To-Do List (Feb. 22-28): Patrick Davis comes to town, SC State Museum celebrates hip-hop

PD LJ 4.JPG

Patrick Davis/Photo provided
  • Free Times’ arts, culture and music coverage is provided courtesy of a Knight Foundation grant.

ROCK

Stagbriar

The brother-sister duo of Alex and Emily McCollum at the heart of Stagbriar has long been one of the most exciting indie rock acts in the Carolinas, utilizing sibling vocal chemistry for dynamic verve and atmosphere rather than bluegrass blood harmonies. In recent years, the two have increasingly abandoned any pretense of folk underpinnings, letting the dark shimmer of guitars and drums propel their enigmatic yet charismatic songcraft forward. The troupe plays New Brookland Tavern on Feb. 23 alongside Charleston indie band Persona La Ave and Columbia’s Outerego. Tickets are $15, doors at 7 p.m. More info at newbrooklandtavern.comKYLE PETERSEN

Editor's note: Alex McCollum works for Free Times but does not impact our editorial decisions. 

BEER

12th Annual St. Practice Day

Our Dublin-born grandfather once disparaged St. Patrick’s Day as “amateur night” when it came to the Hibernian art of tipping a few. With so much happening at the 41st Annual St. Pat’s in Five Points festival in Columbia, why not practice to make the holiday perfect with a February St. Practice Day party? Featuring music by Hippies and Cowboys, Nick Stone Band, Opus & The Frequencies and more. The Feb. 25 party at Tin Roof is free. More info at tinroofcolumbia.com PAT MORAN

HIP-HOP

In Full Effect: A Celebration of South Carolina Hip-Hop

Celebrate 50 years of hip-hop in South Carolina as the South Carolina State Museum, in partnership with well-known local rapper FatRat Da Czar, puts on its In Full Effect: A Celebration of South Carolina Hip-Hop event. The Feb. 25 event will showcase DJ-ing, breakdancing, Graffiti art and rapping. In Full Effect will last from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a talented lineup that includes FatRat Da Czar, Cedric Umoji and Kobie Da Wiz, among others. More information at scmuseum.org. HALLIE HAYES

ENSEMBLE

Patrick Davis & His Midnight Choir

Camden’s own Patrick Davis made his name as a songwriter out in Nashville penning tunes for stars from country music and beyond, including performers like Jewel, Robert Randolph, Pat Green, Jimmy Buffett and many more. He could’ve stayed on that path and done quite well, but instead he decided to form a large ensemble called the Midnight Choir and start touring. The Midnight Choir is an 11-to-13 piece band, depending on the night, and it can handle everything from folk to country to Southern rock and beyond. Its show at the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College promises to be a joyful noise. Showtime for the Feb. 24 show is 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $40. Visit harbisontheatre.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

COMEDY

Gerald Kelly

Gerald Kelly has a multi-dimensional career as a stand-up comic and actor. Russell Simmons calls him the “Black Jackie Gleason,” and he has appeared on season 8 of NBC’s Last Comic Standing, HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, Comedy Central, Showtime at the Apollo, BET’s Comic View and Conan O’Brien's show, among many others. He’s also made a mark in films, appearing in “The Other Brother,” “Death of a Dynasty,” “Cookout 2” and “Budz House.” Kelly is performing two nights at Columbia’s Comedy House, Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25. Showtime is 8 p.m. both nights, and tickets are $5. Visit comedyhouse.us for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

EDUCATION

A Night in Black History

Did you know South Carolina had a majority-Black legislature during Reconstruction? Or that Columbia’s Mann-Simmons site was owned by Black entrepreneurs for 130 years? If you're interested in learning about Black history, or if you'd just like to talk about it with others, check out A Night in Black History hosted by Columbia’s co-working community and event venue Noma Warehouse. The family friendly event celebrates Black culture, history and art with food, live painting and an audience participation fashion show. The Feb. 25 event is free. More info at nomawarehouse.com PAT MORAN

THEATRE

The Mad Ones at Trustus

For Pete Townshend, adolescence was a teenage wasteland, while Bruce Springsteen encountered a highway jammed with broken heroes on a last-chance power drive. Rarely does music celebrate the coming of age of a thoughtful female protagonist, however. That makes the journey of self-discovery featured in The Mad Ones all the more special. Opening Feb. 24 at Trustus Theatre and running through March 18, this musical from Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk focuses on rebellion, teen angst and one young woman's struggle to find herself. Tickets run $27 to $35. More info at trustus.org AUGUST KRICKEL

PARTY

Steel Hands Mardi Gras

There’s nothing quite like a good Mardi Gras celebration, and on Feb. 25 from noon to 11 p.m., Steel Hands Brewing is bringing just that to its taproom. Grab your friends or mingle and make new ones while enjoying live music throughout the day, starting with the Reggie Sullivan Band at 1 p.m. Eat crawfish, drink tons of craft beer and sport your Mardi Gras beads during this day-long celebration. More information at steelhandsbrewing.comHALLIE HAYES

FOOD TRUCK

Parabellum Mobile Eats at Curiosity

If there are two things Columbia generally does well, it's coffee and bar food. It's very rare that those two things are ever combined, and that's why this food truck pop-up at Curiosity Coffee is special. Parabellum Mobile Eats, a new food truck from former Saluda's Executive Chef Josh Rogerson, will set up shop at the North Main coffee shop from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 23. More info at facebook.com/curiositycoffeebarHANNAH WADE

SOUL

A Night of Soulful Rhythms

Lovers of low brass rejoice because the JC Jazz Ensemble, which is centered on the smooth tones of trombonist Willie Allen, is hosting a Night of Soulful Rhythms at Chayz Lounge. The band parlays pentatonic melodies and light funk grooves into a program of breezy and uncomplicated contemporary R&B and jazz-infused pop. Covered artists include Stevie Wonder, Bill Withers, Beyonce, Chaka Khan and more. Tickets for the Feb. 23 show are $25. More info at chayzlounge.com PAT MORAN

Looking ahead

March 5: Local DJ Preach Jacobs releases new album at The Nick

March 7-8: "Jesus Christ Superstar" at Koger Center for the Arts

March 10: Reba at Colonial Life Arena

March 18: St. Pat's Festival in Five Points

March 27: SC Philharmonic's Tasting Notes event

March 28-29: "Legally Blonde: The Musical" at Koger Center for the Arts

April 19-23: Columbia Food and Wine Festival

