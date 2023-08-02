To-Do List (Aug. 2-8): Drink with giraffes, free admission to CMA

Fundraiser

Artists For Africa

For Artists For Africa’s 11th annual performance event, local artists come together to lend their talents to help support Anno's Africa, a nonprofit organization which brings arts classes to children in Kenya. It’s a showcase of dance, music and theater performed by Columbia professionals. The program spotlights performances by founder Cooper Rust and scholarship student dancers from Kenya. Tickets for the Aug. 3 event are $27 for balcony, $54 for orchestra. More info at thetownship.org PAT MORAN

Singer/songwriter

Sam Burchfield & the Scoundrels

South Carolina native (and Jasper, Georgia, resident) and singer/songwriter Sam Burchfield plays what can only be described as Americana, although it’s fair to say he has own distinctive mix of folk, soul and gothic Southern rock lifting and pulling at his dark and weary tunes. While Burchfield can occasionally present as a folkie troubadour, his band can swing and punch with the best of ‘em, matching his spirited vocals and then some. The crew plays New Brookland Tavern on Aug. 3. Local indie rockers Hillmouse provide support. Tickets are $18, doors at 7 p.m. more info at newbrooklandtavern.com KYLE PETERSEN

Art

Free Admission to CMA

Catch the monthly Boyd Plaza blowout featuring live music and extended hours to the Columbia Museum of Art. Take in vibrant quilts plus the arts and artists of the Catawba Nation with guided tours of the exhibits from Tina Williams Brewer. You can also catch a panel discussion about wartime experiences depicted through art with Bullets and Bandaids: A Veteran Anthology. The Aug. 3 event is free, as is admission to the museum. More info at columbiamuseum.org PAT MORAN

Country

Nashville Nights

Headlining a night of Nashville singer-songwriters, Hannah Dasher is the real deal. Born and raised near Savannah, Georgia, Dasher had to clean houses before she could afford her first guitar. Early on, she honed her songwriting chops, drawing on the classic storytelling country of forebears like Alan Jackson. With her carefully crafted tunes, lived-in country vocals, a larger-than-life stage presence and even bigger hair, Dasher blows homogenized bro country dudes out of the water. The Aug. 4 show is free. More info at steelhandsbrewing.com PAT MORAN

Bluegrass

New Primitive

New Primitive, who play Bill’s Pickin’ Parlor on Aug. 4, is a North Carolina string band that works loosely between the spaces of bluegrass and country, with a progressive, jammy bent that never gets too far out there. They are fun booking for Bill’s, which tend towards more staid and conservative bands but also doesn’t shy away from promoting the next generation. Come for the mandolins and banjos, but don’t be surprised if a little Grateful Dead or Bill Strings sneaks in. Tickets are $10, doors at 6 p.m. Featured band starts at 8 p.m., but remember there’s an open stage before and jam session afterwards. More info at billsmusicshop.com. KYLE PETERSEN

Jazz

Ragan Whiteside

Chayz Lounge doesn’t book an artist for two consecutive nights very often, so it should serve as a true compliment that jazz flutist and vocalist Ragan Whiteside will play on Aug. 4 and 5. This is going to be two nights of smooth, soulful, jazzy grooves, full of Whiteside’s own chart-topping hits and some familiar favorites such as “Sweet Sticky Thing,” the Patrice Rushen classic, “Remind Me” and more. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on both nights, and showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $40. Dressy attire is required. Visit chayzlounge.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

Party

Brew at the Zoo

Do you like animals and beer? Yeah, so do we! Luckily, you can get both at Brew at the Zoo, a 21-plus, after-hours zoo experience! Perfect for date night, girls' night or even a night out with the guys. The event will last from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and non-member tickets are $70. Non-alcoholic drinks and food are available for purchase. More information at riverbanks.org/events/brew-at-the-zoo HALLIE HAYES Fair

Maker’s Mall

Looking for a birthday gift? Some local art to hang on the wall? Or maybe just a pick-me-up for yourself? Maker’s Mall at NoMa has whatever it is you need. Join them on Aug. 5 and 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to shop locally. From art to tasty goods, there is something for everyone. The best part? You can experience this every first Saturday and Sunday of the month. More information at nomawarehouse.com HALLIE HAYES International

Afro-Caribbean Cultural Night

Mimsy’s Kitchen already had the Columbia market cornered when it comes to their atmosphere and culinary fare. After all, they’ve got a lot to offer. Mimsy’s is an African/Caribbean fusion & vegan restaurant with a full bar & upscale jazz lounge. But now they’ve added even more to their plate with an Afro-Caribbean Cultural Night. Customers can enjoy an experience of traditional African and Caribbean music and food culture, along with sing-alongs, karaoke & an open mic. This event runs from 7-10 p.m. and is free to attend. Visit facebook.com/mimsyskitchen for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

Rap

Tyrie with Sxvxnt, Milah and Preach Jacobs

This is one of those Art Bar shows where you really don’t want to arrive late. This is a stout lineup of performers, all of whom have their own strengths. You can start with Preach Jacobs, who is a Columbia treasure and a remarkably talented writer, DJ and MC. Milah is another talented Columbia artist, a soulful singer/rapper who has the flair of a true storyteller. Sxvxnt is a classically trained MC who mixes a fluid delivery with natural lyricism. The headliner, Tyrie, is a Charleston producer and artist with the ability to showcase both his goofy and moody sides. Showtime is 8 p.m. on Aug. 6 and admission is $8. Visit artbarsc.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

Metal

Sanguisugabogg

Sometimes pummeling, punishing metal riffage and guttural vocals just aren’t enough–you need quease-inducing lyrics and a name to boot. Entering into the chat — and paying New Brookland Tavern on Aug. 8 — is Columbus, Ohio, death metal outfit Sanguisugabogg, which specializes in morbidly heavy tunes focused on what they call “body horror.” Song titles like “Black Market Vasectomy” and “Necrosexual Deviant” probably provide all of the additional information you really need. Kruelty, Vomit Forth and Gates To Hell provide support. Tickets are $24, doors at 6 p.m. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN