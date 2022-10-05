Columbia To-Do List (Oct. 5-Oct. 11): Hillmouse release show and Philtoberfest

INDIE ROCK
Hillmouse Album Release Show
Guitarist and singer-songwriter Tyler Gordon is one of the most reliable local music-makers in recent years, churning out melodic, hook-driven indie rock with unerring precision in both Barnwell and his solo project, Hillmouse. This Oct. 7 New Brookland Tavern show celebrates the album release of his second effort under that new nom de plume, and it’s loaded with a new set of angsty tunes that sound fit for a rom-com but are secretly perfect for cathartic 30-something lamentation sessions. Hotel Hugo, Meldrop and Lighthearted are also on the bill. Tickets are $15, doors open at 7 p.m. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN
DRINK
Oktoberfest Columbia at Incarnation Lutheran Church
Yes, we’ve featured Oktoberfest a lot in this list for the last few weeks. Yet, this is the one that we’ve all been waiting for — to the tune of two years, to be exact. Located at 3005 Devine St., the Oct. 7-9 event has two biergartens, live music, good nosh and other family-friendly activities, too. As they say, prost! More info at oktoberfestcolumbia.com. DAVID CLAREY
CLASSICAL
Philtoberfest
The “Phil” in this fest’s title is the SC Philharmonic, which kicks off its 2022-23 Master-works Season with “Beethoven and Blue Jeans,” a casual concert where Rossini, Beethoven and bluegrass featuring 2020 Grammy-Nominated violinist Tessa Lark rub shoulders. Before that, music-loving early birds can check out performances at the Koger Center’s new outdoor stage. The bill includes Americana combo Boomtown Trio, bluegrass outfit The Wolfman String Band and blues aficionados The Flying Js. The Oct. 8 show is free. More info at kogercenterforthearts.com. PAT MORAN
FOLK
First Thursday with Danielle Howle
A mix of art, entertainment and music returns with Columbia’s monthly outdoor bash on Boyd Plaza. From frontwoman for Columbia band Lay Quiet Awhile to an eclectic solo career, the inspired musical storyteller and regional treasure Danielle Howle has crafted down-home yet mysterious tunes that are equal parts Patsy Cline and Flannery O’Connor. Howle weaves threads of whimsy and wonder through narratives of a mythic and haunted southland. The Oct. 6 show is free. More info at firstthursdayonmain.com. PAT MORAN
CLASSICAL
Parker Quartet
The Grammy-winning Parker Quartet returns to USC for its fall residency this week, kicking things off with an Oct. 6 concert at the School of Music Recital Hall. Always a magnificent experience, the group will be playing a luminous composition by the Pulitzer Prize-winning phenom composer Carolina Shaw entitled “Valencia,” followed by Ligeti Quartet No. 2 and Bartok Quartet No. 5. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. More info at sc.edu. KYLE PETERSEN
PEANUTS
Peanut Boil
If you love peanuts and animals, then boy, do we have an event for you. The 15th annual Palmetto Peanut Boil will take place Oct. 8 on the 2900 block of Devine Street. The event features all kinds of boiled peanut samplings, other food, live music and activities for kids. Admission is free, but all of the proceeds from food and drink sales are donated to Animal Mission. The event happens from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. You're nuts if you miss out! For more information, visit animalmission.org/palmettopeanutboil.php. HANNAH WADE
WHISKEY
Great American Whiskey Fair
If you like to drink in Columbia, chances are you have a keen interest in whiskey. It’s the de facto spirit of the South, and on Oct. 7 the liquor is being celebrated. The 10th Great American Whiskey Fair is at 701 Whaley and features numerous (over 300, allegedly) tastings of the liquor, plus a BBQ dinner from Honey River Catering and Griffin Chophouse. Tickets run $90, and more info is at facebook.com/GreatAmericanWhiskeyFair. DAVID CLAREY
ART
Design Behind the Art
The Columbia Design League (CDL) welcomes Daniel Kershaw to the Columbia Museum of Art for a presentation called “Design Behind the Art.” Kershaw has been exhibition design manager for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for 30 years and, as such, is responsible for planning and building environments for up to a dozen shows annually, as well as renewing perpetually changing permanent collection galleries and other museum spaces. The Oct. 11 event begins with the reception at 6 p.m. and is $15 to attend (free for CDL members). Visit columbiamuseum.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
ALT COUNTRY
Ryan Griffin
Known for his hit song “Salt, Lime & Tequila,” new country artist Ryan Griffin comes to the Senate to charm the ears of Columbia. Bluesy, jazzy and funky, Griffin gives off the vibe that he will bring a show worth seeing. Come to the Senate to see this rising start perform a rocking set on Oct. 7 for doors at 8, music at 9. Grab a drink and a friend and get ready to rock your boots off. More information at thesenatecolumbia.com. EDEN PRIME
PUNK
Rejectioneers
Rejectioneers is a post-punk band based out of Columbia. Featuring members from several of South Carolina's prominent artists, they present a sound that is experienced, polished and mature. Although the sound is refined, the vocals, lyrics, melodies and overall emotion behind the songs shine through. They also don’t play live a whole lot. Their New Brookland Tavern Oct. 8 show with Crenshaw Pentecostal, Cicala and Whistler is their first in almost four years. Showtime is 7 p.m. and tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Visit newbrooklandtavern.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
DRINKING
Eight years of Swamp Cabbage Brewing
Has it really been eight years? The brewing company and taproom that sit just a few minutes from the State Fairgrounds will host a celebration Oct. 9 in honor of being around for eight years in the city. The event, which lasts from noon to 8 p.m., will feature live music, food and tons of beers. You'll also be able to get your hands on some commemorative glassware (gosh, I love commemorative glassware). You can find more information at swampcabbagebrewing.com. HANNAH WADE
FESTIVAL
Midlands Fall Plant & Flower Festival
From Oct. 7-9, the South Carolina State Farmers Market will host the Midlands Fall Plant & Flower Festival. An event for the whole family, this festival will feature flowers, plants, and food. Come ready to explore vendors from across the state and enjoy the open air market all day. For more information, please visit agriculture.sc.gov. EDEN PRIME