Columbia To-Do List (Oct. 19-25): Mt. Joy and Steve Hofstetter headline this week's events

FOLK
Mt. Joy
There are few experiences as spiritual as listening to Mt. Joy's "Astrovan" for the first time. It's one of the band's more popular songs that suggests Jesus is a pot-smoking hippy who drives an astrovan in the clouds. You'll get to experience that (and all the band's other free-flowing, folk-rock jams) Oct. 20 at The Township Auditorium when the band comes to town. The Thursday evening show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $32.50. For more information, visit thetownship.org. HANNAH WADE
COMEDY
Steve Hofstetter
Author, columnist and comedian Steve Hofstetter can lay claim to be the late great, James Brown’s successor to the title “the hardest-working man in show business” Hofstetter’s blizzard of accomplishments includes being the original columnist for collegehumor.com, releasing multiple comedy albums, acting in movies and writing humor columns for the New York Times, Sports Illustrated and the NHL. He’s also been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize — and that’s no joke. Tickets for the Oct. 21 show start at $23. More info at thesenatecolumbia.com. PAT MORAN
BLUES-EXPLOSION
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Come to New Brookland Tavern on Oct. 19 to see the blues-explosion band, John Spencer and the HITmakers. Loud, fun, jammy and bizarre are just a few of the terms you could use to describe the dynamic sound of this group. They're punctuated by the band SUBSONICS, a groovy compilation of sound that you won’t want to miss. Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 at the door. Doors at 7 p.m. For more information, please visit facebook.com/NBTavern. EDEN PRIME
MUSIC
Earlejam
Fall is (finally) here and that means it’s local festival time. The amphitheater at Earlewood Park is hosting Earlejam 2022 on Sunday, Oct. 23, with musical performances from Rich Owensby, Harry & the Hootenannies and the Danielle Howle Trio. But you know a good fall festival is about more than just the music. Los Chicanos Food Truck, Dae’s Delicious Dogs, Carrie Vine’s Homemade Treats and Curiosity Coffee Bar will be on hand with food, dessert and a selection of beer and wine. Earlejam runs 1-6 p.m. and is free to attend. Visit facebook.com/earlejam for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
THEATER
“Much Ado About Nothing”
The South Carolina Shakespeare Company, a mainstay of Midlands outdoor entertainment for nearly 30 years, is blazing new trails and performing in new venues. Check out favorite local performers such as Katie Mixon, George Dinsmore and Tracy Steele in the Bard's "Much Ado About Nothing," presented live in the scenic gardens of the historic Hampton Preston House at 1615 Blanding St. on Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. They then return to the Riverwalk Amphitheater for shows on Oct. 29 and 30. More info at shakespearesc.org. AUGUST KRICKEL
BEER
Oktoberfest at WECO
Just when you thought all of the Oktoberfest events and offerings had passed, there's WECO Bottle and Biergarten to lift your spirits. The bottle shop and biergarten will host a weekend Oktoberfest celebration from Oct. 21-23. They'll have traditional German beers and double the usual food truck offerings at the spot for the free event. Remember that there's parking just up the street from the biergarten if the lot fills up. Stay safe and, one more time for the people in the back, prost! More info at wecobeer.com. HANNAH WADE
STAND-UP
Laughs Out Back
Join The War Mouth crew on Oct. 20 for Laughs Out Back: a patio-centric comedy-filled evening of drinks, food and community at the Cottontown staple bar and restaurant. Featuring local standup talent and locally sourced gourmet food and beverages, this is a night of outdoor entertainment you won’t want to miss. Come at 8:03 p.m. (yes, you read that right) on the dot for this event, weather permitting (there is a rain plan). For more details visit thewarmouth.com or check out their social media. EDEN PRIME
CLASSICAL
"Elements"
Although wind may seem the predominant element here — this is, after all, a concert by the USC Wind Ensemble — there’s plenty of fire provided by this group of young musicians and three conductors. The program includes Arthur Bird’s triumphant “Allegro con fuoco,” Jennifer Jolley’s modernist “Questions to Heaven” and Julie Giroux’s restless, “Symphony No. 5, Elements.” The set’s centerpiece, however, is the world premiere of Intarsia, a new piece by Professor of Composition John Fitz Rogers. The Oct. 23 concert is free. More info at kogercenterforthearts.com. PAT MORAN
MUSIC/TALK
Folk Fabulous State Fair
On Oct. 22, the South Carolina State Fair will play host to the Folk Fabulous State Fair performance. A group of performers will play drums, sing and dance in a performance that brings about 14 Native American tribes together. Following the performance, there will be an inter-tribal panel discussion as well. More info at facebook.com/OfficialWassamaw. DAVID CLAREY
JAZZ
Spike Wilner
In conjunction with ColaJazz Foundation, the Koger Center hosts Live in the Lobby Jazz featuring pianist Spike Wilner. Inspired to tackle the keys after hearing Scott Joplin’s rags, Michael “Spike” Wilner developed into a bold hard bop pianist with a boundless musical imagination. A fixture in his native New York City’s club scene, Wilner has toured with the Artie Shaw Orchestra, the Glenn Miller Orchestra and Maynard Furgeson's ”Big Bop Nouveu” band. Tickets for the Oct. 18 show are $23. More info at kogercenterforthearts.com. PAT MORAN
INDIE
Daniel Nennellee
If you like smooth indie music, you won’t want to miss Daniel Nennellee’s Oct. 23 show. Known for hit songs like “Pick and Choose,” Daniel Nennellee will take the New Brookland Tavern stage to serenade listeners with his acoustic jams as part of his More Lovely Together Tour. Doors at 6 p.m. and tickets start at $12. More information at facebook.com/NBTavern. HALLIE HAYES
OYSTERS, again
Oysterfest
I said it last week and I'll say it again, nothing goes together better than oysters and beer. OK, so maybe that's not a thing, but if another brewery is jumping in on the action (after River Rat Brewery hosted one in recent weeks) then that's got to mean that the combination is something special. At Swamp Cabbage Brewing's upcoming Oysterfest for $35, you'll get access to all-you-can-eat oysters, 3-7 p.m. Oct. 23. For more information (and tickets) visit swampcabbagebrewing.com. HANNAH WADE
THEATER/CABARET
“Picnic in the Park”
Town Theatre's Picnic in the Park cabaret series returns to Pinetree Park in Forest Acres, with hour-long performances set for 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 and 28. Up this weekend are songs from Shannon Scruggs and Scott Vaughn, the leads from Always, Patsy Cline and The Music Man respectively, followed by Rebecca Seezen (Mamma Mia!, Les Misérables) and Lee Martin (Hello Dolly, Hairspray) on Oct. 28. More info at towntheatre.com. AUGUST KRICKEL
HOLIDAY
Diwali Kickoff Party
The Columbia Museum of Art on Oct. 20 celebrates the Indian festival of lights on Boyd Plaza. This free event offers the chance to listen to Bollywood and bhangra tunes from DJ Lalit. Get a henna tattoo by Jugna Verma, design a traditional rangoli design with colored powder and so much more. The event starts at 6 p.m., and it’s one you won’t want to miss. More info at columbiamuseum.org. HALLIE HAYES
PLANTS
Spooky Terrarium Workshop
As we get into the fall season, life just keeps getting better — from coffee shops unveiling pumpkin-spiced drinks to breweries holding Oktoberfest celebrations and now Gardener's Outpost will host a Spooky Terrarium Workshop to celebrate the Halloween season. For $35, you'll get to decorate a miniature haunted graveyard terrarium. The Oct. 20 event starts at 6:30 p.m. and more information, including ticket information, can be found at gardenersoutpost.com. HANNAH WADE