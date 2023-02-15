To-Do List (Feb. 15-21): Annual Mardi Gras festival in Rosewood and Hairspray at Koger

FESTIVAL
13th annual Mardi Gras Festival with City Roots
Want to celebrate Mardi Gras with a day-long celebration that supports local charities? The 13th annual Mardi Gras Columbia Festival is where you'll want to be. The party takes place Saturday, Feb. 18, from noon to 7 p.m. at City Roots urban farm in the historic Rosewood neighborhood of Columbia. This family-friendly festival kicks off with a parade at 11 a.m. and features live music across three stages, food trucks and local vendors, and beer from Louisiana-based Abita Brewing Company, Hunter-Gatherer Brewery and BevSouth. Plus, of course, lots of dancing and singing. Tickets are $5 for anyone over the age of 12. More info at facebook.com/KrewedeColumbiYaYa HALLIE HAYES
MUSICAL
Hairspray
Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon “Hairspray” is back on tour and coming to the Koger Center for the Arts. Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Featuring a beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the '60s," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat,” this all-new touring production reunites Broadway's award-winning creative team led by director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring “Hairspray” to a new generation of theatre audiences. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. for both the Wednesday, Feb. 15, and Thursday, Feb. 16, performances, and tickets range from $50-$80. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
PUNK
The Wonder Years with Hot Mulligan and Carly Cosgrove
In what has become an increasing trend over the past couple of years, The Wonder Years joins the ranks of the pop-punk and hardcore bands that have spent over a decade reliably playing New Brookland Tavern, finally making the leap to 1,000+ venues like The Senate. The raucous troupe, which is touring behind its well-received 2022 album The Hum Goes on Forever, will be joined by Hot Mulligan and Carly Cosgrove for this Sunday, Feb. 19, night show. Tickets are $27, music starts at 7:30 p.m. More info at thesenatecolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN
JAZZ
Tim Daisy & Jacob Wick
It was Gorky who said abstraction allows man to see with his mind what he cannot see with his eyes. The musicians Tim Daisy and Jacob Wick — Daisy’s a percussionist and Wick's a trumpeter — operate in the liminal spaces between composition and improvisation. In those spaces, they tease at the limits of imagination, with Daisy coaxing rasorial scratchings and polysyllabic juggles from his collection of sticks and skins and Wick mutating lambent ripples from brass and vocal cords into intricate, intimate vibrations. In so doing, they blur the boundaries between the tactile and impalpable worlds. The music starts at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Mike Williams Studio at 1221 Lincoln St.; each musician will play a solo set, and then they’ll riff as a duo. Admission is $15. PATRICK WALL
FOOD
2023 Lexington Chili Cookoff at IceHouse Amphitheater
You know that one “The Office” bit where Kevin drops a whole pot of his world-famous chili? Well, this event is like that, minus dropping the pot. At noon on Feb. 19, join other chili-lovers at Lexington’s Icehouse Amphitheater for the 2023 Chili Cook Off. Enjoy live entertainment from Freeway Music School and Under the Sun, unlimited chili samples, and additional food and drinks available for purchase. Tickets start at $12, and all proceeds will go to local charities. More information at icehouseamphitheater.com. HALLIE HAYES
CLASSICAL
Firebirds of a Feather
The SC Philharmonic, under the direction of conductor Morihiko Nakahara, presents a breathtaking evening of passionate classical music at the Koger Center for the Arts. First up is a piece by Stravinsky, “Song Of The Nightingale,” followed by Takashi Yoshimatsu’s marimba concerto “Bird Rhythmics,” which features internationally celebrated marimba player Ayano Kataoka. The program ends with a performance of another Stravinsky piece, 1919’s “The Firebird Suite.” The Feb. 18 showtime is 7:30 p.m., and ticket prices range from $20 to $55. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
FOOD
Oyster Beer and Bubbles at Hendrix
Oysters are considered by some to be the perfect bite. Whether they’re hot or cold, grilled or fried, the subtle, salty flavors of the mollusk are widely loved, and downtown's rooftop bar and restaurant Hendrix seems to agree. The venue is celebrating the oyster from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 19 with the Oyster, Beer and Bubbles event. And for those who hate the brackish bivalve, Hendrix will have Lowcountry boil, local beer from Craft & Draft and plenty of champagne. Tickets to the event cost $40 and are available online. More at facebook.com/HendrixCola. STEPHEN PASTIS
DANCE
Taylor Swift Dance Party
In a world where the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate, you've gotta learn to dance it off. That's why The Senate is hosting a Taylor Swift-themed dance party. The Feb. 17 event is a part of a growing trend of tribute concerts at bars around town. The dance party starts at 9 p.m. and tickets are $22. More info at thesenatecolumbia.com HANNAH WADE
PINBALL
Pinball Madness at Granby Grill
Granby Grill’s pinball lounge doubled last month when it added five machines to its collection. Now, the lounge wants to put them all to good use. The laid-back restaurant is starting Wednesday Pinball Madness, a weekly tournament to put pinballers to the test. The contest starts at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday, and it costs $5 to buy in. The tournament hosts up to 32 players and is sanctioned by the International Flipper Pinball Association. Grab a burger and get flippin’. More information at facebook.com/thegranbygrill. STEPHEN PASTIS
PAINT
Paint Your Pet at Columbia Craft
Are you just a little bit obsessed with your pet like the rest of us? If so, what better way to celebrate them than with a painting? At 6 p.m. on Feb. 17, Paint Party on the Gogh will host Paint Your Pet night at Columbia Craft Brewing Company. Your ticket purchase provides you with a sketch of your pet on an 11-by-14 inch canvas and skilled instructors who will guide you through the painting process. Tickets are $45 per painter. More information at facebook.com/columbiacraft. HALLIE HAYES
THEATRE
Akeelah & the Bee
The feel-good spelling movie starring a young Keke Palmer will hit the stage of the Columbia Children's Theatre in the auditorium of Richland County Library Sandhills branch. The show, performed by kids from around the Midlands, follows the life of an 11-year-old on her journey to the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The show, at 763 Fashion Drive, runs Feb. 18 and 19, with morning and early afternoon showings. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance. More information can be found at columbiachildrenstheatre.com. HANNAH WADE
Looking ahead
Feb. 24: Local band Stagbriar plays New Brookland Tavern
March 7-8: "Jesus Christ Superstar" at Koger Center for the Arts
March 10: Reba at Colonial Life Arena
March 18: St. Pat's Festival in Five Points
March 27: SC Philharmonic's Tasting Notes event
March 28-29: "Legally Blonde The Musical" at Koger Center for the Arts