To-Do List (Feb. 1-7): Flogging Molly at The Senate, First Thursday on Main

PUNK
Flogging Molly
Building on the Celtic punk rock foundation forged by Irish band The Pogues and New York-based Black 47, Flogging Molly mixes the structures, passion and instrumentation of traditional Irish music with the fury, firepower and political anger of punk-inflected hard rock. Launched in Los Angeles in 1997 by Dublin-born singer/guitarist Dave King, Flogging Molly share tales of raucous drunken nights as well as tunes about hardship and struggle. Tickets for the Feb. 5 performance are $45. More info at thesenatecolumbia.com. PAT MORAN
MAIN STREET
First Free Thursday at the Columbia Museum of Art
Thanks to the support of Dominion Energy, the Columbia Museum of Art has free admission all day this Thursday, Feb. 2 as part of the monthly First Thursdays on Main. Check out the Focal Points tour of the CMA collection at 11 a.m. and a guided tour of the featured exhibition Our Own Work, Our Own Way at 6 p.m. The tours are followed by outdoor festivities at Boyd Plaza, with the More Than Rhythm Listening Party at 7 p.m., in addition to the usual live music, food vendors and beer garden festivities. More info at columbiamuseum.org. KYLE PETERSEN
DANCE
Romeo & Juliet
Sergey Prokofiev’s “Romeo & Juliet” is one of the most beloved ballets in history. A poetic, moving re-telling of Shakespeare’s classic doomed love story, this profoundly beautiful ballet has been moving audiences since its debut in the late 1930s. This Feb. 4 performance at the Koger Center for the Arts features the Columbia City Ballet and the SC Philharmonic under the direction of Morihiko Nakahara. There are two shows, one at 3 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m., and tickets range from $35-$60. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
JAZZ
A Night of Sax and Soulful Grooves
Accomplished saxophonist, songwriter and producer David Glymph earned the nickname “Saxomani” by playing his custom alto sax as if it were an extension of his body and soul. His extensive experience in several musical genres makes him equally adept in contemporary smooth jazz, swinging R&B and hard bop. Glymph’s “Night of Sax and Soulful Grooves’ include distinctive covers of tunes by Boney James, Marvin Gaye, Toni Braxton and more. The Feb. 3 show is $25. More info at chayzlounge.com. PAT MORAN
BLUES
Blue's duo at Chubby's Burgers & Brewhouse
Food and music? Yes, please. If you're a fan of a juicy burger and American bar food, and blues music is your go-to genre, then check out Chubby’s Burgers on Friday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. Not only will the burger joint celebrate their one year anniversary that weekend, but they will also have a live performance by Blues Deluxe Duo – Bassman edition. Kick off your weekend the right way! More information at facebook.com/bluesdeluxesc. HALLIE HAYES
PIANO
Awadagin Pratt: Stillpoint
USC’s Southern Exposure New Music Series continues with a performance by Awadagin Pratt. Pratt is the winner of the Naumberg International Piano Competition, one of the country’s most accomplished pianists and is known for his powerful interpretations and engaging stage presence. His Southern Exposure program includes new works by Alvin Singleton, Philip Glass, Paola Prestini, Francois Couperin and Pēteris Vasks. Accompanying Pratt will be members of the USC Symphony Orchestra, directed by conductor Scott Weiss, and Ari Streisfeld on violin. The Feb. 4 performance is at 7:30 p.m. in the Johnson Performance Hall on campus, and the show is free. Visit sc.edu for more information. VINCENT HARRIS
COUNTRY
Ward Davis
There is, thankfully, always a host of country singers and songwriters who want to carry on the outlaw tradition, Music Row be damned. Arkansas’ Ward Davis, a Waylon Jenning-indebted Honky Tonker whose credits include songs recorded by Trace Adkins, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and Cody Jinks, more than fits the bill. Davis and crew hit New Brookland Tavern this Saturday, Feb. 4 with Alex Williams as support. Tickets are $20, doors open at 7 p.m. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
FOOD
City Roots February Harvest Dinner
It’s harvestin’ time. Four courses of family-style, farm-to-table dishes straight from the City Roots organic farm await those looking for a harvest feast on Feb. 7. Tickets are $85 to the February Harvest Dinner prepared by chef Kristian Niemi, the owner of Bourbon and Black Rooster. The meal will feature seasonal ingredients from local farmers and artisans, cocktails and wine pairings. Tickets are available online, and the feast starts at 6:30 p.m. More at facebook.com/CityRootsFarm. STEPHEN PASTIS
BEER
Meet the Brewer Beer Dinner
Have you ever wondered who's behind the brews that you love? Chophouse of Chapin wants to help answer that question. The upscale restaurant will host a five course dinner with beer pairings alongside Hazelwood Brewing Company's co-owner and master brewer Matt Rodgers. Each course will have a Hazelwood beer pairing. The Feb. 6 evening meal will run you $75 per person and reservations are recommended. More info at chophouseofchapin.com. HANNAH WADE
BOOK
A Talk and Tasting with Historic Columbia
Food, books and history peak your interest? Then consider this event with Historic Columbia. On Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Boyd Foundation Horticultural Center, authors Chef Kevin Mitchell and Professor David Shields will discuss their award-winning book, “Taste the State: South Carolina’s Signature Foods, Recipes and Their Stories.” Light foods inspired by the book will be provided, and a book signing and guided tours of the Hampton-Preston Gardens will follow. More information at historiccolumbia.org. HALLIE HAYES
METAL
Metal Night at Art Bar
A trio of the Charleston’s metal scene best come to town Feb. 3 for this “Metal Night” at Art Bar in Primo Noctis, Rule #9 and Sorrow of Silence. The Lowcountry contingent will be joined by Columbia’s own Decadence, a group that shares the rest of the bill’s love of big, gnarly guitar riffage, guttural vocals and a sound that veers toward physical impact. Doors at 8 p.m., cover is $8. More info at artbarsc.com. KYLE PETERSEN
COUNTRY
Nick Stone
A fateful open mic at Tin Roof Columbia launched the career of country and freewheeling island artist Nick Stone. Mastering acoustic guitar at age 12, Stone also honed his songwriting skills, resulting in authentic unforced country and the type of island tunes popularized by Jimmy Buffet. On track for a career in the Marines while attending USC as an ROTC cadet, Stone chose a new path that has led him to Nashville. The Feb. 2 show at Tin Roof is Free. More info at facebook.com/TinRoofColumbia. PAT MORAN
DANCE
Salsa After Dark
The newly opened Greek restaurant, Ambrosia Taverna, has an ambitious goal — to be Columbia’s hottest Latin dance spot. While upscale Greek comfort food may seem to conflict with spicy New York style Salsa dancing, the newly renovated space serves to accommodate more than just dining. Salsa After Dark starts Friday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. with free classes taught by Felipe Figueroa, a local dance instructor, until 9 p.m., which will be followed by live music from Columbia’s own David Rodriguez & The Latin Hustle until the restaurant closes for the night. More information can be found at facebook.com/ambrosiatavernasc. STEPHEN PASTIS
THEATRE
Radium Girls
Kick off the first weekend in February supporting the Irmo High School Center for the Arts as they showcase their production of “Radium Girls.” This play follows Grace Joyner, a dial painter, and her battle against the U.S. Radium Corporation, during her day in court. The show will take place Feb. 3-5. Tickets are $10. More information at facebook.com/ICRCParks. HALLIE HAYES
Looking ahead
Feb. 10: Journey plays Colonial Life Arena
Feb. 11: Comedian Kevin James at Township Auditorium
Feb. 15-16: Hairspray at Koger Center for the Arts
Feb. 18: Annual Mardi Gras Parade and Festival in Rosewood
Mar. 7-8: Jesus Christ Superstar at Koger Center for the Arts