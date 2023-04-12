To-Do List (April 12-18): Annie at Koger Center, USC spring football game

BROADWAY
Broadway in Columbia presents Annie
You all know the story: Spunky little orphan Annie needs a home and an escape from the cruel Miss Hannigan at the orphanage, and tycoon Daddy Warbucks is her only hope. Yes, it’s “Annie” at the Koger Center for the Arts on Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, thanks to Broadway in Columbia. This classic musical, directed by Jean Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. Showtime on Friday is 8 p.m., and there are two shows on Saturday, one at 2 p.m. and one at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $55-$75. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
ART
Artista Vista
There’s only one weekend a year when robots visit the Vista — robot sculptures from Columbia’s own Lewis + Clark gallery, that is. The weekend event is the 31st Artista Vista, a two-day annual celebration of artists in the Congaree Vista cultural district. The event is free. A ticketed performance will be held Sunday night. Starting the night of Friday, April 14, the event will feature various artists, their work and techniques. The celebration will hold events all day Saturday and Sunday, including art demonstrations, music, food trucks, purchasable art and a parade. The full line-up, tickets and times are available at vistacolumbia.com STEPHEN PASTIS
COMEDY
David Cross
David Cross may be better known for Mr. Show or Arrested Development, but his first and greatest love is standup. With his Worst Daddy in the World tour, Cross tackles everything from family to politics. The Emmy award-winning comic also dares to be funny for a cause. A portion of proceeds for each show go to nonprofit The Innocence Project, which exonerates the wrongly convicted and reforms the justice system. The April 14 show is $32. More info at thesenatecolumbia.com PAT MORAN
CLASSICAL
Southern Exposure New Music Series: "Forest Unfolding"
The University of South Carolina School of Music’s Southern Exposure New Music Series exists to challenge conventions and showcase the most vibrant currents of contemporary classical music, and this April 14th show does exactly that. The featured piece is organized around the writings of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Powers and features three other writers, four composers, members of Duke University’s Ciompi Quartet, and the author himself providing voice narration. Powers will also be speaking at the English department’s Open Book series on April 12 at the Capstone Building. The Southern Exposure performance takes place at the USC School of Music Recital Hall. Admission is free, music starts at 7:30 p.m. More info at sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/music/concerts_and_events/southern_exposure. KYLE PETERSEN
FOOD
Spring fair food at the SC State Fairgrounds
With the State Fair seemingly always around the corner, it's easy to forget that vast area devoted to fried delights and turkey legs only materializes in Columbia twice a year. That is, with the South Carolina State Fair Spring Fair Food drive-thru, a week-long carnival of food available by car starting on April 16 and running until April 22, with various start and end times. The event will have an array of foods and some events, too. Information, times and dates for the events are available found at scstatefair.org STEPHEN PASTIS
PUNK
Stress Fractures Album Release at New Brookland Tavern
This Saturday night's (April 15) New Brookland Tavern show is a belated album release celebration for the indie-tinged, emo-punk band Stress Fractures, whose self-titled, full-length debut dropped back in January. Led by former one-for-all frontman Martin Hacker-Mullen, the band is kindred spirits with groups like The Hotelier and Joyce Manor and has learned all the right lessons from pop-punk and third wave emo, bundling infectious guitar lines and earnest and open vocals (with a tinge of post-hardcore) into a veritable roller coaster of cathartic rock. With Dull Mourning, Tourneforte, and Scumbag Monday. Tickets are $10 in advance, $13 day of show. Doors at 7 p.m. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
FOOD
Dragon Room pop-up + 6 year anniversary at Curiosity
Curiosity Coffee Bar is hitting their six year anniversary, and they have quite the celebration planned. Join them April 17 for yard games, music and delicious drinks. Even better, you’ll get a sneak peek into The Dragon Room – a Pan-Asian restaurant from the folks behind West Columbia's Black Rooster restaurant. Festivities start at 5 p.m. More information at facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar HALLIE HAYES
SPORTS
HBCU Night at Segra Park
Come enjoy a night of baseball at Segra Park while celebrating local HBCUs (Historically Black colleges and universities) located in and around the Midlands. The Columbia Fireflies will take on Single-A Houston Astros affiliate, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. To make your night better, you can purchase 12 oz Miller Lites, hot dogs, popcorn and sodas for just $2. Tickets and more information available at experiencecolumbiasc.com HALLIE HAYES
LATIN JAZZ
Saluda Shoals Spring Jazz Series featuring Mark Rapp
Back in 2018, Mark Rapp was named the jazz ambassador for both the city of Columbia and the state of South Carolina. The best ambassadors are exemplary representatives of their mediums; for Rapp, that requires a conversational fluency in jazz’s myriad dialects. On Friday, April 14, he leads a Latin jazz gig at Saluda Shoals Park as part of the park’s Spring Jazz series. The jazzmatazz kicks off at 7 p.m.; ticket are $15 at the door, or $12 in advance. Visit icrc.net for more information. PATRICK WALL
SPORTS
USC Spring game
Gamecock football is coming off one of its hottest seasons in recent years. The (relatively) same team that beat forever-rival Clemson in 2022 will be back on April 15 at 7 p.m. for the annual spring scrimmage. It’s a time to celebrate at “Willy B” before the start of the fall season. There also will be a 5k run and a performance before the game. Admission to the game is free. More information is available at gamecocksonline.com STEPHEN PASTIS
JAZZ
Immortals - A Tribute to Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn
The SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, a collection of some of the state’s best players, comes together to do something special in honoring “the original American art form.” This April 15 show at the Harbison Theatre promises to do just that, honoring the groundbreaking work of two of the genre’s greatest composers, Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn, with a band big and skilled enough to them justice. Tickets start at $35 and include two sets from Ensemble, a pre-show concert from the Greg Patterson Trio, and complimentary beer and wine. Doors at 6 p.m. More info at harbisontheatre.org. KYLE PETERSEN
COMMUNITY
Melrose Art in the Yard
If you're a fan of local art and history, you’ll want to attend the Historic Melrose Art in the Yard which takes place in the historic Melrose Heights neighborhood on April 16 from 1 to 5 p.m. Artists and artisans alike will showcase their original work to the public, while history buffs can enjoy Historic Columbia’s Palladium Tour, which will coincide with Art in the Yard. Live music from Ben Campbell and the Silver Dollars and multiple food trucks will also be available. Admission is free. More information can be found on the group's Facebook at facebook.com/groups/191577282229190 HALLIE HAYES
ROCK
Shehehe
The Ramones got faster as they got older. On record, “Blitzkreig Bop” clocks in at around 175 beats per minute. But when the Ramones played the song for the last time in 1996, they played it well north of 250 beats per minute. Athens trio Shehehe is amplified by a similar momentum. Its punk-leaning rock is reminiscent of the Ramones’, all speed and primitivism, and it picks up a pep in its step on stage. And the band, more than a decade in, isn’t slowing down. The trio plays at Art Bar on Friday, April 14, at 9 p.m.; the Eradicator and Brandy and the Butcher open. Admission is $5. Visit artbarsc.com for more information. PATRICK WALL
CLASSICAL
Jérémy Jouve
French classical guitarist Jérémy Jouve is in town thanks to the University of South Carolina School of Music, and he is set to play a free concert in the Koger Center for the Arts Upstairs Gallery on April 13. Jouve is a veritable phenom who started touring internationally at 16 and won the prestigious Guitar Foundation of America (GFA) Prize at 24. Jouve will play a combination of canonical and more contemporary works in his hour-long recital. Music starts at 6 p.m. More info at sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/music/concerts_and_events. KYLE PETERSEN
Looking ahead
April 19-23: Columbia Food and Wine Festival
April 22: Little Big Town at Township
April 23: Lil Wayne comes to Township
April 25: Janet Jackson at Colonial Life Arena
May 11-14: Art Blossoms event at Columbia Museum of Art
June 28-July 2: Dear Evan Hansen at Koger Center for the Arts