Columbia To-Do List (Nov. 24-30): Holiday shopping, Pi'erre Bourne and Skanksgiving

ROCK

The Mezz, Bad Weather States and Dylan Swinson

Columbia’s Art Bar is back with another live music Saturday, and this time they’re bringing alternative rock to the stage. On Nov. 27, The Mezz, Bad Weather States and Dylan Swinson all take the Art Bar stage with music ranging from rock, alternative rock and pop-punk — a great opportunity to get all your grunge feels in one show while sipping on Art Bar's infamous shot and beer deal. The show starts at 8 p.m. and a cover charge will be taken at the door. More information at artbarsc.com. HALLIE HAYES

THEATER

“Intimate Apparel”

If you're down in the Vista after some Black Friday shopping or even if you're nowhere near the area — the closing run of “Intimate Apparel” at Trustus Theatre may be just the change of pace you need after a surfeit of Thanksgiving overindulgence. Pulitzer-winner Lynn Nottage's acclaimed stage play follows the adventures of a humble African American seamstress amid the changing social, economic and racial environment of early 20th-century New York. Two performances remain on Nov. 26 and 27. Tickets $23-$28. More info at Trustus.org. AUGUST KRICKEL

HIP-HOP/RAP

Pi’erre Bourne

Although Pi’erre Bourne is technically from Columbia, the producer-rapper is a product of the Atlanta scene through and through. Although he’s got a budding solo career in his own right, it is his work behind the boards which is a big deal, as he’s the beatmaker behind a slew of big hits, most notably for Playboi Carti and 6ix9ine which feature his signature, airy melodies paired with cinematic trap beats. Expect plenty of material from his latest studio album, the star-studded "The Life of Pi'erre 5." Tickets are $25, music starts at 7:30 p.m for the Nov. 28 show. More info at sc.edu. KYLE PETERSEN

THEATER

"Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story"

Buddy Holly was an unparalleled guitarist and songwriter — arguably the very first rock ‘n' roll star. Holly drew on pop culture for songwriting inspiration before the notion of pop culture even existed (His “That’ll Be the Day” is a shoutout to John Wayne’s dialog in "The Searchers."). The Newberry Opera House features performances of over 20 Holly hits in a production tracing his meteoric rise and tragic fall. Tickets $35 - $55 for the Nov. 30 show. More info at Newberryoperahouse.com. PAT MORAN

ROCK

Skanksgiving

What better way to end Black Friday rush than with live music? On Nov. 26, New Brookland Tavern is bringing Skanksgiving featuring a range of artists such as Charlie Boy, Secret Shame, Powder Horns and Flower Shopping — all powerhouse performances with dynamic vocals and beautiful instrumentals. The event begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. HALLIE HAYES

SHOPPING

Curiosity Coffee Holiday Market

With the holiday season in full swing, it’s time to start looking for presents. Visit Curiosity Coffee Bar on Nov. 24 to shop the Outdoor Holiday Market for local tastes and gifts to check off your list. The Parking Lot Party starts at 5 p.m. with local vendors and crafters, as well as live music, food and, of course, coffee. More info at curiositycoffeebar.com. STEPHEN PASTIS

BEER

Black Beer Friday

On Nov. 26, Black Friday will be in full swing. This year, though, get your shopping on done virtually and instead head to local breweries. Black Friday has become a de facto stout/porter/all dark things drinkable in the craft beer industry. West Columbia’s WECO Bottle and Biergarten is slated to have an expansive offering and local breweries are sure to take part too. DAVID CLAREY

RAP

Fantastic 4 Event at Main Course

The Columbia rap scene is showcasing some of its favorites at the Main Course on Nov. 27 with the Fantastic Four series event, featuring Kasino, Fat Rat Da Czar, Milah and Rock Ransom. Presented by Love, Peace and Hip-Hop, a nonprofit organization which helps local musicians, these four artists will be performing starting at 7 p.m., with tickets starting at $15. More info at maincoursesc.com. STEPHEN PASTIS

CLASSICAL

USC Symphony Orchestra: A Confession of the Soul Concert

The USC Symphony’s final performance of the fall semester opens with a sweeping fanfare of “Amazing Grace,” a lovely way to showcase the power of a full orchestra before launching into the main part of the program, Concerto for Flute and Orchestra in G major by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (you might have heard of him), and a symphony from Finnish composer Jean Sibelius. The performance will also feature guest artist Blair Francis Paponiu on flute. Tickets for the general public are $30 and the Nov. 30 program starts at 7:30 p.m. More info at sc.edu. KYLE PETERSEN

SHOPPING

Black Friday Flea

Friday evenings at the NOMA Warehouse have become a mecca for the hip Cottontown crowd, who turn out for the weekly NOMA Flea, a lively pop-up market with the work of local artists, artisans and crafts workers for sale alongside vintage antiques and curios, plus some funky and eclectic threads. A special Black Friday Flea (on Nov. 26, of course) promises live music, food, drinks, pictures with Santa, and the official lighting of their Christmas tree. More info at facebook.com/nomawarehouse. AUGUST KRICKEL

JAZZ

Bourbon and Blues

The Joint is bringing a night of jazz and drinks with their Bourbon and Blues event on Nov. 26. The event will feature a performance by jazz artist Will Freed, a four-course meal and a bourbon pairing. Freed will be followed by a live jazz and blues band to end the night. The event begins at 6 p.m. and tickets range from $50 to $90, More info at thejointsc.com. HALLIE HAYES

COMEDY

Rodney Perry

A temporary job tending patients in a Veterans Affairs hospital changed the trajectory of Rodney Perry’s life. He befriended an amputee who asked Perry why he wasn’t following his passion. Perry promptly ramped up his efforts to make it in comedy, opening for Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey. He landed a sidekick spot on "The Mo'Nique Show," and a role in "Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family." Tickets $15 for the shows between Nov. 26 - 28. More info at comedyhouse.us. PAT MORAN

COUNTRY-ISH

Patrick Davis & Midnight Choir at The Senate

In what amounts to an annual tradition this time of year, Camden native-turned-Nashville songsmith Patrick Davis returns to The Senate on Nov. 26 with his sumptuous 11-piece band for a Thanksgiving fundraising concert for Toys 4 Tots. Davis is most well-known for penning hits for the likes of Darius Rucker and Lady A, but his band leans into R&B and Lyle Lovett-style country in addition to playing his hits. Tickets start at $40, doors at 8 p.m. KYLE PETERSEN