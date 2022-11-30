Columbia To-Do List (Nov. 30- Dec. 6): Carolina Lights, First Thursday and CMA Gala

ART
CMA Gala
Columbia is home to an array of local, talented artists creating art of all forms, and the Columbia Museum of Art is spending a night dedicated to that. On Dec. 3, the museum will host the CMA Gala. The event is a night to celebrate creativity with dancing, cocktails, food and art. Plus, enjoy live music from some Columbia favorites, Fantasy and DJ Sam. Tickets cost $175 ($150 for CMA members) More information at columbiamuseum.org. HALLIE HAYES
FOOD
Foodees Food and Culture Festival
If you thought that food truck festivals only happened in the heat of the summer, you were wrong. Foodees Festival will come to Columbia Dec. 3 and 4. The free event, featuring a handful of food trucks, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The food-centric event will happen at the South Carolina Educational TV (SCETV) office right near Williams Brice football stadium. For more info, visit foodeesfest.com. HANNAH WADE
HOLIDAY
Holiday Planetarium Lighting
It’s that time of year for holiday festivities and sparkling lights. The South Carolina Museum will showcase their Holiday Planetarium Lights with a special event on Dec. 1. This event gives children of all ages the opportunity to enjoy the “Winter Stars Live Sky” planetarium experience. There will also be a special showing of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4-D,” a special craft for kids to participate in and more! At 6:45 p.m., all event-goers can watch the planetarium dome transform into a magical snow globe. This is a “pay as you may” event with a set price of $5 for both the 4D and planetarium shoes. More information at scmuseum.org. HALLIE HAYES
ART
Philip Mullen opening
The large scale acrylic painter Phillip Mullen is an artist of many accolades. He’s a professor emeritus at the University of South Carolina, has work featured in galleries and museums (including USC) across the United States and received a lifetime achievement award. In some cases, his work has been as wide as 15 feet across. Let’s put it bluntly: it’s big work from a big time local artist. But, now, Mullen’s work is being featured in a new gallery, the humble Rob Shaw Gallery and Framing in West Columbia. The months-long exhibit opens on Dec. 2. More info can be found at facebook.com/robshawgallery. DAVID CLAREY
HOLIDAY
Carolina Lights
The South Carolina State Fairgrounds is bringing back their Carolina Lights drive through holiday light show. This event is a fantastical array of lights, with over 100 individual LED light displays all in the holiday theme. Tickets can be purchased online with pricing at $15 a car from Sept. 7-Dec. 3 and $20 from Dec. 4-16. Mini-bus tickets are $35 and vehicles over 25 passengers cost $70. More information at scstatefair.org. HALLIE HAYES
BEER
Steel Hands Fourth Anniversary Party
In classic Steel Hands fashion, the Cayce brewery will celebrate being open for four years with a party – live music on two stages, special beer releases and plenty of good food to go around. The event is free to attend, but the brewery will offer a VIP package for $90 a person. More information can be found at facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing. HANNAH WADE
HOLIDAY
Snowball Festival Carnival
South Carolina may not get much snow, but that’s not going to stop Lexington’s Snowball Festival Carnival. Kids and adults alike can channel the contagious Christmas enthusiasm of Buddy the Elf from “Elf” — who will show at the carnival — while writing letters to Santa, getting their faces painted and going on festive rides. The free carnival begins at 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the Icehouse Amphitheater, with “Elf” showing at 5:30 p.m. Visit icehouseamphiteater.com for more info. SKYLAR LAIRD
R&B
Fantasia
Say what you will about the show “American Idol,” but its winners have some serious staying power. Take Fantasia, for example. It’s been 18 years since she took home the top prize on the show, but she’s managed to hang around, scoring hit R&B singles, Grammy awards and stints on Broadway in “The Color Purple” and “After Midnight.” Her powerful, emotive vocals will no doubt be a full throttle for her Dec. 2 performance at the Township Auditorium. Showtime is 8 p.m., with special guest Case opening. Tickets range from $71.50-$177. Visit thetownship.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
ROCK/FUNDRAISER
Bass and Bells
Make sure to head over to New Brookland Tavern for this MIS fundraiser and rock out for a good cause. Join Hey Johnny Park: A Foo Fighters Tribute Band, The Third Floor, Manning Feldner and CME Redtails for a great post-Thanksgiving, pre-Xmas blowout that will satisfy that charitable urge we all get around the holidays. Plus you can belt along to “My Hero” and “Best Of You” at the top of your lungs in a sweaty club instead of a packed arena. What could be better? The Dec. 3 showtime is 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Visit newbrooklandtavern.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
ART/MUSIC
First Thursday
The best bargain in town is back with extended hours to the CMA, and the Boyd Plaza blowout featuring live music and The Whig's last beer garden. It’s also a golden opportunity to check out two of the museum’s stellar exhibits. “European Splendors” features Italian art from the medieval to the Baroque period. “The Art of Elizabeth Catlett” celebrates the artist’s activism in support of women, African Americans, and Mexican laborers. Admission to the Dec. 1 event is free. For more info, check out columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN
COUNTRY
Hardy
You have to hand it to Michael Hardy. After writing hits for acts including Florida Georgia Line, the self-styled “proud redneck” launched a solo career that threads the needle between two incongruous tent poles of contemporary country music – grimy country with razor wire raunch and soaring arena rock. That Hardy can crank out feel-good tunes without the smug swagger of bro country is all the more impressive. Tickets for the Dec. 3 show start at $39.50. More info at thetownship.org. PAT MORAN
HOLIDAY/THEATER
A Christmas Carol
No Christmas is complete without some iteration of this holiday classic, whether it’s the original story by Charles Dickens, the Muppet adaptation or, in this case, a live musical performance by Columbia Children’s Theatre. With music by Alan Menken, whose music appears in Disney classics and “Little Shop of Horrors,” and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, who wrote the whimsical “Seussical” musical, this show will be sure to emphasize the “carol” part of its title. See it at 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Harbison Theatre. Tickets are $15. Visit harbisontheatre.org for more info. SKYLAR LAIRD
MUSIC
Chamber Crawl at Loveland Coffee
If you're looking to enjoy a warm cup of coffee while listening to a peaceful ensemble, Loveland Coffee will have that for you this week. As a part of the SC Philharmonic's Chamber Crawl series, they'll be sending a string quartet to the coffee shop. The Dec. 4 event will begin at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online for $20 (you can add on snacks and a coffee for extra). More information (and tickets) can be found at scphilharmonic.com. HANNAH WADE