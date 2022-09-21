Columbia To-Do List (Sept. 21-27): Okra Strut, ColaJazz Fest and Rock 4 Recovery

FESTIVAL
Okra Strut
Make the short, erm, strut over to Irmo and seek out the big green okra dude named Okra Man. The 48th annual Irmo Okra Strut from Sept. 23-24 is here. A celebration of the oft-maligned and oft-delicious green pod, there's certain to be plenty of that, but also a whole lot of entertainment. There’s a parade and two concerts (one featuring The Root Doctors and Cowboy Mouth; the other OuterEgo and Corey Smith). There’s more info at facebook.com/IrmoOkraStrut. DAVID CLAREY
JAZZ
ColaJazz Fest
Returning for its fifth year, the annual ColaJazz Fest is now an institutional pillar of the city’s cultural calendar thanks to its combination of high-voltage national jazz stars and invigorating mix of local talents. This weekend’s performances will take place at the South Carolina State Museum (Saturday Sept. 24) and the Hampton-Preston Mansion (Sunday Sept. 25), with the first night being a gala-like offering with catering and a full bar and the following day featuring an outdoor fest with food trucks and the like. Headliners include drummer Carl Allen (whose resume includes stints with Freddie Hubbard, Branford Marsalis, Wayne Shorter and Herbie Hancock) and Cuban jazz maestro Gino Castillo and the Buena Vista Legacy Band. Tickets for Saturday night are $50 (VIP for $85) and doors at 6 p.m., with a $20 entry fee and 1 p.m. start time for Sunday afternoon. More info at colajazzfest.com. KYLE PETERSEN
ROCK
Rock 4 Recovery
Ready to enjoy some old-school rock for a good cause? The Icehouse Amphitheater is hosting an annual fundraiser for the Lexington/Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council (LRADAC), and the band they’ve chosen will take you back in time. Revisiting Creedence celebrates and honors the musical legacy of Creedence Clearwater Revival both accurately and authentically. Led by vocalist Dan McGuinness and guitarist Kurt Griffey, Revisiting Creedence will rock the iconic catalog of CCR, one of America’s all-time greatest bands, with such hits as "Born on The Bayou,” “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Susie Q.” The Sept. 23 showtime for Rock 4 Recovery is 5:30 p.m. and tickets are $25. Visit icehouseamphitheater.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
JAZZ
Jazz on the River
Free to attend at the West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater, ColaJazz Foundation is hosting a series of jazz nights called Jazz on the River throughout the fall. Come enjoy the live music as well as food and drink starting at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. this coming Thursday, Sept. 22. The music collective the Jazz Dog plays and Mary’s Arepa’s is bringing the grub. Find more information and events at colajazz.com or at facebook.com/jazzontheriversc. EDEN PRIME
CLASSICAL
Concerts in the Gardens at Seibels House & Gardens
Taking in a performance in the gardens of the historic Seibels House is a highly underrated Soda City activity, and that’s before you consider the particulars of their “Concerts in the Garden” series on Sept. 22. Performers from both the SC Philharmonic and the Columbia Repertory Dance Company will be presenting a selection of “light classics'' amid the lovely fall weather starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, picnic food and beverages, although wine will be for sale as well. More info at historiccolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN
80’s
Electric Avenue
You’ve heard the saying, “There’s no such thing as bad press,” right? Well check this out: The ‘80s tribute band Electric Avenue sounds so much like the artists that they cover that three different artists, namely Tears For Fears, Howard Jones and Depeche Mode issued cease-and-desist orders for using original recordings on the band’s social channels. Electric Avenue won all three cases, but how’s that for accuracy? Their Sept. 24 show at The Senate kicks off at 8 p.m. and tickets are $10. Visit thesenatecolumbia.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
CLASSICAL
USC Symphony Orchestra
The University of South Carolina Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-2023 season opens on Sept. 22 at the Koger Center for the Arts with one of the most iconic pieces in Western music, Gustav Holst’s celestial masterwork "The Planets." It’s a piece of music that is both familiar and eye-opening and makes for a great introduction to this year’s cast of aspiring professionals. The show will open with Imani Winds member Valerie Coleman’s composition UMOJA, an emotional plea for unity. Tickets for the general public are $30, with numerous discounts available. Show starts at 7:30 p.m., more info at kogercenterforthearts.com. KYLE PETERSEN
COMEDY
COLAughs
Need a good laugh? Man, don’t we all these days. NoMa Warehouse will present COLAughs on Sept. 24 with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. This live comedy show will feature Jas Gill, Melanie Goldey and Shaine Laine. The show contains adult content so don’t bring your little ones! Seats are first come first serve and tickets start at $15.50. Come drink and laugh! You know you want to. More information at eventbrite.com. HALLIE HAYES
THEATRE
Kinky Boots
The Workshop Theatre launches its 2022 season with the showstopping-in-stilettos musical penned by Harvey Fierstein with tunes by Cyndi Lauper. The plot remains unchanged from the 2005 British movie that inspired the show: Downtrodden Charlie turns to drag queen Lola for an inspired plan to save a failing provincial shoe factory. Lauper (“Girls Just Want to Have Fun") crafts one of the rare Broadway scores familiar with the music heard in modern dance clubs. $20-$25 for the show which runs Sept. 23 - Oct. 8. More info at workshoptheatre.com. PAT MORAN
PUNK
Earth Crisis
Did even the most pessimistic climate change models contain the phrase, ‘Major rivers in Europe and Asia drying up’? Given the current planetary crisis, who better to raise punk rock alarms than hardcore outfit Earth Crisis? As befitting their moniker, the Syracuse-based combo is committed to social causes and is a leading influence on the the metalcore genre and the vegan straight edge movement. These rock ’n’ roll Cassandras are the real deal. Tickets are $22.50-$25 for the Sept. 25 show. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. PAT MORAN
Improvised Music
Tim Daisy
Chicago drummer, composer, and improviser Tim Daisy has been routing tours through Columbia for more than two decades now, so he’s formed deep relationships with the people who steer this city’s small but fervid avant-garde community. One of those people was the late Wim Roefs, whose ifART Gallery was a home for many of Daisy’s daring performances. On Saturday, Sept. 24, Daisy debuts “1223,” a composition for two drum sets and found objects, at the 701 Center for Contemporary Art; the piece is dedicated to Roefs. (The title refers to 1223 Lincoln St., ifART Gallery’s street address.) Drummer about town Michael Crawford joins Daisy in performing the work, which balances fixed themes and open improvisation, allowing the performers to manipulate the work as their emotions dictate. The duo performs at 8 p.m.; admission is $15. PATRICK WALL
R&B/POP
Teddy Swims
If you’re looking for an artist that covers a variety of genres, Teddy Swims is your guy and The Senate is your venue. The artist who is known for his dynamic but smooth vocals is primarily known for singing R&B and soul, but he is no stranger to pop and country. He will take the Senate stage on Sept. 27 with VIP packages available. Doors at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $38. More info at thesenatecolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES
KARAOKE
Pirate Karaoke Party
Pirates? Karaoke? Booze? A good time? Have it all at Art Bar on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. In celebration of their 30th anniversary of being open, Art Bar is hosting a series of exciting events all week. Dress up and join the fun on Wednesday for pirate-themed karaoke. Prizes will be awarded for the best pirate costume! For more information visit artbarsc.com. EDEN PRIME