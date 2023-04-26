To-Do List (April 26-May 2): Chamber Music on Main, Columbia Vegfest

ROCK
Opus & The Frequencies w/ Cosmic Collective and Stankface
On their website, Columbia’s Opus & The Frequencies call themselves a “genre-bending” band, taking classic rock, indie rock, funk, R&B, hip-hop, & Latin music and forging a style all their own. On their new EP, the puzzlingly named “You’re Trash, Kid,” the four-piece band bears out that description. It’s hard to pin down their sound, but that’s one of the things that makes the band so enjoyable. Their New Brookland Tavern show starts on April 29 at 8 p.m. and Cosmic Collective and Stankface open the show. Tickets are $12. Visit newbrooklandtavern.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
CLASSICAL
CMA Chamber Music on Main
For the season finale of CMA Chamber Music on Main, Artistic Director Andrew Armstrong welcomes back familiar faces in the globally sought-after Ehnes String Quartet: James Ehnes on violin, Amy Schwartz Moretti on violin, Che-Yen Chen on viola, and Edward Arron on cello. Featuring works by Franz Joseph Haydn, Felix Mendelssohn, and César Franck. Happy hour on May 2 begins at 6 p.m., when the gallery opens, and the performance runs from 7-9 p.m. Admission is $42, $35 for members and $5 for students. Visit columbiamuseum.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
AMERICANA
Southern Sounds Music Festival
Part of the Koger Center for the Arts efforts to use their new outdoor plaza stage, the free Southern Sounds Music Festival this Sunday, April 30, features a lively trio of Americana-leaning acts from the across the Carolinas, with North Carolina’s roots-soul powerhouse Rebekah Todd joining long-time Chucktown troubadour Lindsay Holler and the hometown (and downhome) duo Admiral Radio. The festival runs from 5-8 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair for the lawn. Food and drink will be available for purchase as well. More info at kogercenterforthearts.com. KYLE PETERSEN
CLASSICAL
Concert in the Gardens with Historic Columbia
Close your eyes and imagine being in historic, Italianate-modeled gardens as an orchestra plays its musical heart out. On April 27, Soda citizens can experience this — or, at least, something similar. The SC Philharmonic and Historic Columbia are joining forces to host the Concert in the Gardens event at the Hampton-Preston Mansion and Gardens. The event starts at 6 p.m. and has space for attendees to spread out and picnic with chairs and blankets. Tickets to the 21 and over event cost $20, and wine is available for $5 a glass. More about the event can be found at historiccolumbia.org. STEPHEN PASTIS
FOLK-POP
Girl Named Tom at The Senate
Brothers Joshua and Caleb Liechty really wanted a little brother. So much so that when baby Bekah was born, they took to calling her “Thomas.” Bekah, under her given name, now slots between her brothers in the folk-pop outfit Girl Named Tom; the trio, under Kelly Clarkson’s wing and buoyed by the kind of close harmonies only siblings can achieve, won the 21st season of “The Voice.” It performs at The Senate on Friday, April 28; doors open at 7 p.m., and admission runs $39.50 to $49.50. Visit thesenatecolumbia.com for more information. PATRICK WALL
FOOD
Taco Therapy festival with Group Therapy
Everybody needs a little bit of healing Taco Therapy. It’s good for the stomach, and Group Therapy wants to help. On April 29 starting at noon, Group Therapy is hosting a free, outdoor festival behind the iconic Columbia bar. The event is a fundraising taco cook-off. Businesses and individuals are invited to the taco showdown, and there are up to 27 spots to compete. Aside from the competition, there will be local musicians and entertainment like balloon art and face paint. Proceeds from the event go to a local charity, MIRCI, which helps people recover from mental health and emotional crises. More information can be found on Group Therapy’s Instagram and Facebook. STEPHEN PASTIS
FOOD
Columbia VegFest at Segra Park
Whether you’re a ‘meat and potatoes’ person or a ‘sprouts and smoothies’ fanatic, a hard fact of life is everyone needs to eat their darn vegetables. And Columbia is hosting the VegFest to share and celebrate this needed produce. The Columbia VegFest will be held on April 30, starting at 11 a.m. at Segra Park. The free event will have live music, vegan beer and lots of vegetables. And if the young ones aren’t yet convinced, there will also be a kid’s zone with games and entertainment. More information on the event, including ticketed VIP package deals, are available at columbiavegfest.com STEPHEN PASTIS
METAL
Fractured Frames, Detest the Throne, Homicyde, Catcher and the Rye, team Deathmatch
The asteroid that decimated the dinosaurs has nothing on this metal bill ranging from Catcher and the Rye’s whiplash time changes to Detest the Throne’s guttural recitatives. Headliner Fractured Frames balances buoyant rhythms with blood curdling screams, weaving snippets of melody through the spectacle of a thousand mirrors shattering in unison, foretelling a century of bad luck. The April 29 show at Art Bar is free. More info at artbarsc.com PAT MORAN
TRIVIA
Friends themed trivia
Are you a guru on all things “Friends?” Was it or is it still your favorite television show to date? Then you may just be a pro at this event. Join Columbia’s Tin Roof for a “Friends” themed trivia on April 26 at 7 p.m. No question is off the table — from characters to story plots, come prepared with all your knowledge on this hit show. Trivia is free for all ages, and the first place prize winner wins a $100 Tin Roof gift card. More information at tinroofcolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES
THEATRE
Fairview and The World You Left Behind
Trustus Theatre presents the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Fairview," an exploration of race in contemporary America. Audience and societal expectations are overturned as the play begins to rewrite itself, asking whose story is being told, and who has the right to tell it? The show will run from April 28 until May 13. More info at Trustus.org. Meanwhile at the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College, Walking on Water (WOW) Productions presents local writer-director Tangie Beaty's "The World You Left Behind." This inspirational urban drama explores choices, second chances, and what happens when happily ever after doesn't quite pan out. That'll play from April 28 until April 30. More info at wowproduction.org. AUGUST KRICKEL
WINE
Drink Pink Rosé Festival
Rosé, please. The Southeast’s largest rosé festival is back with its eighth annual event. The Drink Pink Rosé festival will happen April 30 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Columbia’s Hampton Preston Mansion and Gardens. Drink wine, eat good food, enjoy live music and more. Tickets are $75 and VIP tickets are also available. More information at f2tproductions.com. HALLIE HAYES
PLANTS
Succulent and Sangria Workshop at Planthouse
The perfect date night doesn’t exis… well, maybe it does. Join Columbia’s PlantHouse for a night of succulent creations and sangria on April 28 at 8 p.m. Guests will choose a bubble ball and create a succulent terrarium from scratch – rocks, soil and all. This is the perfect event for a girls night or a night on the town with your partner. Tickets range from $30 to $40. More information at planthouse.us. HALLIE HAYES
Looking ahead
May 6: Rosewood Crawfish Festival at the SC State Fairgrounds
May 11-14: Art Blossoms event at Columbia Museum of Art
June 28-July 2: Dear Evan Hansen at Koger Center for the Arts