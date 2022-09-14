Columbia To-Do List (Sept. 14-Sept. 20): Gary Allan, Rose Hotel and a cocktail competition

COUNTRY
Gary Allan
Gary Allan has been making country hits for a LONG time, longer than you might realize. He scored his first country Top Ten back in 1996 with “Her Man,” and spent most of the next two decades launching singles like “Watching Airplanes,” “Nothing On But The Radio” and “Every Storm (Runs Out Of Rain)” into the upper echelons of the charts. What’s more, he’s done it while largely avoiding the slightly twangified pop that seems to be the calling card of most “country” groups these days. Allan is the real deal with the hits to prove it. Gary’s Sept. 16 show at The Township starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets run from $43-$97. Visit thetownship.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
INDIE ROCK
Rose Hotel
Over cantering drums and waves of limpid strummed guitars, Rose Hotel’s Jordan Reynolds sings, “Silence isn’t just absence, silence is penance for doing you harm.” As either a solo performer or front woman for a supple psych rock band, Atlanta based singer-songwriter Reynolds goes by the moniker Rose Hotel. By any name, she sings with a sultry introspection so intimate it’s shocking — and alluring enough to coax you into her dreamworld. Tickets are $12-$15 for the Sept. 18 show. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. PAT MORAN
DRINKS
Curiosity Coffee Cocktail Competition
Do you love a good cocktail? If so, you won’t want to miss this. On Sept. 18 Curiosity Coffee Bar will host a cocktail competition featuring some of your favorite local bars and restaurants: Art Bar, Bang Back Pinball Lounge, COA Agaveria y Cocina, Motor Supply Co. Bistro, New Brookland Tavern, Ratio and Transmission Arcade. Each local spot will mix cocktails in Curiosity’s cold brew nitro cans during a friendly competition. The competition benefits Cola Town Bike Collective, which is attempting to raise money for ownership of its building. Come enjoy food, drinks and music from DJ Liv. A $20 donation is required to attend. The event begins at 4 p.m. More information at facebook.com/curiosity-coffee-bar. HALLIE HAYES
DANCE
Step Afrika! Experience African-American Dance
Step into the storytelling and interactive experience of Step Afrika! Founded in 1994 by C. Brian Williams and featured at the Smithsonian’s new National Museum of African American History and Culture, they are the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping. The group combines percussive dance styles, traditional West and Southern African dances, and an array of contemporary dance and art forms to engage audiences and promote cross-cultural understanding. The Sept. 17 Showtime for Step Afrika! at the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College is 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $40. Visit harbisontheatre.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
METAL
Silent Planet
Long-running California metal outfit Silent Planet winds their way to New Brookland Tavern this Sept. 15 boasting all of the signatures of their genre — rapacious, down-tuned guitars throttled with distortion, guttural vocals and a sense of cinematic bleakness. But the group also brings a sense of adventurousness and innovation to the musical space, adding electronic elements and novel use of sound design to push the limits of their heavy musical might. Spirit Breaker, Backslide, Wiltwither and Heirloom all play in support. Tickets are $20, doors at 6 p.m. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN
ROCK
The Band CAMINO
The Memphis trio known as The Band CAMINO is an interesting beast. There are hints of emo and indie-rock in their music, particularly vocalist Jeffrey Jordan’s curdled cry. But once the group hits the chorus of any of their songs, indie-rock goes out the window and they’re full-on arena anthems, polished and pop-radio ready. They’re kind of a fun downer of a group, with introspective lyrics set to shout-along tunes. The Band CAMINO’s Sept. 15 show at The Senate starts at 7:30 p.m. and is for all ages. Tickets are $23. Visit thesenatecolumbia.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
R&B
Josh Frierson
R&B singer Josh Frierson headlines on Sept. 17 at Chayz Lounge with “A Night of Soul Rhythms,” which is essentially a patented blend of your '90s/early 2000s neo-soul favorites from artists like Musiq Soulchild, D’Angelo and Maxwell along with classic R&B hits from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and The Gap Band. As repertoire goes, it’s hard to beat, and Frierson’s smooth vocal style works equally well in each mode. Doors at 7 p.m., tickets are $25. More info at chayzlounge.com. KYLE PETERSEN
ART
Installation Tour of "Bright Little Day Stars"
If you haven’t been to see "Bright Little Day Stars," the luminous guest installation exhibit by Canadian artist Amanda McCavour at the Columbia Museum of Art, it’s worth going this Sept. 14 during a special Unique Perspectives tour. Volunteers who helped the artist assemble and install the pieces will be on hand to provide their insight and explain how the exhibit came to life over just a few days from the small packing boxes the artist used to move the installation from place to place. Tour is free with admission (registration encouraged) and starts at 12:30 p.m. More info at columbiamusem.org. KYLE PETERSEN
SHOPPING
Y’all Mart Vintage Swamp Swap Meet
Looking to add new vintage to your growing collection? Join Y’all Mart Vintage Swap Meet at Noma Warehouse on Sept. 18. This is your opportunity to bring some of your favorite vintage items and swap it out for new unique and eclectic vintage finds! The event is free admission and starts at 11 a.m. More information at facebook.com/scyallmart. HALLIE HAYES
ROCK/COVER SHOW
Rocketman
Featuring Elton John’s own drummer of 13 years, Charlie Morgan, the local band Tokyo Joe will be performing an Elton John Tribute on Sept. 16 at Icehouse Amphitheater in Lexington. Tickets are $29 and have been on sale since June. With replica costuming and precise renditions of Elton John’s greatest hits, the show is sure to please. For more important details please visit icehouseamphitheater.com. EDEN PRIME
ROCK
Jared Petteys and the Headliners
Charleston rockabilly/retro rockers Jared Petteys and the Headliners are firm believers in delivering a rollicking party at their shows, using the touchstones of Sun Records and post-modern purveyors like Reverend Horton Heat and Southern Culture on the Skids to fashion their own frenzied take on the genre. More than anything, it’s the sense of rebellious impishness which sets them apart from their brethren, breathing new life into well-worn templates like men on a quixotic, gloriously messy mission to save rock ‘n’ roll itself. The trio plays Art Bar on Sept. 16; doors at 8 p.m. More info at artbarsc.com. KYLE PETERSEN
ART
Phill Garrett exhibition
Aptly titled “New Mexico Variations,” painter Phill Garrett’s exhibition at Stormwater Studios on Pendleton Street delves into mythical mysteries of nature in his paintings and monotypes. A description for the event enticingly (and somewhat unnervingly) describes it as such: “(Garrett’s) work is informed by nature, a kind of mythical nature. The power of storms, the spiritual quality of the elements, the beauty, grace and ferocity of plants and animals … something greater than the artists, something he can’t comprehend.” Go be beguiled and dazzled. The exhibition runs until Sept. 18. More info at stormwaterstudios.org. DAVID CLAREY
COUNTRY
Haley Mae Campbell
A self-described artist, whiskey drinker and sequin lover, rising country star Haley Mae Campbell couples rollicking pop rock vocals with down-home storytelling that is equal parts Patsy Cline and Katy Perry. Crisp production and hook-laden songwriting is the order of the day here, and the influence of Campbell’s first love, musical theater, can be detected threading through the crisp arrangements. The songs are all surface, but it’s a highly attractive surface. The Sept. 15 show is free. More info at tinroofcolumbia.com. PAT MORAN
JAZZ/SOUL
Tribute to Aretha Franklin
The University of South Carolina Jazz Faculty will be performing a tribute to Aretha Franklin on Sept. 15. Made up of the university's top artists, the performance will follow Franklin’s historic and storied career. Located at the Koger Center Plaza stage, the show will be preceded by a talk by Dr. Birgitta Johnson starting at 5 p.m. and the music will begin at 6 p.m. For more information, please visit sc.edu. EDEN PRIME
HISTORY/DRINK
Maps & Madeira
Map savants and aficionados stand up. The South Carolina Historical Society is hosting its Maps & Madeira event on Sept. 15 at the South Carolina State Museum. The organization hosts over 350 years of state history in its materials and, in this event, some of its most important maps will be on display. If this sounds like your thing, then just wait until this sweetener is added — libations, hors d’oeuvres and a glass of Madeira to close. So go nerd out over some cartography, baby. $45 tickets for nonmembers and $35 for members. More info at schistory.org. DAVID CLAREY