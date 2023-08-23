To-Do List (Aug. 23-29): Emo Night at The Senate, Best of Columbia party happens

August 23

The Menzingers at The Senate

The Senate doesn’t often dip into the punk-rock well for their shows, but when they do choose a punk group to grace their stage, they don’t mess around. The Scranton, PA group The Menzingers have been slinging riffs, propulsive rhythms and attitude for nearly 20 years now, releasing seven albums (with a new one, “Some Of It Was True” on the way. Their music is designed for maximum impact, and the quartet navigates blistering hard rock and strong vocal melodies with confidence and skill. Showtime for the August 23 show is 8 p.m. and tickets are $27.50. Visit thesenatecolumbia.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

August 24

Emo Night at New Brookland Tavern

If there’s any sort of musical trend that’s caught us, and perhaps the world, by surprise, it’s the popularity of “emo night,” an evening where a crowd of people gather to listen to classic emo hits from the early 2000s and reminisce about a time long past. New Brookland Tavern has already hosted several highly successful Emo Nights, so it’s no surprise that they’re throwing one again. Get ready to hear classic songs by groups like Jimmy Eat World, My Chemical Romance, Dashboard Confessional, Fall Out Boy and many others. Showtime is for the August 24 show is 7 p.m. and admission is $5. Visit newbrooklandtavern.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

August 25

Guy Torry at The Comedy House

While still in his 20s, Guy Torry acted on TV, wrote sitcom episodes, appeared on Def Comedy Jam and toured with the original Kings of Comedy. Torry branched out into films, building a varied filmography that includes American History X, Pearl Harbor and Runaway Jury. His first love, however, is standup. The host and creator of “Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy” spins relatable stories peppered with acidic wit. Tickets for the August 25 and 26 shows are $17.97 to $27.97. More info at comedyhouse.us PAT MORAN

Vandell Andrew at Chayz Lounge

New Orleans-born saxophonist Vandell Andrew, who plays Chayz Lounge this Friday, August 25, likes to say that he has jazz in his blood, and he’s certainly a more-than-capable tunesmith and improviser. Leaning towards the smooth jazz side of things, he also peppers both his originals and covers with touches of neo-soul, R&B and hip-hop for good measure. Expect to hear tunes by artists ranging from Chaka Khan and Bill Withers to Janet Jackson and Ginuwine, as well as his own compositions. Tickets are $39, doors at 6:30 p.m. More info at chayzlounge.com. KYLE PETERSEN

August 26

Best of Columbia Party at the Columbia Museum of Art

Whether you plan to dress as a denim-clad Britney Spears or don a blonde wig as Dolly Parton, you won't want to miss this year's Best of Columbia party. With the theme Popstars, Rockstars and Icons, the night is sure to be iconic. The party starts at 7 p.m. August 26. Your ticket gets you access to an open bar, snacks and a party with the winners of this year's Best of Columbia. Tickets, which can be purchased by visiting tickets.free-times.com/e/bestofcolumbia2023 are $65. HANNAH WADE

Beverly Crowder at Chayz Lounge

A top-notch singer who recalls the rich late 90s/early 2000s period of contemporary R&B, Beverly Crowder is a sultry singer whose range allows her to wander freely through the rich history of soul and R&B. She and her crack band will take on tunes from Roberta Flack and Gladys Night as easily as Mary J. Blige and Lauryn Hill during their Saturday, August 26 show at Chayz Lounge, crafting a nice of endlessly pleasing rhythm and blues ecstasy. Tickets are $30, doors at 6:30 p.m. More info at chayzlounge.com. KYLE PETERSEN

2023 Craft Beer Festival at the Icehouse Amphitheater

Live music and beer? Sounds like the perfect Saturday evening to us. If you agree, head over to the Icehouse Amphitheater on August 26 at 6 p.m. for the 2023 Craft Beer Festival. This 21+ festival features over 50 different craft beers from the Carolinas, all available for sampling. Tickets are $30 in advance and include unlimited sampling and a souvenir sampling cup. Food is available for purchase. More information at icehouseamphitheater.com/events. HALLIE HAYES

Decadence (album release show) w/ The Baldwin Massacre, Ozmyridis, and Sorrow of Silence at New Brookland Tavern

Columbia’s own hard-rockers Decadence have been toiling away playing shows for a long time now, and they’ve finally gotten around to releasing a new album called “Book Of The Redeemed.” If their past releases are any indication, get ready for mighty riffs, colossal rhythms and soaring, gritty vocals. Decadence has plenty of experience with precise brutality and it’ll be interesting to listen to them turn that laser focus to a new set of songs. Showtime for the August 26 show is 7 p.m. and The Baldwin Massacre, Ozmyridis, and Sorrow of Silence open the show. Admission is $10. Visit newbrooklandtavern.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

August 27

River Poets at Stormwater Studios

A poet, activist, LGBTQIA+ rights advocate and Director of Women's and Gender Studies at the University of South Carolina, Dr. Ed Madden hosts a poetry celebration at Stormwater Studios. author of “A Pooka in Arkansas,” a lyrical exploration of growing up queer in the fundamentalist South, the former Columbia Poet Laureate headlines a bill of 6 verse-makers, including Susan Craig, Ruth Nicholson and more. A group discussion follows. Admission to the August 27 celebration is free. More info at stormwaterstudios.org PAT MORAN

Bullets and Bandaids at Bourbon

Bullets and Bandaids is a non-profit that connects veterans with artists to help veterans express themselves and to break down veteran/civilian divides. On August 27, the organization is hosting a fundraiser and silent auction at Bourbon on Main at 5 p.m. You can enjoy some food and live music and get a chance to talk to participants in Bullets and Bandaids art anthologies about their experiences. The event is an opportunity to learn more about the impact of Bullets and Bandaids and give them some support while enjoying an evening of artistry. Tickets are $50. Find more info and tickets at bulletsandbandaids.org/event. FIONA SCHREIER

August 28

Give 8/28 with the FAAAC

If you’re looking for a way to give back, this is the perfect opportunity. 8/28 is known as the day to give back to Black-led and Black-benefitting organizations, all while uplifting Black communities. Held at the Columbia Museum of Art and hosted by the Friends of African American Art & Culture, Give 8/28 with the FAAAC is a campaign that supports year-round programming like Tina Williams Brewer: Stories of Grace, Black History Month programming and more. From 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on August 28, you have the opportunity to donate to this amazing cause. More information at columbiamuseum.org. HALLIE HAYES

Smoked Out, Skewer Rat, Trash Candice, Blew at Art Bar

A heavy punk rock line-up takes the stage for an August 28 show at the Art Bar. While Charlotte’s Skewer Rat is the lone out-of-town outfit on the bill, you know what to expect based on the rest of the locals on the bill. Smoked Out excels at thrashing hardcore, Trash Candice takes a modestly softer and more melodic take on post-hardcore leaning 90s punk, and Blew somehow splits the difference between the two. Tickets are $8, doors at 8 p.m. More info at artbarsc.com. KYLE PETERSEN

“Stay Awake” Screening and Talkback at The Nick

Impactful conversations are important within our community, and The Nick is providing just that to Columbia. As part of their ReelTalk Community Impact series, the local theatre will feature a screening of “Stay Awake” followed by a talkback with panelists from Lexington/Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council (LRADAC) on August 28. “Stay Awake” follows two brothers as they navigate the pressure of being teenagers while tending to their drug addicted mother. It’s an impactful film with a meaningful conversation following it. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit nickelodeon.org. HALLIE HAYES

August 29

Columbia Conversations: Bound by Bondage

Although Alexander Hamilton supported the emancipation of New York’s enslaved population, he also benefited from and propagated slavery. Northern colonial figures like Hamilton, who built generational wealth on the back of slaves, are the topic of “Bound by Bondage: Slavery and the Creation of a Northern Gentry.” by University of South Carolina Professor Nicole Maskiel. Maskiel’s discussion examines the Northern origins of that peculiarly Southern institution, slavery. The August 29 event is free. More info at historiccolumbia.org. PAT MORAN