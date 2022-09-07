Columbia To-Do List (Sept. 7-Sept.13): Sandbox Percussion, Oktoberfest and Old Crow Medicine Show

CLASSICAL
Sandbox Percussion
This season of the Southern Exposure New Music Series kicks off with a literal bang as the quartet Sandbox Percussion plays Columbia native and Pulitzer Prize finalist composer Andy Akiho’s epic “Seven Pillars.” A sumptuous 85-minute spectacle of sound (and light!), the 11-movement composition features a palindromic form and innovative instrumentation and techniques that pushes the kaleidoscopic limits of, you know, a bunch of dudes banging on things. The quartet performs at the University of South Carolina School of Music Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 9. More info at sc.edu. KYLE PETERSEN
COVER/ROCK
Fallapalooza
Good Lord, there are a lot of tribute bands out there. And the Icehouse Amphitheater isn’t playing around with their Fallapalooza event. The show will be headlined by Glide: A Stone Temple Pilots tribute band. But Icehouse doesn’t stop there. They’re also featuring Siamese Dream: The Smashing Pumpkins Tribute Band and Nirvani: A Nirvana Tribute Experience. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 and there will be food and drinks for sale to go along with your grunge. Tickets are $18. Visit icehouseamphitheater.com for more information. VINCENT HARRIS
FOLK/ROCK/COUNTRY
Old Crow Medicine Show
There’s something funny about a band like Old Crow Medicine Show, a group born of sidewalk busking and punk-inspired honky-tonk shenanigans, playing a venue as big and stately as the Township Auditorium. But the band has long owned their institutional stature, crafting bigger and more studied tunes and sounds while never losing sight of their pickin’ and rollickin’ ways. The group returns to Columbia in support of their latest effort Paint This Town, which features a bevy of new members and showcases their latter-day aspirations. The show is at 8 p.m. Sept. 10, tickets start at $35. More info at thetownship.org. KYLE PETERSEN
BEER
River Rat’s Oktoberfest celebration
In much the same way that white girls and middle-aged women know it’s officially fall when Starbucks pulls out the pumpkin spice flavors, straight white men know it’s fall when their favorite breweries release Oktoberfest-themed beers. To get you in the Oktoberfest mood, you’ll want to check out River Rat Brewery’s Oktoberfest celebration event on Sept. 10 from noon to 10 p.m. — the event is free and will feature pretzels and brats alongside a handful of beer offerings. For more information, check out their Facebook page at facebook.com/riverrat.brewery HANNAH WADE
SOUTHERN ROCK
Atlanta Rhythm Section
Confidently navigating the ultra-smooth currents of mid-1970s yacht rock navigated by the likes of Boz Skaggs and Toto, Atlanta Rhythm Section began as a Southern Rock outfit in the mold of Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Allman Brothers Band. Unlike The Allmans’ boogie or Skynyrd’s guitar pyrotechnics, ARS focused on glossy soft rock harmonies — as befitting their origin as studio musicians. With hits like "I'm Not Gonna Let It Bother Me Tonight" and "Imaginary Lover," their chart reign was brief but memorable. Tickets are $60 for the Sept. 11 show. More info at newberryoperahouse.com. PAT MORAN
ALTERNATIVE
Rolo Tomassi
On Sept. 13, UK-based group Rolo Tomassi will be performing their ethereal tunes at West Columbia’s own New Brookland Tavern, accompanied by alternative metal bands Crytodira, The Callous Daoboys and Bathe. Come to New Brookland Tavern for doors at 8 p.m. Grab a drink and a friend for a unique show with this tantalizing international act. Find more information at facebook.com/NBTavern. EDEN PRIME
WINE
Curiosity Coffee Free Wine Tasting
You thought Curiosity was just for coffee lovers? You thought wrong. The coffee shop on North Main Street will host a free wine tasting featuring California wines. This Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. they’ll offer free tastings of a selection of California wines including Cuvaison Sauvignon Blanc, Imagery Pinot Noir, J Lohr Wildflower Red and J Lohr Arroyo Vista Chardonnay. For more information, head to their facebook page at facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar. HANNAH WADE
SHOPPING
The NoMa Flea Jr.
It’s like the big thing, but from little guys instead. You’re probably somewhat familiar with the weekly NoMa Flea from the North Main Street artist retail space/coworking space NoMa Warehouse. While that is focused on adult vendors, the junior version is exclusively featuring artisan goods makers from those 18 and under. So go and support the kids, you’ll be better off for it. The event is on Sept. 9 and more info is at at facebook.com/NoMaWarehouse. DAVID CLAREY
METAL
The Devil Wears Prada: ZombieTour
The Senate is bringing American metalcore band The Devil Wears Prada on Sept. 10 as part of their Zombie Tour. The group is known for dynamic hits in the early 2000’s from those on their 2010 EP “Zombie.” The band is known for their dynamic live performances which has included headlining Vans Warped Tour and more. It’s not a show any hardcore rock fans will want to miss. Door opens at 6:30 p.m. and tickets start at $20. More information at thesenatecolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES
SINGER-SONGWRITER
Will Overman with J. Stephens
Genre bending country artist Will Overman will be performing at New Brookland at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8. Accompanied by J. Stephens, Overman’s up-and-coming voice demonstrates a youthful wisdom and soulful cadence. J. Stephens will open for Overman with his own twangy and jovial tunes. For more information please visit facebook.com/NBTavern. EDEN PRIME
ALT-ROCK
Deft Key, Imaginary Enemy and Abrevity
This Art Bar bill combines two alt-rock-leaning groups in Charleston’s Abrevity and Columbia’s Imaginary Enemy before capping the night with a dance floor-friendly DJ set from Deft Key. If you’re splitting hairs, you might know that there’s more of a grunge and post-punk inflection in the tunes of the former rock outfit, while the latter borrows more from hard rock/nu-metal head-banging. The show is Sept. 10 and kicks off at 9 p.m.; Cover is $5. More info at artbarsc.com. KYLE PETERSEN
SINGER-SONGWRITER
J. Stephens
J. Stephens is one of those great one-man-band singer/songwriters who provides his own backup to his rough-hewn acoustic gems. His career is really two stories, one of a drummer who spent years playing with the band eleventyseven and one as a singer/songwriter with a knack for percussive backing and a keen eye for detail. He’s also part of the incredible Upstate trio Howl In The Valley. J. Stephens solo show at Steel Hands Brewing starts at 1 p.m. on Sept. 11 and is free to attend. Visit facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing for more information. VINCENT HARRIS
GOSPEL
John Lakin and Friends
Columbia gospel artist John Lakin is a force of nature in the regional worship music scene. Unlike more secular performers, Lakin puts the church front and center in his live show, featuring his Friends, a collection of new voices singing classic songs of praise that brings the gospel to the Harbison Theatre. If you have any doubt that the sacred gospel of the Black church is the wellspring of all popular music, Lakin will make a believer out of you. Tickets are $15-$20 for the Sept. 10 show. More info at harbisontheatre.org. PAT MORAN
CELEBRATION
Lemonade 5: The Cultural Day Party Experience
On Sept. 10, Lemonade SC is hosting its Cultural Day Party Experience event. The six hour event features a smattering of things you’d want to do and indulge in. These range from music, fashion, models and vendors selling goods. The fifth annual version of the event is at the Hampton-Preston Mansion & Gardens with tickets ranging from $25 to $35 for single admission, VIP tables available as well on eventbrite.com. Ages 21 and up to go, 25 and up preferred. More info at facebook.com/LemonadeSCCulture. DAVID CLAREY
PARTY
Tin Roof 12 Year Anniversary Party
There’s nothing quite like a good anniversary celebration to get people excited! On Saturday, Sept. 10, one of Columbia’s favorite live music joints, Tin Roof, will be celebrating their 12-year anniversary with a party everyone's invited to. The event will start at 12 p.m. by streaming the Gamecock and Missouri game, and it will go on throughout the night with live performances by Revelry, Reggie Sullivan band and Mitchell Gibbons. Come drink and celebrate with your closest friends! More information at tinroofcolumbia.com/calendar. HALLIE HAYES