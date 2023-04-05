To-Do List (April 5-11): First Thursday on Main, Opening weekend at Segra Park

SPORTS
Opening night of Fireflies baseball at Segra Park
Take me out to the ball game. And on Budweiser Thirsty Thursday? Yes, please. Segra Park will host the opening night game for Columbia’s Fireflies 2023 baseball season on April 6. Enjoy the first game of the season plus a postgame firework show – the perfect occasion for any family. Game starts at 7:05 p.m. and a variety of tickets are available including season passes. More information and ticket purchases available at firefliestickets.com. HALLIE HAYES
COMEDY
Katt Williams
Whether contemplating a robotic relationship with Siri and Alexa, or pointing out that white people are terrible at rioting, Katt Williams gleefully takes on sacred cows with the disarming energy of a middle schooler run amok. A set by the talented stand-up comedian plays like an athletic event, with Williams performing his take-no-prisoners material with his entire body. Tickets for the April 7 show at Colonial Life Arena are $62. More info at coloniallifearena.com PAT MORAN
HEAVY METAL
Hell
New Brookland Tavern hosts one of their signature nights of thunderously heavy music April 8, but the headliner, Salem, Oregon’s Hell, is even in a genre of quirky oddballs, one of a kind. Originally a solo project from the mysterious “M.S.W,” Hell’s sound swings from creepy piano to doom-metal extremes, replete with field recording and operatic flourishes. Once it became a touring band (featuring session musicians from Mania, Mizmor, and The Fool), the band excelled at fully immersive (and fully unsettling) sonic experience in a live setting. Primitive Warfare and Curse of Flesh open. Tickets are $10, doors at 7:30 p.m. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
MAIN
First Thursday on Main
Yes, Columbia’s weather right now has the reliability of a McDonald’s ice cream machine. But previous poor weather — and potentially less pollen everywhere — only serves as stronger evidence that it’s finally time to get out to April’s First Thursday on Main, starting at 6 p.m. April 6. With drinks from the newly appointed Transmission Arcade and food from the ever-growing wealth of food trucks in Columbia, Soda citizens can finally hit their First Thursday spring stride this month. This month's event will celebrate National Poetry Month so don't miss out. STEPHEN PASTIS
DRUMS
Jon Mueller
"The Future Is Unlimited, Always" is a bit of a swerve for drummer (and everyone’s favorite Wisconsinite) Jon Mueller. A brilliant and audacious percussionist, Mueller has long pushed the drums from backbeat to foreground, teasing at the ritual, hypnotic, and ecstatic origins of rhythm, repetition, and texture. But "Future" finds Mueller dialing back the bombast, drawing metallic peals and otherworldly wails from an array of gongs, bells and other things that get beat on (plus a sampling of, well, samples) to facilitate meditations on time and loss. The method might be a little different, but the result is the same: cathartic and upaithric atmospheres in which to get both lost and found. Mueller performs "The Future Is Unlimited, Always" at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 7, at 711 Saluda Ave. in Five Points; admission is $15. PATRICK WALL
SPORTS
Gamecock Baseball
Gamecock baseball is on the rise. Recently, the team moved up in the ranks to become one of the top 10 college baseball teams in the country. And that means it’s time to enjoy America’s national pastime here in Columbia. With multiple games a week — including on April 4, 6, and 7 — each game at Founders Park has plenty of cold beer, hot dogs, baseball festivities and Cocky sightings to go around. Ticket prices change depending on the game. More information about the games, their times and dates and tickets can be found at thegamecockclub.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
MULTI-GENRE
The Wormholes w/ Outerego, Denim Robe and Andrew’s False Consciousness
Another interesting Art Bar band lineup here. The Wormholes are a Charlotte duo that blur the lines between art-pop, post-rock, and neo-psychedelia. Outerego is a local Columbia band that specializes in synth-funk. Denim Robe dives into extended gothic soundscapes, and Andrew’s False Consciousness is just plain weird, fragmented bedroom electronica. It promises to be a genre-bending night at Art Bar this Saturday night, worth checking out to expand your musical horizons. Showtime for the April 8 performance is 8 p.m. Visit artbarsc.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
PLANTS
Spring plant sale at Hampton Preston Mansion and Gardens
Are you a plant collector? Looking into becoming a plant parent? If you answered yes, this is the perfect event for you. On April 6-8, Historic Columbia will hold one of two plant sales that they host every year. From rare florals to evergreen woodland plants, you can learn about a selection of unique greenery. Many of these plants you won’t be able to find elsewhere, so it truly is your chance to make your collection shine. For more information or to view the sale schedule, visit historiccolumbia.org/plant-sale. HALLIE HAYES
COUNTRY
Logan Hogue
Singer/songwriter Logan Hogue hits Tin Roof this Saturday night. Hogue comes to Columbia from Brandon, Mississippi. His most recent single, 2022’s “Running On Empty” is an interesting hybrid. The guitars and beat are pure rock, propelling the song through its changes with confidence and volume. But Hogue’s voice has more than a little country twang in it, enough that he could probably fit in on country radio without too much polish. Showtime for the April 8 performance is 9:30 p.m. Visit tinroofcolumbia.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
SPORTS
First Annual Alley Golf in the Vista
Begun when 13th century Scottish gents smacked a pebble with a bent stick, golf has become popular with all walks of life. The Vista Neighborhood Association (VNA) takes golf off the links and into the gutter — or at least into the neighborhood alleyways where players compete on three mini golf holes set up in different Vista alleys. A scorecard costs $10 on April 6. More info at vistacolumbia.com. PAT MORAN
MUSEUM
Accessibility Morning at the SC State Museum
Join the South Carolina State Museum for Accessibility Morning on April 8, an inclusive event that provides free access to the museum to families of children, teenagers, young adults and adults who would benefit from a quieter, sensory-friendly and disability-adapted experience. Guests who are neurodivergent, autistic or have other disabilities can enjoy the sensory room, character meet-and-greet with The Lorax and more from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. More information at scmuseum.org. HALLIE HAYES
CRAFTS
Pour and Pour candle making workshop
NoMa Warehouse is known for bringing fun, festive and unique events to Columbia, and on April 8 they will continue the party with Pour and Pour: Candle Making Workshop hosted by Kiroka Essentials. Perfect for a date night or just a night out with the girls, this event will allow you to create your own soy candle while sipping on drinks from the NoMa bar. Tickets are $32 and include everything you need to design the perfect candle. More information at facebook.com/nomawarehouse. HALLIE HAYES
Looking ahead
April 14: Broadway's Annie at the Koger Center for the Arts
April 19-23: Columbia Food and Wine Festival