To-Do List (Aug. 16-22): Half of Montgomery Gentry comes to town, Hip-Hop Family Day

August 17

The Party 101 Legend Tour w/ DJ Matt Bennett

Former Nickelodeon star Matt Bennett (of teen sitcom "Victorious" fame — you know, the one that had Ariana Grande) has parlayed his acting success into a nostalgia DJ act, amping up crowds on the sugariest pop hits of the early to mid-2010s. Based on the premise alone, you kinda know if this show is aimed at you. If it is, apparently it’s a ton of fun. Bennett hits The Senate on Aug. 17. Doors at 8 p.m., tickets are $18. More info at thesenatecolumbia.com KYLE PETERSEN

August 18

"Down in the Holler"

There's new music and new artwork to be found all over the Midlands, but once a year, Trustus Theatre debuts a new stage play though their annual Playwrights' Festival. Val Dunn's "Down in the Holler" won the competition in 2020, but was delayed until now because of the pandemic. Directed by Trustus Artistic Director Dewey Scott-Wiley, the show receives its long overdue premiere Aug. 18 and plays through Aug. 26. The show explores timely LGBTQ+ themes in the context of rural Appalachia and haunting folk tales. www.trustus.org for tickets. AUGUST KRICKEL

The Grass Strings

Leave it to Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlor to bring in some of the finest acoustic music in the region on a Friday night. Give a hearty welcome to the Albemarle, North Carolina outfit, The Grass Strings. This quintet records and performs both original and traditional bluegrass tunes. They’re best known for their three- and four-part harmonies and the skill with which the members play their respective instruments. You can expect to hear some old bluegrass favorites as well as original tunes from the band’s latest album, “Lonesome Moon.” Showtime is 8 p.m. and admission is a $10 donation. Visit billsmusicshop.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

Rod McCoy, Charles Page

Blue-eyed soul began as a descriptor for mainstream acts that crossed over onto Black radio stations in the 1960s and 70s. Today, the robust genre spans generations, from Van Morrison to Adele. Unlike most purveyors of blue-eyed soul, virtuosic guitarist Rod McCoy is an instrumentalist first and vocalist second. His repertoire spans the songbooks of Hall & Oates, Robin Thicke, George Michael and more. Tickets for the Aug. 18 show are $30. More info at chayzlounge.com PAT MORAN

Eddie Montgomery

Country duo Montgomery Gentry made a splash in the 2000s by crossing gritty Southern rock with the slick, sonic footprint of new country artists like Keith Urban. The Gentry brothers proved to be ace songwriters, crafting an impressive catalog in under a decade. Co-founder Troy Gentry died tragically in a helicopter crash in 2017 and brother Eddie carried on under the band’s name before going solo in 2022. Tickets for his Aug. 18 show are $44. More info at icehouseamphitheater.com PAT MORAN

Friday Night Laser Lights

The only thing better than a sky full of stars on a summer’s night is the breathtaking choreography of a laser lights synchronized with iconic music. The South Carolina State Museum’s 55-foot digital dome acts as a cosmic canvas to a shape-shifting light show set to Queen’s thundering rock, Prince’s exuberant R&B, Michael Jackson’s infectious dance tunes and Taylor Swift’s effervescent pop. The Aug. 18 show is $10. More info at scmuseum.org PAT MORAN

August 19

CMA Quilting Workshop

If you’re looking to explore your artistic abilities, you may be interested in taking an art class at the Columbia Museum of Art. On Aug. 19 you can do just that with their quilting workshop. This art class allows students to create their own storytelling quilt, inspired by the works of Yvonne Wells and Tina Williams. Local artist Tabitha Ott will lead the class. Tickets are $20. Must be 15 years or older. More information at columbiamuseum.org/events HALLIE HAYES

Gamecock Central Kick-Off Party

Let’s face it: if you’re reading this, you probably like Gamecock football, and beer, too. So why not head over to Steel Hands Brewing for their Gamecock Central Kick-Off Party? The event will feature live music from Camden native and University of South Carolina graduate Patrick Davis and His Midnight Choir, plus appearances from former football players, Gamecock-related giveaways and maybe even a few special guests. The Kick-Off Party runs from 1 to 11 p.m. and is free to attend. Visit facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

Love, Peace & Hip-Hop presents: Hip-Hop Family Day

One of our area’s best festivals returns. Founded a decade ago by local MC FatRat Da Czar on the principles of love, peace, unity and fun, Hip-Hop Family Day has never wavered from its mission to offer a free, family-friendly hip-hop music festival without alcohol or cursing. This Black-owned and -operated festival has sought to make a lasting impact on families of all demographics. Hip-Hop Family Day runs from noon to 6 p.m. and is free to attend. However, you do have to sign up for tickets on the website, which is hiphopfamilyday.com. VINCENT HARRIS

Harry & the Hootenannies, Brozerker, Dade County Resistance

In a typical run of its stylistic gamut, the weekend slate at Art Bar brings two very different kinds of shows. Friday, Aug. 18 brings the oddball eclecticism of Harry & the Hootenannies, a local outfit that specializes in a jam band-friendly blend of folk, punk, funk, prog and more. The next night, Aug. 19, a punk- and metal-heavy slate that includes Atlanta hardcore outfit Brozerker and local pop-punk lifers Dade County Resistance. Weekdays and Burrito Wolf provide support on Friday, while the Saturday bill includes The Useful Fiction and Cheap Escape. Tickets are $8, doors at 8 p.m. both nights. KYLE PETERSEN

August 20

Nordista Freeze & Crumbsnatchers

This Aug. 20 lineup at New Brookland Tavern features psych-pop acts out of Nashville, the fun-loving band Crumbsnatchers and solo act Nordista Freeze. The latter act has had some decent streaming success and tends towards a singer/songwritery, bedroom-pop vibe, despite his tireless touring schedule. The former brings a touch of new-wave and post-punk throttle to its shimmering post-Tame Impala sound. Early 6 p.m. doors, tickets are $12-15. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN

Soda City Comic Con

Costumes, comics and action figures galore! Soda City Comic Con is back in action. This premiere comic event features more than 150 artists, vendors, guests and cosplayers. Television and film stars Christina Ricci, Sean Astin and Vanessa Angel are set to appear. The event will be held Aug. 20 and tickets are $30 for a one-day pass. More information at sodacitycomiccon.com HALLIE HAYES

August 22

Renovation Rodeo

Interested in history? Home renovations your guilty pleasure? Combine the two by joining Palladium on Aug. 22 for a tour of a newly renovated residence, now an office space, built in historic Eau Claire in 1907. You’ll have the opportunity to learn about both the history of the home and the renovation process. Hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine available. The tour will take place from 6-7 p.m. More information at historiccolumbia.org HALLIE HAYES