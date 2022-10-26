Columbia To-Do List (Oct. 25-Nov. 2): Halloween events galore and 'Ocean Calling'

CLASSICAL
Halloween at Hogwarts
Apparently, the Koger Center for the Arts has been doused in Polyjuice potion which has transformed the venue into the famous school for witchcraft and wizardry. The SC Philharmonic performs a selection macabre Halloween-themed favorites centered on composer John Williams’ delicately waltzing, haunting and nostalgic Hedwig’s Theme. Also on the bill are Williams’ pulsing main theme from Jaws, Bernard Herrmann’s stark and shrieking score for Hitchcock’s Psycho and more. Tickets for the Oct. 30 show start at $20. More info at kogercenterforthearts.com. PAT MORAN
BALLET
“Dracula: Ballet with a Bite”
Come to the “Ballet with a Bite” at the Koger Center on Oct. 28 and 29. This original ballet is performed by the Columbia City Ballet Company and is an interpretive twist on Bram Stoker’s classic epistolary novel. This decidedly PG-13 ballet is sure to provoke feelings of existential terror with its desirous scenes and artfully created drama. Tickets range from $35-$60 depending on seating. For more information and tickets visit kogercenterforthearts.com. EDEN PRIME
CLASSICAL
"Ocean Calling"
The University of South Carolina School of Music Recital Hall hosts the premiere of Columbia composer Meira Warshauer's Ocean Calling Trilogy for two pianos. Faculty member Phillip Bush and guest artist Elizabeth Loparits man the keyboards for the performance of Ocean Calling I: Waves and Currents, Ocean Calling II: From the Depths and Ocean Calling III: The Giant Blue. The multi-media cycle suggests the vastness, energy and mystery of the sea. Admission is free for the Oct. 27 concert. More info at sc.edu. PAT MORAN
HALLOWEEN
Spooky happenings at local bars
What's a better combination than alcohol, cheap Halloween decorations and risqué costumes? There are great spots around Columbia to celebrate All Hallows Eve. Bang Back Pinball Lounge in the Five Points neighborhood will host a lock-in pinball tournament. For $30, you'll get a wristband that allots you two buffet-style meals, drink mixers and free play games. The 13-hour long event will last from midnight on Oct. 29 until 1 p.m. Oct. 30. More information can be found on the bar's Instagram page. Another spot you'll want to hit this Halloween weekend? The Whig. The beloved, subterranean dive bar just across from the Statehouse (1200 Main St.) will close for good after this Halloween, making it the last time you can celebrate the holiday there. They'll be celebrating through the weekend in typical Whig fashion. Need more? Just find a different haunt to check out around town. The happenings are everywhere. HANNAH WADE
COUNTRY
Craig Morgan
Two things differentiate Craig Morgan from other country music chart-toppers: An air of easy-going sentimentality and strong ties to the military. After a 10-year stint in the army, the Tennessee native undertook a music career, inspired by his father, a professional country bassist. Cracking the Billboard Country Top 40 with "Something to Write Home About.” Morgan subsequently eclipsed that success with his laid-back No. 1 single, “That's What I Love About Sunday.” Tickets are $50 for the Oct. 28 show. More info at harbisontheatre.org. PAT MORAN
HARDCORE
Scowl
You know a hardcore band is badass when the band members only go by first names and the songs average less than one minute in length. Welcome to the brutal world of Scowl, a Santa Cruz, Calif., hardcore band that will be bringing their fast, heavy, chaotic noise to New Brookland Tavern tonight. They’ll be joined by similarly hardcore-ish bands Anklebiter, Restraining Order and Girls Knife Out. The Oct. 28 showtime is 7 p.m. and admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Visit newbrooklandtavern.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
FUNDRAISER
Guignard Brick Works Dinner
On Oct. 26, put your money towards your belly and something worthwhile. The Cayce Beautification Foundation is hosting a ticketed dinner to support the making of a mural on the Blossom Street Bridge that will be visible for the Cayce Riverwalk. The meal is hosted by farm-to-table experts Honey River Catering, so you know that you'll leave satisfied in sustenance — and also in your mind, for supporting some public art. Tickets run a slick $100. More info at eventbrite.com. DAVID CLAREY
THEATER
Closing run of “Rocky Horror Show”
For fans of theater and novices alike, “Rocky Horror Show” is a classic you can’t miss. Come to Columba’s beloved Trustus Theatre through Oct. 29 for the final run of this iconic show. This raucous and risqué musical is bound to please audiences and create a distinctly seasonal mood for each attendee. Tickets are available online for $70 and if you need more information feel free to visit trustus.org. EDEN PRIME
ART
Gallery Talk with Dr. Nancy Toslon
If you're interested in the Columbia art community, you won’t want to miss this gallery talk. On Oct. 30, the Columbia Museum of Art will welcome CMA Commissioner and University of South Carolina’s Assistant Director of African American Studies Dr. Nancy Tolson, as she celebrates the works of Elizabeth Catlett and friends in The Art of Elizabeth Catlett: From the Collection of Samella Lewis. The gallery talk will last from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to CMA members and registrants. For more information, visit columbiamuseum.org. HALLIE HAYES
CLASSICAL
Ears Wide Open presents The New Sounds Quartet
The “Ears Wide Open” concert series rolls on at Curiosity Coffee Bar with a performance by The New Sounds Quartet, playing something called “The Sound Of Texture.” This event will present a program of eclectic and colorful contemporary pieces played by members of the New Music Quartet in residence at the university. Each piece will be paired with bespoke treats by Curiosity Coffee Bar. This Oct. 26 program will be an exploration in what music “feels” like, and how food can serve as a vehicle to help us experience it. Showtime is 5 p.m. and the event is free. Visit facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
DANCE
Halloween Dance Party
Not sure how to celebrate Halloween this year? Don’t worry, Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin Parlor has you covered, and food is involved. On Oct. 29, head out to the music store for a Halloween dance party! Tunes will be played and everyone is invited to bring a dish to share. Halloween costumes are highly encouraged, as you can even enter a costume contest. The event is accepting $10 donations at the door. More information at billsmusicshop.com. HALLIE HAYES
FOLK
Front Porch Swing w/ The Chris Compton Band
Looking for a low-key afternoon of music and relaxation? Why not head over to 1013 Duke Ave. on Oct. 30 and enjoy a couple hours of tunes courtesy of The Jasper Project and The Chris Compton Band. Compton and Co. are performing as part of The Jasper Project’s “Front Porch Swing” series, which is hosted by poet Al Black. Showtime is 2 p.m. and it promises to be a fun time with one of the local legends of Columbia music. Visit facebook.com/JasperProjectColumbia for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
COMEDY
Topher’s Movie Mockery
Sure, you like making fun of bad movies. We all do. But sometimes you’re just too tired to riff. Well, why not watch some professionals do it? Topher’s Movie Mockery night at the Art Bar on Oct. 31 takes some local comedians and throws bad movies at them to riff, react and reply to. The special Halloween edition of Movie Mockery Night features “The Ice Cream Man,” a 1995 direct-to-video slasher flick featuring Clint Howard. Showtime is 9 p.m. and it’s free, though donations are always welcome. Visit artbarsc.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS