To-Do List (Aug. 30 - Sept. 5): Hip-hop showcase at Uncle Festers, Dinosaur Jr. at the Senate

August 31
Fester’s Last Call: Hip Hop Showcase
The evening’s not complete until nightlife lovers have heeded Fester’s Last Call. The hidden treasure close to USC's campus has a recurring hip-hop night hosted by cutting edge DJ KOS. Also on stage is producer, musician and actor Anawetha, an artist equally at home with rock, pop, rap and soul. Conscious hip-hop artist Tam the Viibe rhymes in a style indebted to Jay Z. Rhymer, filmmaker and songwriter Chris Mohead rounds out the bill. Tickets to the Aug. 31 show start at $10. More info at facebook.com/UncleFestersBar PAT MORAN
Icehouse Live Concert Series
There’s nothing like a concert to kick off that “almost” fall season! Head over to Icehouse Amphitheater on Aug. 31 for their Icehouse Live Concert Series, featuring the Hitmen. This cover band will have you up moving as they cover artists like Rihanna, Bruno Mars and everything in between. And it’s free! The show starts at 6 p.m. More information at icehouseamphitheater.com. HALLIE HOWE
Jordan Lawson Duo
Singer, songwriter. producer and multi-instrumentalist Jordan Lawson is making a name for himself far beyond South Carolina state lines. Lawson has an imaginative mind and a deep passion for music, mixing thoughtful lyrics, groove-heavy rhythms and rock/R&B instrumentation. The result is a truly unique indie-soul sound. And his raspy, soulful voice stands out from the crowd. His approach is working; Lawson has been featured on radio stations such as 93.3 The Planet Rocks and 103.5 FM WBCU. The Jordan Lawson Duo kicks things off at Steel Hands Brewing at 5 p.m. and the show is free. facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing. VINCENT HARRIS
September 1
The King James Boys
Like the call-and-response of a gospel tune, The King James Boys trade off quicksilver bluegrass instrumental runs with swarming vocal harmonies that soar like the wind shaking the treetops. The upstate South Carolina-based ensemble started playing in church before taking its musical mission on the road. Guitarist/lead vocalist Randy Spencer, bassist Cole Spencer, banjoist Curtis Lewis and mandolin player Will Hart entwine an old-timey vibe with up-to-the-minute virtuosity. There’s a $10 suggested donation for the 8 p.m. show. More info at billsmusicshop.com PAT MORAN
"A Night of Sax & Soulful Grooves"
Once again, Chayz Lounge is the place to be for a little Friday night smooth jazz. Chayz and saxophonist David Glymph proudly present “A Night of Sax & Soulful Grooves.” Expect Glymph and his ace band to run through hits and classics by Floetry, Musiq Soulchild, Stevie Wonder, Sade and more. Put on your best dressy attire (because, y’know, it’s required) and head over to Chayz for an evening of jazz/R&B smoothness. Showtime is 8 p.m. and admission is $30. Visit chayzlounge.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
September 2
Spitalfield
At a time when we are all contemplating the legacy of New Brookland Tavern thanks to the uncertain future of their current building, its fitting that a band like Spitalfield plays there Sept. 2. The Victory Records-signed pop-punk outfit is exactly the kind of band that spent their formative years playing the club, and they are currently touring in support of the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album, “Remember Right Now.” Things change, but hopefully they stay the same, too. Tickets are $25, doors at 7 p.m. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
September 3
Bullets and Bandaids: Closing Reception
On Sept. 3, the Columbia Museum of Art will hold the closing reception for Bullets and Bandaids: A Veteran Anthology, which features the artwork created through Bullets and Bandaids, an organization that connects veterans with civilian writers and artists who tell their story. Some of the veterans, writers and artists whose works are on display will be at the reception, including Zia Ghafoor, an Afghan interpreter whose story is featured in the exhibit, who will perform some music. The event is from 2-4 p.m. and is free to attend. For more info visit columbiamuseum.org/ FIONA SCHREIER
Historic Columbia Sunday Stroll
Historic Columbia offers tours of the city with specific themes to educate participants about the rich history Columbia has on display. On Sept. 3, the Historic Columbia Sunday Stroll will be a walking tour of Main Street. Spanning the 1300 to 1700 blocks, the tour will cover the architecture of the buildings that dot the street, and the history behind them. The tour starts at 3 p.m., rain or shine, and lasts about 75 minutes. For more information on pricing and to get your ticket, visit historiccolumbia.org/ FIONA SCHREIER
First Sunday at the State Museum
The first Sunday of the month is coming up, and you know what that means! You can check out the State Museum for just $1. On the first Sunday of September, guests can explore art, cultural history, natural history, science and more at a low price. It’s a great opportunity to explore the museum on a budget. More information at scmuseum.org. HALLIE HOWE
September 6
Dinosaur Jr.
An indie/alternative institution famous for their deafeningly loud sets and personal acrimony, the trio has now been reunited for close to two decades after not making it more than one the first time around. Gray-haired or not, they are still a phenomenal live band thanks to frontman J. Mascis’s signature, now-iconic guitar's tone and solos, as well as a slew of hits and near-misses that pepper their setlists. The band plays The Senate this Wednesday, Sept. 6. Doors at 6:30 p.m., tickets are $35. More info at thesenatecolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN