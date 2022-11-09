Columbia To-Do List (Nov. 9-15): Arts & Draughts is back and jokester Joe Gatto comes to town

MUSIC/DRINKS
Arts & Draughts
Your favorite museum party returns to the Columbia Museum of Art. You can’t beat live music and a cash bar together, and the lineup for this edition of the CMA’s series is impressive. There will be performances by “sonic adventurers” Autocorrect, funk music group Leone & The Ascension, a dose of indie-rock from Athens, Georgia’s Monsoon, and venerable Columbia hip-hop institution/DJ Preach Jacobs will be in the house as well. Admission is $10 ($5 for CMA members) and showtime is 7 p.m. for the Nov. 11 event. Visit columbiamuseum.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
SOUL
Southern Soul Music Festival
The fest brings swing, swagger, heart and soul to historic Township Auditorium with a bill topped by “King of Swing” Tucka, who tips his cap to the smooth, pillow-talking R&B of Barry White. Calvin Richardson, Lebrado, Sir Charles Jones, Pokey Bear, FatDaddy, Nellie Travis, Ronnie Bell and King George round out the program, hosted by comic Marvin Dixon. Tickets for the Nov. 12 celebration are $79.50 and up. More info at thetownship.org. PAT MORAN
FESTIVAL
Devine Night Out
The annual Devine Night Out is a celebration of one of the city’s coolest shopping districts, with a spat of local shops and restaurants offering deals. For instance, do you need a new mattress? Best Mattress can hook you up with a heck of a deal. Or, if you’re thirsty, Cantina 76 will have drink deals. The Nov. 10 event will begin at 5 p.m. A trolley will take you up and down the district, so you can leave your car parked the whole night. For more information, visit devinestreetcolumbia.com. HANNAH WADE
COMEDY
Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy
In his former sketch comedy troupe, The Tenderloins, Joe Gatto and cohorts Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano struck paydirt with their smash TV show Impractical Jok-ers, testing each other with public dares and cringe-worthy punishments. Now with his Night of Comedy tour, Gatto has accepted the greatest challenge of all — going solo. It’s a suitably bold act for the funnyman and Two Cool Moms podcaster. Tickets for the Nov. 12 show start at $37.75. More info at kogercenterforthearts.com. PAT MORAN
CULTURE
Day of the Dead Festival
On Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Columbia Museum of Art will host a Day of the Dead Festival for all ages during the Soda City Market. This traditional Mexican festival celebrates the life of the departed with food, beverage and festivities. Head over to the museum’s Boyd Plaza to join in the fun on Saturday morning. There will be a day of the dead altar where guests can light candles and say a prayer for deceased loved ones. For more information visit columbiamuseum.org. EDEN PRIME
JAZZ
Onstage with Rod Foster and Company's Motown Live
Enjoy the sounds on Motown that you all know and love performed by Rod Foster and Company as you join them Onstage at the Koger Center for the arts. If you were in the audience for one of the performances of Columbia City Ballet's Motown Ballet earlier this year, then you heard Rod Foster and Company perform Motown classics live. These performances were so popular that the Koger Center for the Arts asked Rod Foster and Company to return to the stage and perform the music from the ballet among other Motown hits. The Nov. 10 showtime is 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $28. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
DRAG
Kings N' Beans Drag Show
If you can't find something at Curiosity Coffee you'd like to do (be it a trivia night hosted by Black Nerd Mafia or their recently held cocktail competition with local bars around town), then there might be something wrong with you. The coffee shop that's become synonymous with community will host a drag show Nov. 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The show is put on by Columbia Kings N' Things, a local community of drag kings and hyper queens. It'll feature folks like Han D Mann and Marty McGuy. Cover is $5, and all ages are welcome. More information can be found at facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar. HANNAH WADE
COUNTRY
Sell Out's Debut
If you’re a fan of live, new music, you won’t want to miss this, as on Nov. 11, Columbia’s American pop-punk band Sell Out will make their debut. The group is playing at the Vista’s Carolina Western Pub, and it’s the perfect opportunity to drink, dance and, just maybe, discover your new favorite artist. Doors open at 7 p.m., and a cover may be charged at the door. More information at carolinawesternpub.com. HALLIE HAYES
THEATRE
“The Damned, The Desperate, and The Downtrodden”
Musical theater has a knack for making us groove in somewhat inexplicably addictive ways, and the students from the University of South Carolina’s music school are taking advantage of that dynamic. They are banding together for a free performance composed of selections from three major musicals: “Hadestown”, “Les Miserables” and “Cabaret.” The Nov. 14 show takes place at the school of music’s recital hall and starts at 7:30 p.m. More info at sc.edu. DAVID CLAREY
PUNK
HR of Bad Brains
Paul Hudson, better known as HR, was not the original vocalist for Bad Brains, but he’s the hammer that drove the spike home for these Black punk rock pioneers. With blistering bursts of lacerating hardcore punk dive-bombing into languid loops of deep reggae, Bad Brains invented their own soundscape, one that seduced with hypnotic dub before lacerating with shrapnel riffs and righteous integrity. Tickets for the Nov. 11 show are $20-$25. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. PAT MORAN
THEATRE
“The World You Left Behind”
Returning to live performance on the stage of the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College after nearly three years, WOW (Walking On Water) Productions debuts an original work, “The World You Left Behind,” written and directed by founder Tangie Brickhouse-Beaty. Beaty's work tackles contemporary urban issues with a message of inspiration, and this show promises to share "insight on faith, family and love from the perspective of youth and adults." It's performed from Nov. 11-13. More info at wowproduction.org. AUGUST KRICKEL
ARTS
Songwriters in the Round
Femme-centric co-working and studio space Femme X Columbia will be hosting “A Trio of Duos” Songwriters in the Round Event on Nov. 11. Tickets are available in advance for $15 or $20 at the door. This event takes place at 6 p.m. at 1501 Richland St. and is open to anyone, with duos from Admiral Radio and Finnegan Bell, and Ashley and Travis Wright performing. This Nashville-style storytelling and musical event will feature a food truck, cozy fires and merchandise from the artists. For more information visit femmexcolumbia.com. EDEN PRIME
MUSEUM
Accessibility Morning - The Very Hungry Caterpillar
On Nov. 12, the State Museum is offering a quieter, sensory-friendly event for all families. This free event allows guests who are neurodiverse, autistic or have other disabilities to experience the State Museum without the hustle and bustle of the everyday crowd. The event offers four floors of exhibitions and displays and free special activities like a character meet-and-greet with The Very Hungry Caterpillar, and sensory-friendly planetarium and 4D shows. The event starts at 9 a.m. More info at scmuseum.org. HALLIE HAYES