed characters, from Ziggy to The Thin White Duke, were facets of the artist’s psyche, which were gradually integrated throughout his career. David Brighton nails these various Bowies going through their ch-ch-changes with a note-perfect band that shifts effortlessly from Bowie’s space alien glam rock to his polished main-stream pop. Tickets for the Feb. 11 performance at 8 p.m. are $60-75. More info at newberry-operahouse.com PAT MORAN
FOOD
Galentine's Day dinner at Arabesque
Whether you’re single, taken or in an "it's complicated" situation this Valentines Day, all ladies are welcome to celebrate Galentine’s at Arabesque. This Galentine’s Day dinner will be held on Friday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. and will feature fine dining along with a motivational keynote from founder and CEO of Reaves Consulting Group, Witney Reaves. Following dinner will be a VIP experience at Suite Sixty with Mike Stone, featuring Larry Mallory, the masterful Luther Vandross impersonator. Tickets start at $80. More information at facebook.com/witney.reaves HALLIE HAYES
SPACE
Amore Under the Stars at the SC State Museum
Whether you’re quoting classic literature or reminiscing on a special night, stars are always romantic — maybe even amore comes from above. But you can find out for yourself at the Amore Under the Stars event at the S.C. State Museum on Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event gives attendees a view of the night sky from the museum’s observatory, live music, food and drinks, and access to other parts of the museum, including a tour of the galleries and a planetarium experience. General admission tickets cost $80 and can be purchased online. More at scmuseum.org. STEPHEN PASTIS
TRIBUTE
Jasper Project’s Elvis Tribute
You “Can’t Help falling in Love” on Valentine’s Day when the Jasper Project presents dynamic performer Patrick Baxley as the King in a special tribute to Elvis Presley. Backed by an ace instrumental combo, Baxley focuses on some of the King’s most romantic musical numbers. The show is presented as a classic Las Vegas style review, suggesting that Baxley’s Elvis is the leather-clad 1969 comeback version of the icon. Tickets for the Feb. 14 show are $20-500. It's at 701 Whaley from 7-10 p.m. More info at jasperproject.org. PAT MORAN
Looking ahead
Feb. 15-16: "Hairspray" at Koger Center for the Arts
Feb. 18: Annual Mardi Gras Parade and Festival in Rosewood
Feb. 19: Annual Chili Cookoff in Lexington
Feb. 19-21: Jewish Film Festival at The Nickeloden Theater
Mar. 7-8: "Jesus Christ Superstar" at Koger Center for the Arts
March 10: Reba at Colonial Life Arena
March 28-29: "Legally Blonde The Musical" at Koger Center for the Arts