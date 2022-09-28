Columbia To-Do List (Sept. 28-Oct. 4): Five Points' Jerryfest, even more Oktoberfest events

ROCK
Jerryfest
Deadheads, get ready. On Sunday, Oct. 2, from 2-10 p.m. the Five Points Association and Loose Lucy’s will host Jerryfest, a free music festival featuring the music of the Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia played by local artists and more. The lineup is headlined by Big Sky Revival as the closing act. Held in the Harden Street parking lot, this festival will be one to bring the whole family to, plus your pets. Enjoy myriad food and beverage vendors in the sprawling Five Points village area. For more information go to fivepointscolumbia.com. EDEN PRIME
JAZZ
Gilad Hekselman
The Koger Center for the Arts continues its Jazz In The Lobby concert series with a performance by guitarist Gilad Hekselman. Hekselman is one of the leading voices in jazz guitar. Only a few years after his arrival to New York in 2004, this native Israeli was already sharing stages with some of the greatest artists in the New York City jazz scene including Chris Potter, Eric Harland and Becca Stevens, among many many others. Showtime for the Sept. 29 show is 7:30 p.m., and tickets range from $8 for USC students to $23 for general admission tickets. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
RETRO
Leone & the Ascension
If a sweaty, dance floor-ready R&B sprawl that flits through funk and disco with ease sounds good to you, you need to catch the Rock Hill-based Leone & the Ascension at New Brookland Tavern on Sept. 30. The crew splits the difference between retro '70s love and the adventurous joy of contemporaries like Blood Orange and Anderson .Paak, giving them a potentially large audience of fans. The band gets support from Outerego and Death Ray Robin for this show; tickets are $13, doors at 7 p.m. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN
BEER
Savage Craft Ale Works Oktoberfest
There's been a slew of Oktoberfest celebrations across Columbia in the last couple of weeks. The beer-drinking celebration takes place in Munich, Germany but Columbia bars and breweries have emulated similar vibes with their own celebrations. One of those being Savage Craft Ale Works, which will host a celebration on Oct. 1 from 11:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. West Columbia Mayor Tem Miles will tap the first beer barrel to kick off the event so be sure to stop by the brewery across the river to celebrate with lots of German beer and snacks. And for more Oktoberfest celebrations, check out Free Times comprehensive list here or at free-times.com HANNAH WADE
BEER
Beer and Brats on Boyd Plaza
A new take on a Lowcountry boil with bluegrass music playing in the background? Yes, please. The Columbia Museum of Art will host Beer and Brats on Boyd Plaza on Sept. 29. Live music will be played by Whisky Tango Revue with a deconstructed Lowcountry boil Tickets include food, a drink and admission into the museum. Tickets are $25 with additional drink tickets available for $5. More information at www.columbiamuseum.org. HALLIE HAYES
HIP-HOP
Uncle Fester’s Last Call
Every last Thursday of the month, DJ KOS and the Soda City Pop-Up crew host a night of hip-hop at Uncle Fester’s, often featuring a diverse and eclectic array of acts that showcase the range of the genre. The Sept. 29 show, featuring LOSTSOULSDIEOLD, J Ones, Airmaxx, Daewoo, and Tommy Tsunami, is no exception, featuring an array of acts that traverse EDM, trap, and left-of-center bars and beats in a matter befitting the series’ catch-all lovefest of local and regional talent. Tickets are $15 ($10 in advance), doors at 8 p.m. More info at unclehiphop.eventbrite.com. KYLE PETERSEN
POP
Tai Verdes
Much is made of the laid-back charm of Tai Verdes’ breakthrough pop gem “Stuck in the Middle,” but that slights the emotional weight conveyed by Tyler Colon’s singing and songcraft. With yearning vocals that match the vulnerability of The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas, coupled with buoyant and nimble accompaniment, the song’s surprising yet deserved success paved the way for Verdes sonically diverse and even more accomplished albums TV and HDTV. Tickets are $23 for the Sept. 30 show at The Senate. More info at thesenatecolumbia.com PAT MORAN
REGAE
Runaway Gin Phish Tribute
Kudos to Runaway Gin for tackling the hairpin stylistic turns of Phish’s blend of bluegrass, jazz, funk and pop. For their “Makisupa Police, Man” gig, however, the World's Ultimate Phish tribute invite another wrinkle, folding Police and Sting favorites into the mix. It’s the most audacious mainstream mash-up since Dread Zeppelin entwined Elvis Presley, frat party reggae and Jimmy Page pyrotechnics. Tickets are $15 - $20 for the Sept. 29 show at New Brookland Tavern. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. PAT MORAN
AI
Artificial Intelligence: Game Changer or Game Over?
You ever get a little freaked out thinking of the end game of artificial intelligence? What if the machines really are going to take over the world or, more practically, it is a net negative on society? Or, maybe, it's a truly great development. It's an interesting topic to think about, and the University of South Carolina seems to know that. In this Oct. 6 panel event, a discussion between an AI scientist, a business person, a psychology-focused person, a law-focused person and a neuroscience-focused person. So no matter which angle you're coming from with your fretting or interest, this event has you covered. The event is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Darla Moore School of Business's W.W. Hootie Johnson Hall. More info at sc.edu. DAVID CLAREY
JAZZ
Groove Masters Band
Experience the perfect blend of smooth jazz, soul & funky tunes expertly delivered by Groove Masters Band. Their name says it all; this group is known for their rhythmic skills and will have you up & dancing to the songs of Michael Jackson, James Brown, Frankie Beverly & Maze, George Duke, Kem, The Gap Band and more. The Sept. 30 Showtime for the Groove Masters Band’s “Evening Of Jazz Grooves” at Chayz Lounge is 8 p.m. and tickets are $25. Dressy attire is required, as always at the Chayz. Visit chayzlounge.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
BEER
Save our Water Finale at Jake’s
Jake’s on Devine has partnered with SweetWater Brewing Company to bring to their “Save Our Water " campaign event on Sept. 29. The event focuses on taking clean water actions and this year it will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act. Every SweetWater beer purchased gives a donation to the Congaree Riverkeeper and you receive a raffle ticket to possibly win a kayak. Come drink, mingle and support clean water initiatives. The event starts at 5 p.m. More information at facebook.com/congareeriverkeeper. HALLIE HAYES
BEER
Columbia Craft Bark Brew Release Party
What goes together better than dogs and beer? I'd argue both are among man's best friends. It seems that local breweries have caught on as well, as Columbia Craft becomes the second local brewery (behind Steel Hands, which released their Steel Paws drink to benefit first responder and police dogs in recent months) to release a beer in support of our fluffy friends. The brewery will release a new beer, dubbed the Bark Brew, on Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. in a collaborative event with Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services. More info can be found at facebook.com/columbiacraft. HANNAH WADE
ALTERNATIVE
Aim High
At Art Bar on Oct. 1 you will find the pop-punk and alternative bands Aim High, Haunters, and others putting on a lively show. Prepare for a bright evening in the eclectic atmosphere of Art Bar–grab your favorite beer or cocktail and settle in for some tunes. Aim High hails from Columbia and will headline a fresh lineup for one of Art Bar’s diverse musical weekend nights. For more information visit artbarsc.com. EDEN PRIME
COMICS
From Golden Age to Graphic Novel
On Sept. 29, comic book artists Vic Carrabotta and novelist Jerred Metz will discuss their new graphic novel "The Last Eleven Days of Earl Durand." There's more about the book on free-times.com, and this event will expand on that. Carrabotta's a prolific artist who has worked in the medium since the Golden Age of comics, while Metz is a local writer who regularly writes on history. The event will also include work from Carrabotta's archive for viewing. The free event starts at 6 p.m. in the University of South Carolina's Hollings Special Collections Room. More info at sc.edu. DAVID CLAREY