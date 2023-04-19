To-Do List (April 19-25): Janet Jackson at Colonial Life, Columbia Food and Wine Festival

POP
Janet Jackson
That’s right, Miss Jackson (if you’re nasty, that is) is back. If Michael was the “King Of Pop,” would it be unfair to call Janet The Queen? Regardless of titles, Jackson has an astounding 30-plus years of hits to pull from at her Colonial Life Arena show, including “What Have You Done For Me Lately,” “Miss You Much,” “All For You,” “That’s The Way Love Goes” and dozens of others. This show, part of Jackson’s “Together Again” tour, promises to be a lot of danceable, funky fun. Special guest Ludacris opens the April 25 show at 7:45 p.m., and tickets range from $20 to $300 for floor seats. Visit coloniallifearena.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
FOOD
Columbia Food and Wine Festival
It’s that time of year — Free Times is celebrating Columbia’s dining scene for the sixth annual Columbia Food and Wine Festival. The experience has eight separate events sprinkled from April 19 to April 23, including brunch, pasta, pairings, desserts, local chefs, restaurateurs, mixologists and sommeliers. Suffice it to say, it’s a gustatory revelry. Tickets are sold for individual events and the prices vary. The grand finale takes place Sunday afternoon. More information is available at columbiafoodandwinefestival.com STEPHEN PASTIS
RAP
Lil Wayne at Township
Whether you love him, hate him or (somehow) have never heard of him, rap artist Lil Wayne stands as one of the more memorable artists in rap history. And on April 23 at the Township Auditorium at 8 p.m., you can decide for yourself how he stands. The concert is part of a national tour that’s bringing the mega rap artist — and his occasionally brash, insulting but often poetic and soulful lyrics — to Columbia to perform. Ticket prices vary and can be purchased at township.auditoriumcolumbia.org STEPHEN PASTIS
COUNTRY
Little Big Town at Township
One of country music’s longtime biggest names is making its way to Columbia, South Carolina, as part of its Friends of Mine tour! Little Big Town will head to Township Auditorium on April 22, and if you’re a country music fan, we know this is one that you’re excited about. From their 2005 hit “Boondocks” to their 2022 single “Rich Man,” if you started a fan, you’re still a fan. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $24. More information at thetownship.org. HALLIE HAYES
JAZZ
Chaye Alexander presents Live on Boyd Plaza featuring Letron Brantley & Friends
As owner of Chayz Lounge, Chaye Alexander has spent years bringing top-notch jazz and R&B to Columbia, and this upcoming performance at Boyd Plaza, presented by Alexander, is no exception. Celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month with Letron Brantley & Friends, featuring saxophonist Letron Brantley and singer Tracy Brathwaite. Enjoy the spring weather and a trip down memory lane featuring jazzy renditions of songs by Ella Fitzgerald, Natalie Cole, Etta James, Marvin Gaye, Louis Armstrong, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, and more. Showtime is April 23 at 4 p.m. To reserve tickets, visit columbiamuseum.org. VINCENT HARRIS
ROCK
Gringo Star
The retro-minded rock band Gringo Star was a frequent visitor to New Brookland Tavern in the 2010s and is making its first post-pandemic return to the club this Saturday, April 22. Founded in the late 2000s by brothers Nicholas and Peter Furgiuele, Gringo Star flirted with wider indie rock notoriety with their blend of indie pop smarts, '60s-tinged power-pop and psychedelia, and Atlanta scene garage rock charisma, but mostly remained a sharp cult act with a kick-ass live show and dogged work ethic. This is in their first set of shows ahead of a Shaky Knees appearance, June album release and European summer tour. People Person and Mind at Large Open. Tickets are $12, doors at 8 p.m. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
ALT-ROCK
Judah & The Lion at The Senate
Everything about Nashville’s Judah and the Lion just kinda makes sense. That the once a quartet and now a duo hews to the surging rhythms and lift-me-up-oh-lord sway-and-pray singalongs of progressive church music makes sense; its name references a biblical deep cut appearing in Genesis and Revelation, and it positioned itself as a worship band before turning toward its secular approach. That people glommed onto its curious mélange of folk, trap beats, electronica and bubblegum pop makes sense; it stood out — though perhaps not always for the right reasons — among the crowded stomp-clap folk field in the early 2010s. That “Revival,” its latest milquetoast record, hasn’t sniffed the charts, after 2019’s “Pep Talks” peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s U.S. Rock chart? Yeah, that makes sense, too. The duo plays The Senate on Friday, April 21; doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets are $30. Visit thesenatecolumbia.com for more information. PATRICK WALL
CLASSICAL
SC Philharmonic's Titan's and Outlaws at the Koger Center
The South Carolina Philharmonic’s final concert of its 2022-23 Masterworks series bears the title Titans and Outlaws. The titan? Gustav Mahler; the orchestra performs his Symphony No. 1 in D Major — which, fittingly, is also sometimes called “Titan.” The outlaw? Henry McCarty, better known as Billy the Kid; the Phil performs Aaron Copland “Billy the Kid” ballet suite with some help from the South Carolina Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Koger Center; tickets run from $20 to $55. Visit scphilharmonic.com for more information. PATRICK WALL
COFFEE
Curiosity Coffee 6-year anniversary cookout
Curiosity Coffee says it’s the community that makes “the grind” worth it. It has been grinding beans for Columbia for six years now, and it’s holding a cookout celebration on April 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to commemorate this anniversary. The event will see performances from the Eau Claire Marching Band and a DJ, and there will be cheeseburgers, hot dogs and vegan burgers. There will also be a raffle and a fundraiser sale. More information can be found at facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar. STEPHEN PASTIS
SOUTHERN ROCK
Drive-by Truckers
Although the progressive Southern rock band Drive-by Truckers, who play The Senate this Sunday, April 23, can arguably be considered a legacy act at this point, the group found new fire during the Trump years and has also been embraced by vital Gen Z indie bands like Wednesday. The firebrands return to Columbia after a raucous St. Pat’s appearance in 2016, fresh on the heels of 2022’s Welcome to Club XIII, and with a newly-announced reissue of their seminal 2004 album The Dirty South. Spunky alt-country powerhouse Lydia Loveless opens. Doors at 7 p.m., tickets are $27.50, more info at thesenatecolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN
ROCK
The Mystery Plan, Booster Club, Public Mind
Jason Herring had quit music when Columbia college station WUSC blasted a tune by Herring’s old band The Interstellars on his car radio. Duly inspired, Herring launched eclectic avant-garde rock outfit The Mystery Plan. Since 2010 the Charlotte collective has released shape-shifting sounds ranging from plaintive hard-scrabble folk to dreamy jazz-bedazzled trip hop rock. With Atlanta alt rockers Public Mind and Raleigh’s Booster Club. The April 22 show at Art Bar is free. More info at artbarsc.com. PAT MORAN
FESTIVAL
Festival of Gardens with Columbia Green
Interested in preserving Columbia’s natural beauty? If so, you may be interested in the 30th Annual Festival of Gardens on April 22 and 23. Presented by Columbia Green, the festival showcases private gardens and landscapes in Columbia neighborhoods. This year, patrons will have the opportunity to view 12 private gardens and one public park in the historic Shandon neighborhood through a self-guided tour. All proceeds fund Columbia Green’s grants set to help keep Columbia beautiful. Tickets are $30 for Columbia Green members and $40 for nonmembers. For more information about the event or tour hours, visit columbiagreen.org. HALLIE HAYES
DRAG
Shrektacular Drag Show at The Nick
On April 19, you can experience this unique Drag Show at The Nick that pays tribute to everyone’s favorite ogre – Shrek. Presented by Cola Kings N’ Things, the Shrektacular Drag Show will be hosted by Duloc’s favorite sons, Han D Mann and Marty McGuy, and it will showcase stunning Drag Queens in their most shrektacular attire. Dress in your best Shrek fit for a chance to win prizes. Proceeds support the theater, and general admission tickets are $15. More information at nickelodeon.org. HALLIE HAYES
Looking ahead
May 11-14: Art Blossoms event at Columbia Museum of Art
June 28-July 2: Dear Evan Hansen at Koger Center for the Arts