Columbia To-Do List (Oct. 12-Oct. 18): Pitbull, Post Malone, State Fair, SC Pride, oh my

FAIR TIME
South Carolina State Fair
Like the seasons that come and go every year, the South Carolina State Fair is back again for its 153rd year in action. Whether you're hoping for a date night or family fun, this is the place to do it, as there’s food, entertainment, a petting zoo, rides galore, a circus and more. A new emphasis on local entertainment is here as well at its stages, with local and regional acts taking the bulk of the performance slots. This year's fair will run Oct. 13-23. Hours and ticket prices vary. More information at scstatefair.org. HALLIE HAYES
LGBTQ+
Famously Hot South Carolina Pride
They don't call Columbia famously hot for no reason. And they don't call the largest pride festival in the state, hosted here in Columbia this weekend, famously hot for no reason, either. This weekend, Oct. 14-15, the 33rd annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride festival will take place and you won't want to miss it. From the impressive live music offerings — from Natasha Bedingfield (of "Pocketful of Sunshine" success) to rapper CupcakKe — to the cool activities like drag shows and food and drink offerings, it'll be a fun weekend of celebrating loving who ya love. For more information on the entire weekend's festivities, check out scpride.org. HANNAH WADE
POP/RAP
Post Malone
Serving up sweet melodies, plenty of hooks and an unfettered id, Post Malone has gone from a hot mess novelty act to a nine-time Grammy nominee in less than a decade. Malone’s debut viral hit “White Iverson” is a slurred delight, but critics expected it to be a one-hit wonder. Instead, Malone — born Austin Post — tossed his love of rap, hard rock and country into a musical blender and crafted a sturdy career. The show will be held at the Colonial Life Arena at 8 p.m. on Oct. 15. Tickets start at $110. More info at coloniallifearena.com. PAT MORAN
POP/HIP-HOP
Pitbull
Grammy-winning bilingual rapper Pitbull borrowed and/or assimilated Southern rap, west coast g-funk, reggaeton, party pop and crunk to devise a Latin-infused club-friendly sound that dominated charts in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Despite gaining his lyrical facility through studying Cuban poetry and releasing albums with weighty titles like Global Warming and Climate Change, Pitbull is focused less on a green new deal and more on setting dance floors aflame. The show will be held at the Colonial Life Arena at 8 p.m. on Oct. 12. Tickets start at $25. More info at coloniallifearena.com. PAT MORAN
ART/MUSIC
Rosewood Art and Music Festival
Columbia’s late summer and fall seasons are filled with neighborhood festivals, but few hit the scale of the Rosewood Art and Music Festival on Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The all-day festival is a slate of creative events, along with some food trucks slinging their fare. This year, the festival features artists like Lang Owen, who released a striking folk rock album earlier this year, and others like SLim Pickens and Cletus Baltimore. It’s free, too. More info at rosewoodfestival.com. DAVID CLAREY
BEER
SC Best of Craft Beer Festival
This weekend the state's brewer's guild kicks off its inaugural Best of SC Craft Beer festival in the heart of downtown. There will be a slew of both local and regional breweries represented at the event, 2-5 p.m. Oct. 15. General admission tickets, which are $55, gets you access to unlimited beer tasting and the VIP ticket, which will run you $85, includes food and beer along with early entry. For more information, visit facebook.com/scbrewers. HANNAH WADE
METAL
Daikaiju
There’s a lot of gimmicks to the Huntsville, Alabama-based Daikaiju–pseudonyms, kabuki masks, communicating only by hand signals, etc. — but the reason they all work is that the band is utterly electrifying in performances, breathing (often-literal) fire into their prog-tinged surf rock compositions with dazzling skill and verve. It’s the kind of band begging to be experienced live, up close and personal. Luckily for you, the quartet plays New Brookland Tavern on Oct. 18. Cover is $13. The bands Abacus and Burrito Wolf will open. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN
CONVERSATION
Making Black America — Through The Grapevine
In Henry Louis Gates’ “Making Black America,” the documentary series explores Black excellence and “Black people’s ability to collectively prosper (and) defy white supremacy.” South Carolina ETV is hosting a screening of the program at 7 p.m. on Oct 13 at 701 Center for Contemporary Art. It features a prior reception at the gallery’s exhibition “Oppositional Free Gazing” and a subsequent panel discussion that is shaping up to be excellent as well. Free Times/Post and Courier Columbia regular columnist Preach Jacobs, who also works at SCETV, is joining with 701 CCA’s director Michaela Pilar Brown, Free Gazing artist Tarish Pipkin (Jeghetto), and Dr. Napoleon Wells. Listen and learn something. More info at eventbrite.com. DAVID CLAREY
PUNK ROCK
Anergy
It’s an old-school punk-rock special at the Art Bar this Saturday, Oct. 15, as both Charleston’s Anergy and Columbia’s Brandy and the Butcher bring their raucous and pummeling energy to the robot-starring energy to the Vista stage. Of the two, Anergy leans most directly in the punk lane, with just a tinge of grunge and hardcore shades to keep things interesting, while B&B incorporate more classic hard-rock riffage and pizazz to their original tunes. New Columbia band Five OHM also plays in support. Doors at 8 p.m., cover is $6. More info at artbarsc.com. KYLE PETERSEN
CLASSICAL
Musical Escapes!
The Palmetto Chamber Orchestra and its maestra Suzanna Pavlovsky, a fixture around the area’s classical scene, is opening its new season with “Musical Escapes!” The performance runs through Rossini, Elgar and Arriaga. The Oct. 16 event starts at 6 p.m. at Incarnation Lutheran Church. Tickets run $15 for general admission or $25 for VIP tickets. More info at palmettochamberorchestra.org. DAVID CLAREY
COVER/POP/HIP-HOP
Beyonce tribute show
Have you been waiting to see the queen of pop live but haven’t had the opportunity? Well, we may not have Queen B in the flesh, but we have the next best thing. On Oct. 13, New Brookland Tavern will host its next iteration of its recent slate of cover shows, with a Beyonce tribute show You don’t have to be a single lady to go, but be prepared to dance either way. Hit songs, live covers and booze — what more could you ask for? Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $15. More information at https://www.facebook.com/NBTavern. HALLIE HAYES
CLASSICAL/BEER
Swamp Cabbage Chamber Crawl
The Chamber Crawl series continues on. The South Carolina Philharmonic’s way of moving performances out of the symphony halls and into local pubs has been a regular occurrence since it started earlier this year. The series, which puts smaller sets of musicians together in informal performances, now is at Swamp Cabbage on Oct. 16. The local brewery recently celebrated its 8th anniversary, so the festivities keep on going. The concert is at 3 p.m., with doors opening at 2 p.m. and the general admission tickets run you $20. More info at scphilharmonic.com. DAVID CLAREY
OYSTERS
River Rat's Oyster Roast
You know what they say — there's nothing that goes better together than oysters and beer. Maybe no one says that, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a good combo. So head over to River Rat Brewery, a well-known spot just a stone's throw from Williams Brice football stadium, is hosting an oyster roast. For $75, you'll get access to a handful of menu offerings like oysters, barbecue and coleslaw (among others) as well as two beer tickets. The Oct. 14 event starts at 6 p.m. and features live music. More information can be found at facebook.com/riverrat.brewery. HANNAH WADE